Most class reunions only happen every five or so years, but my Milton high school Class of 1966 classmates meet for some kind of get-together almost every month of the year, usually for a potluck supper or at Irish Eyes in downtown Milton. I was a late bloomer at these events, but now the rebel has come into the flock, and my husband and I are devotees.

MILTON, DE ・ 3 DAYS AGO