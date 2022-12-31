Read full article on original website
US Soccer announces investigation into men's head coach Gregg Berhalter as he releases statement on 1991 domestic violence incident
US Soccer has launched an investigation into men's national team head coach Gregg Berhalter, the organization announced Tuesday, as the coach released a statement addressing a previous domestic violence incident between himself and his-now wife.
Retired general responds to Ukraine strike on hundreds of Russian troops
Maj. Gen. James "Spider" Marks (Ret.) discusses an apparent Ukrainian strike in a Russian-occupied area in eastern Ukraine that appears to have killed a large number of Russian troops near an ammunition supply point.
Philippines 'absolute nightmare' airport issues continue into second day
Manila's Ninoy Aquino International Airport faced multiple days of fallout after a power outage on New Year's Day delayed or grounded many flights.
'Unprofessional' Practices Contribute To High Russian Casualty Rate, UK Intelligence Says
Moscow said 89 of their troops died after Ukraine struck a building in the Russian-held town of Makiyivka near the Ukrainian city of Donetsk.
Trump says Twitter can never be Twitter ‘unless I go back on’
Donald Trump said Twitter can never survive unless he makes a return on the platform and said his Truth Social posts are “pretty well crafted”.In a telephone interview with right-wing activist Darren Beattie, a former speechwriter in the Trump administration, the twice-impeached president was asked if he has considered joining the platform again after being called “the greatest Tweeter of all time”.“There are those who say Twitter can never be Twitter unless I go back on. I am very complimented by that. And I only say that because I read 20 articles about it,” Mr Trump replied.Speaking about his...
Opinion | Ukraine Is Already Paying Us Back
Our investments in Ukrainian democracy are paying off. Now is not the time to pull back.
See aftermath of apparent strike on Russian army barracks
An apparent Ukrainian strike in Russian-occupied eastern Ukraine appears to have killed a large number of Russian troops housed next to an ammunition cache, according to the Ukrainian military, pro-Russian military bloggers and former officials. CNN cannot independently confirm the number of Russian deaths or the weapons used in the strike. The Ukrainian military later said the number of Russian servicemen killed in Makiivka, in Russian-occupied eastern Ukraine, is "being clarified." CNN's Ben Wedeman reports.
Snooker investigates Chinese players over alleged match-fixing scandal
Snooker's governing body on Tuesday said it had suspended two more Chinese players as it investigates an alleged match-fixing and betting scandal -- bringing the number of players from the Asian country caught up in the probe to 10.
BBC
Women's Super League: Will women's football be bigger in 2023?
Last year was a historic one for women's football in England as records tumbled, attendances rose and visibility increased - so can 2023 go one better?. England's success at Euro 2022 was undoubtedly a highlight but it was not just on the international stage that women's football thrived last year.
Russia blames soldiers’ mobile phone use for deadly missile strike that killed 89 troops
Russia blamed its own soldiers’ illegal use of mobile phones for the deaths of 89 troops by Ukrainian missile strikes over the weekend.In a statement on Wednesday, Russia’s defence ministry said four Ukrainian missiles hit a temporary Russian barrack in a vocational college in Makiivka, the twin city of the Russian-occupied regional capital of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine.Russia had earlier said 63 soldiers were killed in the strike over the weekend.The ministry said that while an official probe has been launched, the main reason for the attack was clearly the illegal mass use of mobile phones by Russian troops....
Ukraine garage turns beat-up cars into battlefield assets
An auto garage in Kyiv is giving beat-up cars a second life as battle-ready vehicles for Ukraine's military, trying to plug a supply gap as the war with Russia grinds on. The work has provided an informal military education to garage owner Ruslan Kulagin, who previously did not have to consider such factors.
Rishabh Pant to be airlifted to Mumbai for surgery
The decision to move the India wicketkeeper was taken because one of his knee injuries needs immediate attention
Nuclear weapons expert demonstrates impact a 'dirty bomb' can have
Russia is accusing Ukraine of planning to use a so-called "dirty bomb", an allegation dismissed by Kyiv and its Western allies as a false-flag operation that Moscow could use as a pretext to escalate the Kremlin's war against its neighbor. CNN's Clare Sebastian reports.
Heartwrenching videos show refugees stranded on beach
CNN's Paula Hancocks speaks to a Rohingya refugee who made the treacherous journey to flee the overcrowded refugee camps in southern Bangladesh.
Tom Zhu: Elon Musk's right-hand man at Tesla
Tesla's China chief has reportedly been given a big promotion.
Tokyo is so crowded the government is paying families to leave
Japan is offering to pay families to move out of its overcrowded capital, in an effort to revitalize countryside towns and boost the falling birth rate.
United said it had this woman's missing bag. She tracked it to a residential address
When Valerie Szybala's bag never arrived with her United Airlines flight, the airline told her it had it safe and ready for delivery. But her Airtag said otherwise -- and she tracked it to a residential address in Virginia.
Videos show both sides of US-China aerial encounter -- and highlight the risks involved
The interception of a United States Air Force reconnaissance jet by a Chinese fighter over the South China Sea last month should be seen as a potential warning of how easily, and quickly things can go terribly wrong -- raising the risk of a deadly military confrontation between the two powers, analysts say.
Marcos emphasizes economic ties on visit to China
BEIJING (AP) — Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is pushing for closer economic ties on a visit to China that seeks to sidestep territorial disputes in the South China Sea. The countries have both been rocked by economic crises linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, but are looking to recharge...
'Uncharted territory': January heat records smashed across Europe
The year has only just started but already Europe has broken an alarming number of weather records as extreme heat spread across the continent.
