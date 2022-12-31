Read full article on original website
Big Daddy Jim
3d ago
Times Square is going to be crime central this year… it’s open season on law abiding citizens…libs are to blame…and no amount of screaming “racism” is going to change it.
Reply(10)
45
Rougarou
3d ago
Don’t worry, all the extra security in NYC won’t help when they release the perps right back on the streets to terrorize again.
Reply(3)
47
Jason Grube
3d ago
Lmfao can't have what happens everyday happen when all those live cameras are on. This is what democrats think about you. Yet you vote blue no matter who
Reply
20
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
In 1999, a 14-year-old girl skipped school to meet an older man. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Leanne Hausberg?Fatim HemrajBrooklyn, NY
First Indoor Amusement Park In New York State Opens In BrooklynAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Rents as low as $0 in Bronx affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBronx, NY
Family Searching For Autistic Woman Who Vanished After Queens Hospital Released Her The Day Before ChristmasThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBrooklyn, NY
Related
Are They Eating Rotisserie Rats in New York City?
This is one way to solve the rat problem in New York City. People can't stand rats. Some are just downright afraid of them. Rats cause a lot of trouble in big cities. Rats are taking over certain cities here in the Empire State. New York has some of the rattiest cities in the country.
How to Watch the Times Square Ball Drop on New Year's Eve
More than a ton of confetti is dropped over New York's Times Square at the event each year.
Everything we know about machete attack at New York’s Times Square during New Year’s Eve celebrations
A 19-year-old recent convert to an extremist Islamic ideology allegedly attacked three police officers with a machete on New Year’s Eve.Trevor Bickford was arrested after he allegedly attacked the officers in Times Square and has since been charged with multiple crimes.Here’s everything we know about the New Year’s Eve machete attack.The attackIn the days before New Year’s Eve, Mr Bickford allegedly traveled from his home in Wells, Maine to New York City via Amtrak train and stayed at the Bowery Mission in Manhattan. Just after 10pm on New Years Eve, Mr Bickford allegedly removed a machete from his bag...
Man stabbed near Times Square ahead of New Year's Eve celebration
A man was stabbed near Times Square on Saturday ahead of the New Year’s Eve celebration, according to police. The man was reportedly stabbed around 11 a.m. as police and municipal workers were already setting up barricades for the celebration.
Priest recalls George Santos cries of poverty – saying family could not afford a funeral for his mother
New York Congressman-elect George Santos may be facing some legal obstacles soon, after a number of inconsistencies in his resume came to light this week. New York Attorney General Letitia James is looking into "a number of issues raised about Santos," her office confirmed Thursday. After days of burgeoning questions...
Connecticut Man Who Vanished a Decade Ago Found Dead After Living Under New Name in New York
Robert Hoagland was reported missing in Connecticut in 2013 after he failed to show up at work and pick up a family member from the airport A man who disappeared from Connecticut nearly a decade ago was found dead in New York under where he had been living under a new name. Robert Hoagland was reported missing in Newtown, Conn. on July 29, 2013, after he failed to pick up a family member from the airport and did not show up to work, per NBC News. His cars, wallet, cellphone and medication...
Busloads of migrants dropped off at Kamala Harris's home on Christmas Eve
Several busloads of migrants were dropped off at the Washington, D.C., residence of Vice President Kamala Harris on Christmas Eve — apparently the latest in an escalating battle between state officials and the Biden administration over the country's immigration policy. A total of three busloads of migrants arrived at...
This grocery store worker was told to submit a 'formal resignation letter.' So he went all out.
A former Tesco employee shared a video of his hilarious resignation on Reddit, where it quickly went viral.
Prepare for Snowmageddon! Winter storm is expected to hit the Northeast Monday with forecasters warning upstate New Yorkers to brace for between six and TEN inches of the white stuff
Some states in the Northeast are expected to see their first snowfall of the season with some areas getting a snow blanket of up to 10 inches through Monday. Northeastern Pennsylvania, upstate New York, northwest Connecticut, northwest New Jersey, New England, and western Massachusetts have all received Winter Weather Advisories as residents can expect large amounts of snowfall.
Dead New York Man Who Lived 'Under The Radar' Was Actually High-Profile Missing Connecticut Dad
A man known as "Richard King" in upstate New York died recently as a result of a medical emergency, and authorities discovered he was really Connecticut family man Robert Hoagland, who disappeared nearly 10 years ago. The high-profile cold case of a missing Connecticut man took a bizarre turn this...
Two Elderly Black Women Kicked Off Train in Freezing Cold After Support Dog Excreted Onboard
Amtrak has Black Twitter up and arms after a passenger heading to Chicago captured two elderly Black women getting kicked off one of their trains at a stop in Colorado. In a series of TikTok videos, a user by the name of @bellskunk posted a scene of two officers and two Black women who he says were “being mistreated.”
Girl Scout mom kicked out of Rockettes show after being detected using facial recognition technology
Lawyer Kelly Conlon was denied entry to a performance of the "Christmas Spectacular" show with the Rockettes at Radio City Music Hall in New York City after facial recognition technology spotted her in the lobby. Conlon spoke to NBC New York about being booted from the venue due to the...
‘Non-binary’ Biden official mocked after being fired for stealing luggage: ‘New pronouns are un/employed'
Conservatives reacted to news that the U.S. Department of Energy's "non-binary" nuclear waste official was fired after reports he allegedly stole airport luggage.
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack
When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
Times Square New Year’s Eve attacker Trevor Bickford’s ‘diary reveals desire to join the Taliban & die a martyr’
THE suspected Times Square New Year's Eve attacker's dairy has revealed his alleged desire to join the Taliban and die a Martyr, sources say. Trevor Bickford, 19, has been suspected of attacking three New York City police officers with a machete. On New Year's Eve, Bickford allegedly pulled out a...
Legendary Discount Department Store Returning To New York State
The rumors are true! A legendary discount department store is returning in the very near future to New York State. In early December, Hudson Valley Post reported on rumors about Ames Department Stores returning. Ames Departments Stores Announce New Plans. The department store's website stated stores would be returning in...
Man stabbed in neck with scissors near Times Square
A man was stabbed in the neck with scissors near Times Square Saturday as revelers packed the streets watch the ball drop and ring in the new year, cops and witnesses said. The slashing occurred around 8:45 p.m. New Year’s Eve when a fight broke out between two men on West 42nd Street and 6th Avenue, police said. A tourist visiting from San Diego to watch the New Year’s Eve festivities for the first time told The Post the victim grabbed a pair of scissors from his backpack when the attacker landed a punch, knocking him out. The knifeman then knocked the...
Greg Abbott received about $400,000 to bus migrants: Do you know how many of them have been transported?
A huge amount with lots of tension. For so many months, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been moving migrants from his state and has sent many of them to New York, Chicago and Washington, D.C.
George Santos ‘did a lot of damage’ to modest Queens rental, moved amid campaign
Three months ago, Rep.-elect George Santos and his sister, Tiffany Lee Devolder Santos, packed their bags and left their two-year Queens rental in a bad state, The Post can report. The landlord and building owner of 151-47 12th Ave. in Whitestone told The Post the two always paid their rent on time, but left the place in ruins. “They had four dogs and they did a lot of damage to the place, so they left,” Nancy Pothos said. The modest abode measures 960 square feet. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Photos obtained by The Post show the residence...
10 South Korean tourists were stranded in a blizzard near Buffalo. They spent 2 nights in a stranger's home, cooking and watching football.
When a van carrying tourists from South Korea got stuck in the snow near Buffalo, New York, a kindhearted neighbor offered to host the visitors.
CNN
1M+
Followers
181K+
Post
1112M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 128