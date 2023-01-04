Mega Millions jackpot at estimated $940M for Friday's drawing after no big winner on Tuesday

No big winner in Tuesday night's drawing means the jackpot is expected to climb to at least $940 million for Friday night's drawing.

More than three-quarters of a billion dollars was up for grabs on Tuesday!

There were six tickets sold that matched five of the six winning numbers and could be worth $1 million or more, depending on the state.

The top prize for Tuesday night's drawing increased to $785 million after no one matched all six numbers last Friday. Before Tuesday, 22 straight drawings went by without a big winner.

The jackpot has grown so large thanks to long odds of one in 302.6 million that have resulted in 22 straight drawings without a big winner.

The estimated $785 million prize is for a winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity, with annual checks over 29 years. Nearly all winners opt for cash, which for the next drawing would be an estimated $395 million.

The jackpot is the largest since a $2.04 billion Powerball prize was won Nov. 8 in California. A winner hasn't been announced for that record-setting payout.

"On only three previous occasions has the Mega Millions jackpot gone beyond $700 million, and all three times those rolls continued on past $1 billion," Mega Millions said.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

