PERTH, Australia -- Maria Sakkari gave Greece a 2-1 lead over Croatia in the Perth City Final after defeating Petra Martic 6-3, 6-3 in the third rubber of the day. Earlier, Donna Vekic had kicked off the tie with an emphatic 6-2, 6-0 defeat of Despina Papamichail in just 64 minutes, giving Croatia an early 1-0 lead. However, Stefanos Tsitsipas drew level at 1-1 after coming from 4-1 down in the third set to beat Borna Coric for the first time 6-0, 6-7(4), 7-5.

5 HOURS AGO