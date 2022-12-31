ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See the 7 coolest electric SUVs coming in 2023, from the beastly Hummer to the budget-friendly Chevy Equinox

By Tim Levin
 3 days ago

The concept Kia EV9.

Kia

  • In 2023, you'll be able to choose from more electric vehicles than ever before.
  • Startups like Fisker and Polestar will release their very first SUVs.
  • Major brands like Kia and Chevy plan to unleash new battery-powered SUVs, too.
Electric cars are way, way more expensive than their gas counterparts on the whole. But Chevrolet is looking to change that.
The 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV electric SUV.

Chevrolet

The new Equinox EV coming next spring promises a starting price of around $30,000 — less than almost every other electric car on the market today.
Chevrolet Equinox EV.

Chevrolet

That base model will offer a respectable 250 miles of range, while models with the larger battery option will deliver 300 miles.
The 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV electric SUV.

Chevrolet

The Equinox EV will be available in all-wheel drive or front-wheel drive. But keep in mind, the promised $30,000 version won't be on sale until 2024.
Chevrolet Equinox EV.

Chevrolet

Chevy also plans to launch the Blazer EV, a slightly pricier model that takes aim at popular rivals like the Ford Mustang Mach-E and Tesla Model Y.
The Chevrolet Blazer EV.

Chevrolet

Chevy says it'll start at $45,000 and deliver up to 320 miles of range.
The Chevrolet Blazer EV SS.

Chevrolet

A high-performance SS model promises a whopping 557 horsepower and 648 pound-feet of torque.
The Chevrolet Blazer EV RS.

Chevrolet

Read more: We got an early look at Chevy's $105,000 electric truck: See its ingenious bed that can expand from 6 to 11 feet

It'll blast to 60 mph in under four seconds, the brand says.
The Chevrolet Blazer EV SS.

Chevrolet

But not every electric vehicle coming from General Motors in 2023 will be focused on economy or everyday practicality.
2024 GMC Hummer EV

GMC

Read more: See the 8 coolest electric cars hitting streets next year, from Chevy's $105,000 truck to Hyundai's spaceship-like sedan

Case in point: The GMC Hummer EV SUV.
2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV.

GMC

The behemoth comes with an initial price of $106,000. That gets you the fully loaded Edition 1 model, which promises more than 300 miles of range and a beastly 830 horsepower.
2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV.

GMC

Over time, GMC plans to introduce cheaper Hummer SUVs.
2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV.

GMC

Big SUVs have been a bit of a weak spot in the auto industry's transition to EVs. But Kia is cooking up one that looks incredibly cool.
The concept Kia EV9.

Kia

The EV9 debuted in concept form a couple of years ago, but in 2023 we'll get to see the real thing.
The concept Kia EV9.

Kia

Read more: We got an early look at Volkswagen's nostalgic electric minivan — see inside the ID.Buzz

Unfortunately, the production version probably won't look quite as interesting as the original design. But Kia's striking EV6 model shows the brand is down to break from the norms of car design.
The concept Kia EV9.

Kia

Kia hasn't said much about the EV9's specifics but does promise 300 miles of driving range and ultra-fast charging.
The concept Kia EV9.

Kia

Want to stand out from the pack but stay low-key? Try out a Polestar.
The Polestar 3.

Polestar

The Polestar 3 is the startup's second all-electric model and its first SUV.
The Polestar 3.

Polestar

It's priced at $83,900 and up and has Polestar's signature minimalist, chiseled aesthetic.
The Polestar 3.

Polestar

Polestar says the SUV should deliver 300 miles of range, 489 horsepower, and 620 pound-feet of torque. Not too shabby.
The Polestar 3.

Polestar

Read more: Car prices could drop 20% next year. Here's where to expect the best deals first.

Genesis, Hyundai's premium brand, has been making inroads into the EV market. And it's launching the Electrified GV70 soon.
The Genesis Electrified GV70.

Genesis

We don't know exactly how much the sleek SUV will cost yet. But there are a few details Genesis has let slip.
The Genesis Electrified GV70.

Genesis

The Electrified GV70 will get the same super-fast charging ability as Hyundai's other EVs. It'll be able to recharge from 10% to 80% in 18 minutes.
The Genesis Electrified GV70.

Genesis

It boasts up to 429 horsepower and a swanky interior.
The Genesis Electrified GV70.

Genesis

Read more: Chevrolet unveils $45,000 electric Blazer with up to 320 miles of range to take on Ford's popular Mustang Mach-E

Lots of new electric-car startups are having a go at becoming the next Tesla. Fisker is on the brink of delivering its first vehicles.
The Fisker Ocean.

Fisker

The Ocean SUV will start at $37,500, but the first limited-edition model costs $69,000.
The 2023 Fisker Ocean.

Fisker

Read more: I drove America's cheapest electric SUV, the $28,000 Chevy Bolt EUV. It's the affordable EV we've been waiting for.

Fisker says some models will return 350 miles of range, placing the Ocean solidly near the top of the EV market.
The 2023 Fisker Ocean.

Fisker

The Ocean's most unique feature: A big touchscreen that rotates from a portrait to landscape orientation.
The 2023 Fisker Ocean.

Fisker

Read more: We got an early look at Chevy's upcoming $105,000 electric pickup truck: See inside the Ford Lightning's biggest rival

Read the original article on Business Insider

MotorTrend Magazine

Toyota’s First-Ever All-Electric Pickup Truck Is... Not Quite What You'd Expect

The first thing you should understand about Toyota's first all-electric pickup truck is: this ain't your neighbor's Tacoma. Toyota just unveiled the Hilux Revo EV concept in Thailand, and it's a very different sort of truck, built for the rest-of-world markets that differ greatly in how and why they use and buy these pickups. For most countries, pickups are purely commercial vehicles, aimed at farmers, tradespeople, and businesses—they're too large, inefficient, and poorly appointed to be the "do everything" vehicles American trucks are. Imagine a cab-over box truck like an Isuzu NPR—would you drive your family to the movies in one of those?
Business Insider

Business Insider

