Sports stories that shaped 2022, and the Tribune staff's favorite sports stories of the year

If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Businesswoman Sentenced For Evading $500,000 In Payroll TaxesTaxBuzzJefferson City, MO
Historic building: The Old Barnhill Building in California, Missouri was built in 1892CJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
The historic Robnett-Payne House built in 1857 in Fulton, Missouri was relocated and rehabilitated over 20 years agoCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 'H.E. Gensky Grocery Store Building' built in 1915 was one of those memorable neighborhood corner storesCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Mizzou running back hits the transfer portal
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Mizzou running back Elijah Young announced that he will be entering the transfer portal on Tuesday afternoon after three seasons in Columbia. The junior saw more game action earlier in the 2022 season, but Young faded more to the background as the season went on and Truman State transfer Cody Schrader became the go-to guy. Young finished the year with 93 yards rushing, 39 yards receiving and no touchdowns.
Mizzou men’s basketball cracks AP Top-25
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) For the first time under first-year head coach Dennis Gates, the Mizzou men's basketball team cracked the AP Poll with a No. 20 ranking on Monday. It is the first time in nearly two years that MU has broken into the nation's top 25 list. The Tigers last did it under former head coach Cuonzo Martin in 2021.
An Improbable SEC Milestone Will Be Reached in Arkansas vs Missouri
When the Arkansas basketball team opens its home SEC slate this week, it will mark an improbable first for the program. The No. 13 Razorbacks (11-2, 0-1 SEC) are set to host a red-hot Missouri (12-1, 1-0) team fresh off back-to-back double-digit wins over top-20 teams that checked in at No. 20 in the latest AP Poll.
Mizzou defensive lineman set to return for one more season
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Mizzou defensive lineman Darius Robinson started off 2023 by announcing that he will return to Columbia for one more season, instead of declaring for the NFL Draft. In a social media post on Sunday, Robinson said, "I was blessed with the opportunity to start my NFL career...
Amusement Park Could Bring 500,000 Visitors to Missouri in 2024
It's still just a vision, but it is a vision with specific plans and if they become reality, it could be an amusement park that brings a half million new visitors to Missouri as early as 2024. In case you missed the original announcement a few months ago, the project...
MacLellan: State Farm has gradually moved 1,000 jobs from Columbia to other cities
The retired Landmark Bank board chairman says the insurance industry is no longer one of Columbia’s top three largest employers. Jeff MacLellan, who’s studied economic trends in Columbia for 30 years, says State Farm has quietly moved 1,000 jobs out of Columbia, over several years. “They consolidated into...
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two arrests over New Year’s weekend
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two over New Year’s weekend. A Columbia resident was arrested Saturday night in Chariton County. Sixty-year-old Thomas Williams was accused of felony driving while intoxicated, a persistent offender. Williams was held by the Chariton County Sheriff’s Department. A Kansas...
Tracking a strong system that brings severe potential tonight
TODAY: Monday brings back the 60+ degree warmth for many, but with the warmth come two other important factors; moisture, instability, and lift. These will all work together to not only bring us a chance for thunderstorms, but severe thunderstorms. This makes today a Weather Alert day, as an approaching low, brings a warm front, cold front, and associated ingredients to produce a chance for severe storms. Overall the threat for any type of severe weather is low, but we should remain weather aware, especially as this will arrive in the west around the dinner hour, and move through during the late evening/overnight hours. Temperatures will hover near 60 around Columbia, and about 5 degrees warmer south of Highway 50. For more details on all of this, read our Weather Alert Day Insider Blog.
MSHP Arrest Reports for January 2, 2023
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 58-year-old Jody L. Manuel of Sweet Springs at 6:48 p.m.Sunday in Saline County. He was suspected of driving while intoxicated. Manuel was taken to the Saline County Jail, where he was booked and released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 20-year-old Paul J. Landsberg...
Osage Beach man drowns at Lake of the Ozarks
An Osage Beach man drowns at the Lake of the Ozarks in Camden County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Dean Guiducci, 69, fell off his dock and into the lake on the afternoon of December 22. The incident occurred at the 20 mile mark of the Osage arm of the lake. Guiducci was taken to Lake Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Multiple people seriously hurt in crashes over the holiday weekend
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Two women and one man are recovering after being involved in crashes over the New Year holiday weekend. In Johnson County, 35-year-old Cynthia J. Biggs, of Knob Noster Missouri crashed her vehicle a little after 1:30 p.m. on New Year's Eve. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol crash report, Biggs was driving The post Multiple people seriously hurt in crashes over the holiday weekend appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
New Year’s Eve fire at Golden Corral
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Just after 10 p.m. New Year's Eve, Columbia Fire crews were called to a fire at Golden Corral off Clark Lane. Multiple crews were on the scene for over half an hour after the call, fighting flames and dark smoke from the restaurant's roof. ABC 17 News crews on the scene said The post New Year’s Eve fire at Golden Corral appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Two arrested in Jefferson City on drug-related charges following brief stand off with police
Two people are arrested following a traffic stop for a wanted felon in Jefferson City. The JCPD reports officers conducted a traffic stop late Friday morning in the 100 block of Highway 50/63 to make contact with a passenger wanted for absconding from a parole warrant. When the driver stopped the truck for officers, they say the male passenger produced a knife and ordered the driver to drive off. Officers were able to prevent the driver from leaving and the woman was taken into custody.
CROCKER MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES AFTER INCIDENT IN COOPER COUNTY
A Crocker man has been charged with multiple felonies in Cooper County after an incident on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, authorities responding to a motor vehicle accident on Interstate 70 came into contact with Justin Smith. While speaking with Smith, a Cooper County Sheriff’s Deputy detected a strong odor of alcohol, blood shot eyes and slurred speech. While a Missouri State Highway Patrol Officer was speaking with him, the Cooper County Sheriff’s Deputy observed Smith grab a liquor bottle and attempt to open it while seated in his vehicle. Smith was asked several times to exit the vehicle to which he refused. Smith then began to reach near the center console of his vehicle at which time officers again ordered him out of the vehicle.
