Rain continues this afternoon across Ohio, but our heaviest shower activity is behind us. That heavy rain has left us with a few flood watches and advisories in our southern and southeastern counties. We will see gradual tapering by about mid-afternoon, then we will have some dry time going into the early overnight hours. Temperature-wise, we will be very mild. Looking at highs in the low to middle 60s, which is right near record-breaking. Our record in Columbus is 64° set back in 1950.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO