Pegula, Tiafoe complete Team USA sweep over Germany
SYDNEY, Australia -- World No.3 Jessica Pegula tallied her first win of the season with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Germany's Laura Siegemund on Day 6 of the United Cup. After wins from Taylor Fritz and Madison Keys on Day 5, Pegula's victory delivered the favored Americans an insurmountable 3-0 lead over Germany.
Team USA defeats Great Britain; into final four at United Cup
SYDNEY, Australia -- World No.3 Jessica Pegula and No.11 Madison Keys gave the United States an early 2-1 lead over Great Britain, and Frances Tiafoe clinched the win for the Americans. With the Sydney City Final secured, the U.S. moves on to the semifinals of the United Cup, which will...
Poland beats Switzerland to make Brisbane City Final
Hubert Hurkacz earned a critical win for Poland against Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka, and Magda Linette's heroics delivered the crucial third point to book Poland a spot in the Brisbane City Finals at the United Cup. With Hurkacz's win giving Poland the 2-1 lead, Linette held off Jil Teichmann to...
Bouzas Maneiro posts first WTA win; Australia beats Spain
SYDNEY, Australia -- Jessica Bouzas Maneiro stepped in for an injured Paula Badosa and delivered a win for Spain, but in the end, it was Team Australia that won 3-2. Ranked No.193 and making her WTA main-draw debut, Bouzas Maneiro defeated Olivia Gadecki 6-2, 6-2 on Tuesday at the United Cup.
Sabalenka focused on improving serve, consistent results for 2023
Aryna Sabalenka faced Iga Swiatek five times on tour in 2022, losing the first four before getting the better of the World No.1 at the WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas, last month. You’d think they would have steered clear of one another during the offseason, but the familiar foes...
Sakkari, Tsitsipas give Greece 2-1 lead over Croatia in Perth City Final
PERTH, Australia -- Maria Sakkari gave Greece a 2-1 lead over Croatia in the Perth City Final after defeating Petra Martic 6-3, 6-3 in the third rubber of the day. Earlier, Donna Vekic had kicked off the tie with an emphatic 6-2, 6-0 defeat of Despina Papamichail in just 64 minutes, giving Croatia an early 1-0 lead. However, Stefanos Tsitsipas drew level at 1-1 after coming from 4-1 down in the third set to beat Borna Coric for the first time 6-0, 6-7(4), 7-5.
Swiatek edges Bencic; Poland, Switzerland tied 1-1
World No.1 Iga Swiatek edged No.12 Belinda Bencic 6-3, 7-6(3) on Monday at United Cup to give Poland an early 1-0 lead over Switzerland. But Marc-Andrea Huesler quickly struck back to level the tie at 1-1. The winner of the tie will advance to the Brisbane City Final to face...
United Cup Day 5 preview: Keys, Fritz look to extend U.S. lead in Group C
Maybe it’s the summer right out of the box that Australia offers each January. Perhaps it’s the peace of mind that comes with a fresh start. Or, it might be because her older sister is named … Sydney. Whatever the reason, Madison Keys has absolutely thrived Down...
Kostyuk stuns Rybakina to make Adelaide 1 quarterfinals
Ukrainian qualifier Marta Kostyuk powered past Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina to advance to the quarterfinals of the Adelaide International 1, coming back from a set down to win 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-3 and advance to the quarterfinals. Starting her season ranked No.69, Kostyuk enjoyed a successful qualifying campaign in Adelaide, posting...
United Cup: Breaking down the City Final matchups
The United Cup began six days ago in three cities across Australia, with 18 nations competing in six groups. Now, it’s down to just six. Wednesday’s City Finals in Sydney, Perth and Brisbane will feature five matches (two women’s and men’s singles and one mixed doubles) in two sessions.
Trevisan, Musetti give Italy 2-0 lead vs. Norway
No.27 Martina Trevisan fought off an inspired performance from No.321 Malene Helgo, while Lorenzo Musetti knocked off Viktor Durasovic to give Italy a 2-0 lead against Norway on Day 5 of the United Cup in Brisbane. The 29-year-old Trevisan needed over three hours to dispatch the Norwegian, winning 7-5, 3-6,...
Croatia knocks out France; moves on to Perth City Final
PERTH, Australia -- Borna Gojo edged Adrian Mannarino in a third-set tiebreak to give Croatia a Group F win. On Wednesday, Croatia will face Greece in the Perth City Final. Earlier in the night, WTA Finals champion Caroline Garcia kept France's hopes alive, defeating Petra Martic 7-6(9), 6-4, but it wasn't enough in the team's 3-2 loss.
Noskova stuns Kasatkina, Kudermetova cruises in Adelaide Round 1
The 2023 season is less than two days old, and Czech teenager Linda Noskova is already making waves. The 18-year-old qualifier made a splash on Monday in Round 1 of the Adelaide International 1 with a 6-3, 6-7(2), 6-3 upset over No.3 seed Daria Kasatkina. Playing just her fifth WTA...
Raducanu hoping a fearless approach will lead her back to the winner's circle
For most tennis players, preseason is a rather routine affair involving reps in the gym, daily double sessions on court, and anything else that can get them prepared for 2023. For Emma Raducanu, it also included a visit to Windsor Castle to receive an MBE from King Charles. “To get...
Vekic stops Cornet, Coric wins to give Croatia 2-0 lead on France
PERTH, Australia -- Donna Vekic and Borna Coric each scored their second straight-set wins in as many matches at the United Cup in Perth to give Croatia a 2-0 lead against France. On Monday, Vekic prevailed 6-4, 6-3 against Alize Cornet. It was her second win in a row against...
