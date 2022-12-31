Effective: 2023-01-02 14:24:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-03 11:30:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. This warning will be in effect until the river falls below its flood stage. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. For more hydrologic information and stage definitions refer to the following web site: wrh.noaa.gov/sto/hydro_data.php The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning around 9 AM PST.late tonight at 300 AM PST. Target Area: Sacramento; San Joaquin The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in California Mokelumne River Near Benson`s Ferry Near Thornton affecting Sacramento and San Joaquin Counties. .Heavy rainfall over the past few days has produced significant rises on local rivers. The Mokelumne River near Benson`s Ferry remains at minor flood stage and is forecast to slowly recede. For the Mokelumne River...including Benson`s Ferry Near Thornton Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Mokelumne River near Benson`s Ferry Near Thornton. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 17.3 feet, Some local farm roads are closed. Low lying areas along the river are flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1:15 PM PST Monday the stage was 18.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening and continue falling to 13.6 feet early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Mokelumne River At Benson`s Ferry Near Thornton 1/02 1:15 stage 18.4 ft Forecast to fluctuate near 18.0 FT into late this afternoon then forecast to recede to near 14.0 FT early tomorrow afternoon. Monitor stage 12.0 ft, Flood stage 17.0 Impact for Benson`s Ferry Near Thornton...Near 17.25 feet, Some local farm roads are closed. Low lying areas along the river are flooded.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO