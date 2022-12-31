Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Homeless Man with Radio-Quality Voice Gets Second Chance Thanks to Ohio NewspaperIngram AtkinsonColumbus, OH
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternColumbus, OH
A Grandmother Battling Lung Cancer Raised Two Grandsons. She Lost Them BothThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Japanese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
NBC4 Columbus
More showers and warm temperatures ahead of a much cooler weekend
Today: Rain showers, breezy, high 62 (record: 64 set in 1950) Wednesday: Rain showers, evening clearing, high 61. More rain is on the way ahead of a much cooler end to the week and weekend. Rain showers are staying southeast of the I-71 corridor and will continue to thin through...
NBC4 Columbus
Showers continue off & on, along with near-record temps
Rain continues this afternoon across Ohio, but our heaviest shower activity is behind us. That heavy rain has left us with a few flood watches and advisories in our southern and southeastern counties. We will see gradual tapering by about mid-afternoon, then we will have some dry time going into the early overnight hours. Temperature-wise, we will be very mild. Looking at highs in the low to middle 60s, which is right near record-breaking. Our record in Columbus is 64° set back in 1950.
When could Columbus see snow in January?
ABOVE: Watch a review of 2022’s weather in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After a memorably cold Christmas holiday weekend, with a 4-inch snow cover, blowing snow, and frigid temperatures, the weather pattern flip-flopped on New Year’s weekend. A surge of warm air led to a record high of 65 degrees in […]
WSAZ
Flood warnings in effect
(WSAZ) -- Tuesday, a flood warning is in effect for several counties in the region. According to the National Weather Service, the following counties are under a flood warning until 7:45 p.m.:. OHIO. Athens. Gallia. Jackson. Lawrence. Meigs. Vinton. KENTUCKY. Greenup. WEST VIRGINIA. Mason. Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and...
Cold temperatures will return to Ohio, West Virginia, and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We saw very warm spring like temperatures over New Year’s and the warmer weather will continue for the start of the first week of January. Change is on the way as Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict that normal winter like conditions will be returning by the end of the work week. The next […]
NBC4 Columbus
Overnight Weather Forecast 01-02-2023
Overnight Weather Forecast 01-03-2023. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3IlXIbe. Court: Latitude Five25 must be sold by Feb. 10. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WHfrhS. Two sought in fatal north Columbus shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3jQKCZi.
WFMJ.com
2.5 magnitude earthquake recorded in western Ohio
A week and a half after an earthquake in Northwestern Ohio, a second tremor has been recorded in the western part of the state. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.4 magnitude earthquake was detected Sunday night centered in Darke County, about 45 miles northwest of Dayton. On December...
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in Ohio
From scenic lakes in the north to mountains and rolling hills in the south, there's no shortage of beauty here in the state of Ohio and it comes as no surprise that there are also many beautiful restaurants located here too.
Ohio crash closes U.S. Route, powerlines across road
UPDATE: U.S. Route 250 is open in both directions. A crash in Ohio has closed U.S. Route 250 in both directions. The crash happened at Deersville Road and powerlines are currently across the roadway. DOT anticipates the road to be closed for several hours. Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route. According to Ohio […]
TORNADO WARNING in Southeastern Ohio
For the latest severe weather alerts, visit our Weather Alerts page. Lewis County SEVERE Flash Flood Warning Tue, Jan 3, 2023, 9:25 AM EST THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN WILMINGTON HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR… NORTHWESTERN LEWIS COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN KENTUCKY… EASTERN MASON COUNTY IN NORTHERN KENTUCKY… SOUTHERN ADAMS COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN OHIO… […]
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Bojangles scheduled to open first Columbus-area location in April
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The first of 15 Bojangles restaurants coming to the Columbus-area will break ground this week with a scheduled opening in April. The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for Thursday afternoon at 831 Hilliard Rome Road. Bojangles, a fast-food chain known for its Southern fried chicken and scratch-made...
What to know about Columbus school bus changes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Students of the state’s largest school district return to the classroom from winter break Wednesday, but the journey to get back to school will look pretty different for thousands. Columbus City Schools District has completely overhauled the school bus routing system, which could mean a combination of a new bus driver, […]
Columbus and Reynoldsburg schools implement new bus routes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus and Reynoldsburg schools are returning to the classroom this new year with updated bus routes. Reynoldsburg returned to class Tuesday, with Columbus students back in session on Wednesday. Columbus parent Matt Monjot said he has concerns and unanswered questions going into the new school year. “What was the longest acceptable […]
NBC4 Columbus
Man found dead overnight on North Front St. Downtown
A man was found unresponsive Tuesday morning in downtown Columbus in what police are calling a fatal hit-skip.
sciotopost.com
Fireworks or Gunfire? Columbus Ohio Resident Records Automatic Fire at Midnight on New Year
COLUMBUS – Despite the warning of the danger of gunfire Columbus Police received hundreds of reports during New Year’ 2023. On December 30th several Franklin County police departments asked to celebrate responsibly. “It’s the basic law of gravity. What goes up, must come down. And when a bullet...
NBC4 Columbus
One dead in north Columbus shooting
One dead in north Columbus shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3idfJhd.
Court: Latitude Five25 must be sold by Feb. 10
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An agreement reached between the city of Columbus and the owners of a troubled apartment complex calls for the sale of the complex. The agreement calls for the current owners of Latitude Five25, Paxe Latitude, to close the sale of the property by Feb. 10. The agreement comes just days after […]
NBC4 Columbus
Why Ohio’s largest minimum wage hike won’t affect most businesses
Why Ohio's largest minimum wage hike won't affect most businesses. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Gaffkb.
Mount Vernon News
Historic glass making company in Mount Vernon has closed its doors after 132 years in business
After 132 years of serving Knox County's glass needs, Strang Glass has closed. This family-owned business's storied history goes back to Lafe Strang, great-grandfather to current owner Jeff Ulery. The business started as something other than a glass manufacturer. When Strang left Fredricktown in 1889 and moved to Mount Vernon,...
Celebration held for return of Ky’air, Kason Thomas
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – It’s an extra special New Year’s Eve for one central Ohio family. The family of five-month-old twins Kason and Ky’air Thomas held a celebration Saturday after the boys were the subject of a statewide Amber Alert just days before Christmas. “Ky’air, I’m like ‘Ky’air is here,’ because I can’t describe how […]
