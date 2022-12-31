See the 7 coolest electric SUVs coming in 2023, from the beastly Hummer to the budget-friendly Chevy Equinox
- In 2023, you'll be able to choose from more electric vehicles than ever before.
- Startups like Fisker and Polestar will release their very first SUVs.
- Major brands like Kia and Chevy plan to unleash new battery-powered SUVs, too.
Read more: We got an early look at Chevy's $105,000 electric truck: See its ingenious bed that can expand from 6 to 11 feetIt'll blast to 60 mph in under four seconds, the brand says. But not every electric vehicle coming from General Motors in 2023 will be focused on economy or everyday practicality.
Read more: See the 8 coolest electric cars hitting streets next year, from Chevy's $105,000 truck to Hyundai's spaceship-like sedanCase in point: The GMC Hummer EV SUV. The behemoth comes with an initial price of $106,000. That gets you the fully loaded Edition 1 model, which promises more than 300 miles of range and a beastly 830 horsepower. Over time, GMC plans to introduce cheaper Hummer SUVs. Big SUVs have been a bit of a weak spot in the auto industry's transition to EVs. But Kia is cooking up one that looks incredibly cool. The EV9 debuted in concept form a couple of years ago, but in 2023 we'll get to see the real thing.
Read more: We got an early look at Volkswagen's nostalgic electric minivan — see inside the ID.BuzzUnfortunately, the production version probably won't look quite as interesting as the original design. But Kia's striking EV6 model shows the brand is down to break from the norms of car design. Kia hasn't said much about the EV9's specifics but does promise 300 miles of driving range and ultra-fast charging. Want to stand out from the pack but stay low-key? Try out a Polestar. The Polestar 3 is the startup's second all-electric model and its first SUV. It's priced at $83,900 and up and has Polestar's signature minimalist, chiseled aesthetic. Polestar says the SUV should deliver 300 miles of range, 489 horsepower, and 620 pound-feet of torque. Not too shabby.
Read more: Car prices could drop 20% next year. Here's where to expect the best deals first.Genesis, Hyundai's premium brand, has been making inroads into the EV market. And it's launching the Electrified GV70 soon. We don't know exactly how much the sleek SUV will cost yet. But there are a few details Genesis has let slip. The Electrified GV70 will get the same super-fast charging ability as Hyundai's other EVs. It'll be able to recharge from 10% to 80% in 18 minutes. It boasts up to 429 horsepower and a swanky interior.
Read more: Chevrolet unveils $45,000 electric Blazer with up to 320 miles of range to take on Ford's popular Mustang Mach-ELots of new electric-car startups are having a go at becoming the next Tesla. Fisker is on the brink of delivering its first vehicles. The Ocean SUV will start at $37,500, but the first limited-edition model costs $69,000.
Read more: I drove America's cheapest electric SUV, the $28,000 Chevy Bolt EUV. It's the affordable EV we've been waiting for.Fisker says some models will return 350 miles of range, placing the Ocean solidly near the top of the EV market. The Ocean's most unique feature: A big touchscreen that rotates from a portrait to landscape orientation.
Read more: We got an early look at Chevy's upcoming $105,000 electric pickup truck: See inside the Ford Lightning's biggest rivalRead the original article on Business Insider
Comments / 1