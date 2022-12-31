Read full article on original website
cambridgeday.com
History Cambridge makes 2023 ‘the year of Cambridgeport’
History Cambridge makes 2023 ‘the year of Cambridgeport’. As part of History Cambridge’s mission to collect and share the stories of all Cantabrigians, we are embarking on a new way of engaging with the city’s history. From The Port to Porter Square, from Harvard to Strawberry Hill, Cambridge’s neighborhoods have evolved through the centuries but always have their own special stories to tell. Beginning this year, we’ll highlight a different pocket of the city in our Neighborhood History Centers, based in community centers, storefronts and public spaces around town. We are beginning this initiative in 2023 with Cambridgeport, recognizing that it is a dynamic and diverse neighborhood with a fascinating history. Our overarching goal is to engage residents in discussions about the relevance of the neighborhood’s history as well as building a more complete and nuanced historical record.
nbcboston.com
Boston Doctors Explain ‘Dramatic Uptick' in COVID Wastewater Levels as XBB Subvariant Spreads
Massachusetts COVID-19 wastewater levels have reached heights not seen since last winter's omicron surge in what Boston doctors are calling a "dramatic" and "striking" increase. Virus levels started rising at the end of November and have now reached their highest point in about a year, data from the Massachusetts Water...
iheart.com
Governor Elect: Will Review Study Of "Sick Courthouse"
Uncertainty remains about the future of the Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield. The old courthouse on State Street has been flagged for health and safety issues for years, but there hasn't been a firm commitment from the commonwealth for the building to be replaced. Although Governor Charlie Baker is leaving...
Healey discusses future of the state, representation from western Massachusetts
A tour of the state starting in Springfield, Governor-elect Maura Healey listed her plans to move Massachusetts forward.
WCVB
Mass. doctor on school district's masking request
Mass. General's Dr. Ali Raja is asked about the recommendation by Boston Public Schools for teachers and students to mask up for two weeks after winter break.
WCVB
First-of-its-kind MRI machine promises to ease anxiety, save lives in Boston
BOSTON — An MRI can be a critical tool to help doctors diagnose health issues. But, for many patients, it can also be a nerve-wracking and uncomfortable experience. "I said, 'If I'm going to get an MRI, you're going to have to put me under because of what happened last time,'" said Amy Paige, who explained she didn't realize she was claustrophobic until she got her first scan.
Meet Boston’s first baby of 2023
BOSTON — The first baby born in Boston in 2023 has arrived!. Baby Boy Iraklis was delivered at Brigham and Women’s Hospital at 12:07 a.m., and welcomed by his mom Paula and his dad, Vasilos. Baby Boy Iraklis weighed in at 9 lbs-10 oz. The Public Affairs offices...
manchesterinklink.com
Sununu pushes back at NH mayors request for more statewide action: Your ‘tone and misleading content is disappointing’
MANCHESTER, NH – On Tuesday a coalition of mayors from around the state, including Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig, released a letter directed at Gov. Chris Sununu calling for some specific action items to address the current crisis of homelessness around the state. In that letter, the mayors were critical...
manchesterinklink.com
Craig joins with other NH mayors calling on Sununu, statewide officials for action on homelessness crisis
MANCHESTER, NH – Today, Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig, along with Mayor Jim Donchess of Nashua, Mayor Paul Grenier of Berlin, Mayor Dana Hilliard of Somersworth, Mayor Jo Brown of Franklin, Mayor Dale Girard of Claremont, Mayor Bob Carrier of Dover, and Mayor Andrew Hosmer of Laconia, sent a letter to Governor Sununu, DHHS Commissioner Weaver, and Associate Commissioner Santaniello outlining immediate needs from the State of New Hampshire to address the statewide homelessness crisis.
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Massachusetts
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner in Massachusetts. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which are great.
communityadvocate.com
Former Northborough resident to compete on ‘Tough as Nails’
NORTHBOROUGH – One day, Renee Kolar was watching season one of CBS’ “Tough as Nails” when she had a thought. “I was like, ‘I might be able to do this,’” she recalled. Now, Kolar, who used to live in Northborough, will be competing...
WMUR.com
'Dad we are finally #1': Manchester Dairy Queen finishes 2022 as top-selling store in America
MANCHESTER, N.H. — There are 4,353 Dairy Queens in America, but only one can finish 2022 as the top-selling DQ in the country. And that location is in Manchester. The location on Second Street in Manchester finished 2022 as the highest earning store in all of America. Manchester had...
NECN
Car Crashes Into Boston Barbershop
A car slammed into a barbershop in Boston's Brighton neighborhood Monday night. Photos from the scene showed damage to the 34 Barbershop on Washington Street with some bricks and other debris strewn on the sidewalk. Initial information was extremely limited, but Boston police confirmed there was a report of a...
Popular Steakhouse Returning to Western Massachusetts
It's 2023 and there is a lot for Massachusetts residents to look forward to in the New Year. If you're lucky enough to live in the western portion of Massachusetts one thing to look forward to in 2023 is welcoming back Ponderosa Steakhouse to two different locations. The cities of both Chicopee and West Springfield will welcome the chain steak house back to the area after the JK Polk Investment Group acquired the rights to the Ponderosa name, according to reports from WWLP.
ABC6.com
MSPCA and NEAS highlight its top rescues in 2022
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — In its first full year of their affiliation, the MSPCA-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter have broken records with their rescue operations. To celebrate the achievement, the organizations shared some of its top rescues of the year. The Envigo Beagles: One of the organizations’ proudest accomplishments...
nomadlawyer.org
Trinity Church : A Must Visit To One Of America’s Top 10 Structures
Tourist Attractions: Trinity Church, Boston, One of America’s Most Important And Historic Churches. Trinity Church in Boston has been considered as one of America’s top 10 structures and has been revered as a classic example of American architecture. It is also known as one of America’s most important and historic churches.
WCVB
Boston Archdiocese joins world in mourning death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
Boston Catholics have joined others around the world in mourning Pope Emeritus Benedict, who died Saturday at the age of 95. "In all of my personal interactions with Pope Benedict XVI, I found him to be an engaged leader, thoughtful in his decisions and always committed to the mission of the Church. I am very appreciative of the confidence he showed in me when he made me a Cardinal in 2006 and his ongoing support and pastoral care for the Archdiocese of Boston," Boston Cardinal Sean O'Malley said in a statement.
WMUR.com
News We Love: Manchester Dairy Queen finishes as 2022 top-earning store in United States
VIDEO: Of 4,353 Dairy Queens in America, the DQ on Second Street in Manchester finished 2022 as the top-selling DQ in the country. >> Read the full story: 'Dad we are finally #1': Manchester Dairy Queen finishes 2022 as top-selling store in America.
franklintownnews.com
David Corcoran ’88, Inducted into BC High School Athletic Hall of Fame
Boston College High School is proud to announce that Franklin resident David Corcoran ’88 was recently inducted into the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame. David Corcoran was the backbone of the 1986 and 1987 Eagles soccer teams. In a five-overtime victory against a high scoring Falmouth High School club, Corcoran – a two-time team co-MVP – played shutdown defense to move on to the next round of the state tournament. Although the team lost to a tough Natick squad in the South Sectional Quarterfinals, the team established itself as a formidable opponent for years to come.
franklintownnews.com
How to Get Rid of an Old Mattress – and Other Textiles, Now
Textiles, defined by Mass.gov as bedding, clothing, curtains, fabric, footwear, towels, and similar items, are among items named in a new Massachusetts law aimed at reducing the “waste stream.” These items, if clean, should now be recycled instead of thrown away. Turner Hollman, Contributing Writer. You may (or...
