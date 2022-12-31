ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump says Twitter can never be Twitter ‘unless I go back on’

Donald Trump said Twitter can never survive unless he makes a return on the platform and said his Truth Social posts are “pretty well crafted”.In a telephone interview with right-wing activist Darren Beattie, a former speechwriter in the Trump administration, the twice-impeached president was asked if he has considered joining the platform again after being called “the greatest Tweeter of all time”.“There are those who say Twitter can never be Twitter unless I go back on. I am very complimented by that. And I only say that because I read 20 articles about it,” Mr Trump replied.Speaking about his...
See aftermath of apparent strike on Russian army barracks

An apparent Ukrainian strike in Russian-occupied eastern Ukraine appears to have killed a large number of Russian troops housed next to an ammunition cache, according to the Ukrainian military, pro-Russian military bloggers and former officials. CNN cannot independently confirm the number of Russian deaths or the weapons used in the strike. The Ukrainian military later said the number of Russian servicemen killed in Makiivka, in Russian-occupied eastern Ukraine, is "being clarified." CNN's Ben Wedeman reports.
Women's Super League: Will women's football be bigger in 2023?

Last year was a historic one for women's football in England as records tumbled, attendances rose and visibility increased - so can 2023 go one better?. England's success at Euro 2022 was undoubtedly a highlight but it was not just on the international stage that women's football thrived last year.
Russia blames soldiers’ mobile phone use for deadly missile strike that killed 89 troops

Russia blamed its own soldiers’ illegal use of mobile phones for the deaths of 89 troops by Ukrainian missile strikes over the weekend.In a statement on Wednesday, Russia’s defence ministry said four Ukrainian missiles hit a temporary Russian barrack in a vocational college in Makiivka, the twin city of the Russian-occupied regional capital of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine.Russia had earlier said 63 soldiers were killed in the strike over the weekend.The ministry said that while an official probe has been launched, the main reason for the attack was clearly the illegal mass use of mobile phones by Russian troops....
Ukraine garage turns beat-up cars into battlefield assets

An auto garage in Kyiv is giving beat-up cars a second life as battle-ready vehicles for Ukraine's military, trying to plug a supply gap as the war with Russia grinds on. The work has provided an informal military education to garage owner Ruslan Kulagin, who previously did not have to consider such factors. 
Nuclear weapons expert demonstrates impact a 'dirty bomb' can have

Russia is accusing Ukraine of planning to use a so-called "dirty bomb", an allegation dismissed by Kyiv and its Western allies as a false-flag operation that Moscow could use as a pretext to escalate the Kremlin's war against its neighbor. CNN's Clare Sebastian reports.
Marcos emphasizes economic ties on visit to China

BEIJING (AP) — Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is pushing for closer economic ties on a visit to China that seeks to sidestep territorial disputes in the South China Sea. The countries have both been rocked by economic crises linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, but are looking to recharge...
