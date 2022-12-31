Read full article on original website
Kathleen De Moya
3d ago
At least the children weren't in the car with her. Being home (even alone) is safer.
htp
3d ago
I hope they called someone to stay with kids and didn’t arrest her in front of them - so hard on the kids 😢
Donna Bailey
3d ago
why do women have children if they can't be more responsible?
New York State Police Ask for Your Help In East Greenbush and Valatie Area
Have you ever had something stolen from you? Wallet, purse, credit cards, anything of value? There is an immediate feeling of panic followed by the fear of losing your money and identity. Best thing to do is notify the police so the criminal will be caught right away. Well, sometimes these cases take months to sort out and occasionally the police ask the public for help.
Where’s My Hair? Police Say Thief Hit New York Shop And Stole Thousands Worth of Wigs
Anyone missing a hairpiece? You may not think much of it, but hair theft is actually quite a big problem around the globe. Hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of wigs, weaves, extensions, and other hair products are stolen every year, according to sources. Many stolen hairpieces get sold on the black market or online, according to the New York Times.
mynbc5.com
Saranac Lake man arrested for making threatening phone calls
SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. — A Saranac Lake man was arrested on Sunday after state police said he made a series of threatening phone calls. New York State Police arrested 53-year-old Robert Lavallee in Harrietstown for a "possible terroristic threat" after investigators said he made numerous calls to the New York State dispatch call center on Dec. 27, in which he threatened to shoot people if they stepped onto his property.
Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State
Close to 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley have recently gone missing. You can help a New York family get reunited with a missing loved one. Help is needed in finding these children. Please, take a look and see if you recognize any of these missing children.
New York State Man Accused of Living Inside School, Stealing Plow to Commit Burglary
We round out 2022 with one of the more bizarre stories of the year. *** This is NOT to be confused with a somewhat similar story out of Cheektowaga, where a man saved 24 people by breaking into Pine Hill Primary Center, and setting up shelter during the storm. ***
Upstate New York Man Breaks Into School, Lives There for Two Days
An upstate New York man has been accused of breaking into a high school, living there for two days and stealing food from the school's concession stand. According to a report by Diane Rutherford of WWNY, 35-year-old Sean Briggs of Watertown, New York was driving during the blizzard over the weekend and his vehicle got stuck in a snowbank near General Brown High School. Briggs allegedly used a crowbar to break into the school, where he spent two days including Christmas Day.
VIDEO: Remarkable Predator Freed from NY Trap
With teeth that sharp, the only choice was to call a professional. Video was recently released by the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (NYDEC) showing a special rescue mission with a very happy ending. The Wrong Animal was Caught. The NYDEC shared that they were contacted by a hunter...
New York Company Closing All Locations, Over 1,000 Laid Off
A company that helps out elderly Empire State residents is closing all of its locations in the Hudson Valley and across New York State. SeniorBridge is closing all New York locations leaving over 1,000 without a job. Over 1,000 In New York Losing Jobs. SeniorBridge was acquired by Humana at...
Police make 5 notable DWI arrests in Capital Region
New York State Police arrested five individuals caught driving while intoxicated with significant BAC levels.
It’s the Polaris Plunge! ATV Rescued After Falling in Upstate NY Lake
When it comes to breaking the ice with someone, it's better when you aren't doing it literally. It is always important to not only know the rules when taking your four-wheeler onto state land, but to know the weather as well. NYS Forest Rangers were recently sent to Sullivan County...
Perry Police Department arrest Middlebury man on multiple felony charges
The Perry Police Department reported Tuesday the arrest of a Middlebury man on multiple felony charges.
Unprecedented NY flood of fentanyl causing ‘heartbreaking’ loss
Sandra Pippa woke in a panic in the middle of the night six years ago — anxious her son still wasn’t home from celebrating his 29th birthday. “Oh please don’t be mad at me for being late. I’m on the train. I’m coming home,” Pippa recalled her son, Dorian, responding to her frantic 4:30 a.m. text. “And then, he didn’t… He never did make it,” she told The Post recently. “It’s as if I knew.” Dorian died moments after the exchange — found in the bathroom of a Metro-North train by NYPD officers — having taken a small but fatal dose of...
WHEC TV-10
Possible police chase and crash on 590 southbound
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It was a chaotic scene on the 590 southbound on Sunday. There were reports of a possible police chase and crash on the 590 South. The video shows New York State Troopers investigating the crash. News10NBC heard reports on Sunday afternoon of a chase on the 590 South and 104 East. We also heard reports of troopers blocking off parts of the road.
Whitehall woman with active warrant arrested in Moreau
While conducting a traffic stop, police discovered the operator of a vehicle had an active warrant.
New Year Brings Chance To Win Life-Changing Money In New York
Empire State residents have the chance to strike rich and start the new year on a major high note!. The Mega Millions drawing, set for Tuesday, Jan. 3, whopping jackpot that's one of the biggest in lottery history. New York State Residents Could Win Over $700 Million. For only the...
rocklanddaily.com
The Ban on Guns in New York Places of Worship Deemed Unconstitutional
Last Thursday, Judge John L. Sinatra Jr. of the Western District of New York ruled New York's ban on carrying firearms inside places of worship violates the Second Amendment, but he still placed the ruling on hold while the State appeals. Pastor Michael Spencer and his congregation in western New...
16 Of New York State’s Most Wanted Criminals For January 2023
As we begin 2023, maybe one of your New Year's resolutions was to focus on the safety of your community. You can do that by focusing on New York State's most wanted criminals for January 2023. How can you help make sure our neighborhoods are safe for the beginning of...
fox5ny.com
New York, New Jersey and Connecticut laws that take effect in 2023
NEW YORK - Several new laws in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut take effect in 2023, from gun control to minimum wage increases. Here is a look at some of them that will impact your life beginning in 2023. Minimum Wage (New York and New Jersey) New York State...
WNYT
New Year’s domestic incident leads to assault charges in Fulton County
A Fulton County man is facing assault charges in a dispute that police say ended up with somebody getting hurt. Thomas Lamphear Jr., of Northampton, used a household item against his victim, say police. It happened around 7 p.m. Monday evening, say police. An order of protection has now been...
WCAX
Inmate at Springfield prison passes away in hospital
Just in time for the New Year, New York lawmakers will be the highest-paid state legislators in the nation under a bill signed Saturday. Police say a brawl at the St. Johnsbury Elks Club on New Year's Eve ended in one arrest. Vermont’s Baby New Year born in St. Albans...
