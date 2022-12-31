ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 11

Kathleen De Moya
3d ago

At least the children weren't in the car with her. Being home (even alone) is safer.

Reply(1)
20
htp
3d ago

I hope they called someone to stay with kids and didn’t arrest her in front of them - so hard on the kids 😢

Reply
3
Donna Bailey
3d ago

why do women have children if they can't be more responsible?

Reply(3)
7
Related
Q 105.7

New York State Police Ask for Your Help In East Greenbush and Valatie Area

Have you ever had something stolen from you? Wallet, purse, credit cards, anything of value? There is an immediate feeling of panic followed by the fear of losing your money and identity. Best thing to do is notify the police so the criminal will be caught right away. Well, sometimes these cases take months to sort out and occasionally the police ask the public for help.
EAST GREENBUSH, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Where’s My Hair? Police Say Thief Hit New York Shop And Stole Thousands Worth of Wigs

Anyone missing a hairpiece? You may not think much of it, but hair theft is actually quite a big problem around the globe. Hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of wigs, weaves, extensions, and other hair products are stolen every year, according to sources. Many stolen hairpieces get sold on the black market or online, according to the New York Times.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mynbc5.com

Saranac Lake man arrested for making threatening phone calls

SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. — A Saranac Lake man was arrested on Sunday after state police said he made a series of threatening phone calls. New York State Police arrested 53-year-old Robert Lavallee in Harrietstown for a "possible terroristic threat" after investigators said he made numerous calls to the New York State dispatch call center on Dec. 27, in which he threatened to shoot people if they stepped onto his property.
SARANAC LAKE, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Upstate New York Man Breaks Into School, Lives There for Two Days

An upstate New York man has been accused of breaking into a high school, living there for two days and stealing food from the school's concession stand. According to a report by Diane Rutherford of WWNY, 35-year-old Sean Briggs of Watertown, New York was driving during the blizzard over the weekend and his vehicle got stuck in a snowbank near General Brown High School. Briggs allegedly used a crowbar to break into the school, where he spent two days including Christmas Day.
WATERTOWN, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

VIDEO: Remarkable Predator Freed from NY Trap

With teeth that sharp, the only choice was to call a professional. Video was recently released by the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (NYDEC) showing a special rescue mission with a very happy ending. The Wrong Animal was Caught. The NYDEC shared that they were contacted by a hunter...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
New York Post

Unprecedented NY flood of fentanyl causing ‘heartbreaking’ loss

Sandra Pippa woke in a panic in the middle of the night six years ago — anxious her son still wasn’t home from celebrating his 29th birthday. “Oh please don’t be mad at me for being late. I’m on the train. I’m coming home,” Pippa recalled her son, Dorian, responding to her frantic 4:30 a.m. text. “And then, he didn’t… He never did make it,” she told The Post recently. “It’s as if I knew.” Dorian died moments after the exchange — found in the bathroom of a Metro-North train by NYPD officers — having taken a small but fatal dose of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Possible police chase and crash on 590 southbound

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It was a chaotic scene on the 590 southbound on Sunday. There were reports of a possible police chase and crash on the 590 South. The video shows New York State Troopers investigating the crash. News10NBC heard reports on Sunday afternoon of a chase on the 590 South and 104 East. We also heard reports of troopers blocking off parts of the road.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rocklanddaily.com

The Ban on Guns in New York Places of Worship Deemed Unconstitutional

Last Thursday, Judge John L. Sinatra Jr. of the Western District of New York ruled New York's ban on carrying firearms inside places of worship violates the Second Amendment, but he still placed the ruling on hold while the State appeals. Pastor Michael Spencer and his congregation in western New...
NEW YORK STATE
WIBX 950

16 Of New York State’s Most Wanted Criminals For January 2023

As we begin 2023, maybe one of your New Year's resolutions was to focus on the safety of your community. You can do that by focusing on New York State's most wanted criminals for January 2023. How can you help make sure our neighborhoods are safe for the beginning of...
WCAX

Inmate at Springfield prison passes away in hospital

Just in time for the New Year, New York lawmakers will be the highest-paid state legislators in the nation under a bill signed Saturday. Police say a brawl at the St. Johnsbury Elks Club on New Year's Eve ended in one arrest. Vermont’s Baby New Year born in St. Albans...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie, NY
12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy