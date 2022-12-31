See the 7 coolest electric SUVs coming in 2023, from the beastly Hummer to the budget-friendly Chevy Equinox

The concept Kia EV9. Kia

In 2023, you'll be able to choose from more electric vehicles than ever before.

Startups like Fisker and Polestar will release their very first SUVs.

Major brands like Kia and Chevy plan to unleash new battery-powered SUVs, too.

Electric cars are way, way more expensive than their gas counterparts on the whole. But Chevrolet is looking to change that.The new Equinox EV coming next spring promises a starting price of around $30,000 — less than almost every other electric car on the market today.That base model will offer a respectable 250 miles of range, while models with the larger battery option will deliver 300 miles.The Equinox EV will be available in all-wheel drive or front-wheel drive. But keep in mind, the promised $30,000 version won't be on sale until 2024.Chevy also plans to launch the Blazer EV, a slightly pricier model that takes aim at popular rivals like the Ford Mustang Mach-E and Tesla Model Y.Chevy says it'll start at $45,000 and deliver up to 320 miles of range.A high-performance SS model promises a whopping 557 horsepower and 648 pound-feet of torque.

It'll blast to 60 mph in under four seconds, the brand says.But not every electric vehicle coming from General Motors in 2023 will be focused on economy or everyday practicality.

Case in point: The GMC Hummer EV SUV.The behemoth comes with an initial price of $106,000. That gets you the fully loaded Edition 1 model, which promises more than 300 miles of range and a beastly 830 horsepower.Over time, GMC plans to introduce cheaper Hummer SUVs.Big SUVs have been a bit of a weak spot in the auto industry's transition to EVs. But Kia is cooking up one that looks incredibly cool.The EV9 debuted in concept form a couple of years ago, but in 2023 we'll get to see the real thing.

Unfortunately, the production version probably won't look quite as interesting as the original design. But Kia's striking EV6 model shows the brand is down to break from the norms of car design.Kia hasn't said much about the EV9's specifics but does promise 300 miles of driving range and ultra-fast charging.Want to stand out from the pack but stay low-key? Try out a Polestar.The Polestar 3 is the startup's second all-electric model and its first SUV.It's priced at $83,900 and up and has Polestar's signature minimalist, chiseled aesthetic.Polestar says the SUV should deliver 300 miles of range, 489 horsepower, and 620 pound-feet of torque. Not too shabby.

Genesis, Hyundai's premium brand, has been making inroads into the EV market. And it's launching the Electrified GV70 soon.We don't know exactly how much the sleek SUV will cost yet. But there are a few details Genesis has let slip.The Electrified GV70 will get the same super-fast charging ability as Hyundai's other EVs. It'll be able to recharge from 10% to 80% in 18 minutes.It boasts up to 429 horsepower and a swanky interior.

Lots of new electric-car startups are having a go at becoming the next Tesla. Fisker is on the brink of delivering its first vehicles.The Ocean SUV will start at $37,500, but the first limited-edition model costs $69,000.

Fisker says some models will return 350 miles of range, placing the Ocean solidly near the top of the EV market.The Ocean's most unique feature: A big touchscreen that rotates from a portrait to landscape orientation.

