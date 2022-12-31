ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Sports stories that shaped 2022, and the Tribune staff's favorite sports stories of the year

By Chris Kwiecinski, Columbia Daily Tribune
Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc17news.com

Mizzou running back hits the transfer portal

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Mizzou running back Elijah Young announced that he will be entering the transfer portal on Tuesday afternoon after three seasons in Columbia. The junior saw more game action earlier in the 2022 season, but Young faded more to the background as the season went on and Truman State transfer Cody Schrader became the go-to guy. Young finished the year with 93 yards rushing, 39 yards receiving and no touchdowns.
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

Mizzou men’s basketball cracks AP Top-25

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) For the first time under first-year head coach Dennis Gates, the Mizzou men's basketball team cracked the AP Poll with a No. 20 ranking on Monday. It is the first time in nearly two years that MU has broken into the nation's top 25 list. The Tigers last did it under former head coach Cuonzo Martin in 2021.
COLUMBIA, MO
bestofarkansassports.com

An Improbable SEC Milestone Will Be Reached in Arkansas vs Missouri

When the Arkansas basketball team opens its home SEC slate this week, it will mark an improbable first for the program. The No. 13 Razorbacks (11-2, 0-1 SEC) are set to host a red-hot Missouri (12-1, 1-0) team fresh off back-to-back double-digit wins over top-20 teams that checked in at No. 20 in the latest AP Poll.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
abc17news.com

Mizzou defensive lineman set to return for one more season

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Mizzou defensive lineman Darius Robinson started off 2023 by announcing that he will return to Columbia for one more season, instead of declaring for the NFL Draft. In a social media post on Sunday, Robinson said, "I was blessed with the opportunity to start my NFL career...
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

Tracking a strong system that brings severe potential tonight

TODAY: Monday brings back the 60+ degree warmth for many, but with the warmth come two other important factors; moisture, instability, and lift. These will all work together to not only bring us a chance for thunderstorms, but severe thunderstorms. This makes today a Weather Alert day, as an approaching low, brings a warm front, cold front, and associated ingredients to produce a chance for severe storms. Overall the threat for any type of severe weather is low, but we should remain weather aware, especially as this will arrive in the west around the dinner hour, and move through during the late evening/overnight hours. Temperatures will hover near 60 around Columbia, and about 5 degrees warmer south of Highway 50. For more details on all of this, read our Weather Alert Day Insider Blog.
COLUMBIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

MSHP Arrest Reports for January 2, 2023

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 58-year-old Jody L. Manuel of Sweet Springs at 6:48 p.m.Sunday in Saline County. He was suspected of driving while intoxicated. Manuel was taken to the Saline County Jail, where he was booked and released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 20-year-old Paul J. Landsberg...
SALINE COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Osage Beach man drowns at Lake of the Ozarks

An Osage Beach man drowns at the Lake of the Ozarks in Camden County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Dean Guiducci, 69, fell off his dock and into the lake on the afternoon of December 22. The incident occurred at the 20 mile mark of the Osage arm of the lake. Guiducci was taken to Lake Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Multiple people seriously hurt in crashes over the holiday weekend

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Two women and one man are recovering after being involved in crashes over the New Year holiday weekend. In Johnson County, 35-year-old Cynthia J. Biggs, of Knob Noster Missouri crashed her vehicle a little after 1:30 p.m. on New Year's Eve. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol crash report, Biggs was driving The post Multiple people seriously hurt in crashes over the holiday weekend appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

New Year’s Eve fire at Golden Corral

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Just after 10 p.m. New Year's Eve, Columbia Fire crews were called to a fire at Golden Corral off Clark Lane. Multiple crews were on the scene for over half an hour after the call, fighting flames and dark smoke from the restaurant's roof.  ABC 17 News crews on the scene said The post New Year’s Eve fire at Golden Corral appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Two arrested in Jefferson City on drug-related charges following brief stand off with police

Two people are arrested following a traffic stop for a wanted felon in Jefferson City. The JCPD reports officers conducted a traffic stop late Friday morning in the 100 block of Highway 50/63 to make contact with a passenger wanted for absconding from a parole warrant. When the driver stopped the truck for officers, they say the male passenger produced a knife and ordered the driver to drive off. Officers were able to prevent the driver from leaving and the woman was taken into custody.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kmmo.com

CROCKER MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES AFTER INCIDENT IN COOPER COUNTY

A Crocker man has been charged with multiple felonies in Cooper County after an incident on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, authorities responding to a motor vehicle accident on Interstate 70 came into contact with Justin Smith. While speaking with Smith, a Cooper County Sheriff’s Deputy detected a strong odor of alcohol, blood shot eyes and slurred speech. While a Missouri State Highway Patrol Officer was speaking with him, the Cooper County Sheriff’s Deputy observed Smith grab a liquor bottle and attempt to open it while seated in his vehicle. Smith was asked several times to exit the vehicle to which he refused. Smith then began to reach near the center console of his vehicle at which time officers again ordered him out of the vehicle.
COOPER COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy