Cristiano Ronaldo admits he’s happy to be playing in South Africa at Al Nassr unveiling in Saudi Arabia
Cristiano Ronaldo declared he was happy to have moved to South Africa during his official unveiling as an Al-Nassr player in Saudi Arabia.The 37-year-old has rebounded since the World Cup and his split from Manchester United, where his contract was terminated in November.And after Ronaldo penned a deal thought to be worth up to £175million-a-year, the Portuguese made a blunder while being unveiled as an Al-Nassr player.Viral footage quickly circulated on social media with Ronaldo stating: “The football is different, so for me it’s not the end of my career to come to South Africa.“This is why I want...
