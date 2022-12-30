Read full article on original website
A Warning for Today's Super Rich From Ancient Rome's Wealthiest Man
Rome's wealthiest man who helped end the Republic bears echoes with Donal Trump today, writes Peter Stothard
Opinion: America Was Not Founded on Christian Beliefs
I see the statement all the time in response to my articles. “Well, America was founded on Christian beliefs, therefore we should have prayer in school!”. There are many different forms of this statement that are deployed for many different purposes. However, I never see the argument deployed in defense of programs that are meant to heal the sick or feed the hungry.
Christian leader says enough with ‘my truth’: Society must return to ‘THE truth’
Dr. Jeff Myers, president of Summit Ministries in Colorado, shared with Fox News Digital why pursuing the truth found in the Bible is more important than focusing on "our truth."
Washington Examiner
Actual diversity and inclusion were considered acts of hate in Hamline University art class
Hamline University fired a professor for showing two centuries-old paintings of the Prophet Muhammad during an online art class last semester because it was considered Islamophobic. So even willingly participating in diversity and inclusion is now considered bigotry. It all depends on the radical whims of indoctrinated masses on college campuses throughout the country. It's indicative of the utterly sycophantic toxic culture the Left has created.
Opinion: Americans Should Accept that the Founding Fathers Were Racists
I find it kind of odd when Americans become hostile at the suggestion that the white men who founded this country were racists. We’re talking about men who felt entitled to own other human beings as property based on their race. That’s essentially the definition of racism.
Opinion: Teaching American Exceptionalism Is the Same as Teaching White Supremacy
Politicians have been making some odd arguments about what should be taught in schools. Some say that it’s important to teach American exceptionalism. But perhaps we should stop and consider whether it might be harmful to present students with a biased perspective on American history.
msn.com
Rethinking the European Conquest of Native Americans
When the term Indian appears in the Declaration of Independence, it is used to refer to “savage” outsiders employed by the British as a way of keeping the colonists down. Eleven years later, in the U.S. Constitution, the Indigenous peoples of North America are presented differently: as separate entities with which the federal government must negotiate. They also appear as insiders who are clearly within the borders of the new country yet not to be counted for purposes of representation. The same people are at once part of the oppression that justifies the need for independence, a rival for control of land, and a subjugated minority whose rights are ignored.
Uncovering the Myths Surrounding America's Founding and Religion
Spain's Principal WarshipsvPhoto bycommons.wikimedia. It’s no secret that North America is rooted in independent nationalist pride. Escaping the rule of Great Britain and obtaining complete independence in 1776 will always give Americans an excuse to be proud. But our journey to the civilized country we are today also embedded in slavery, the Trail of Tears and the manifest destiny we still manage to claim is ours for the taking.
Washington Examiner
The new class war is over identity
A study by the Center for the Study of Partisanship and Ideology finds that 38% of students at liberal arts colleges identify as LGBTQ. At Ivy League colleges, the figure is 27%. The national figure, according to Gallup, is 7.1%, and even that has doubled since Gallup first asked in 2012. We are witnessing a change in human biology more rapid and consequential than any in the history of our species.
The Real Story of Ancient Rome: How It's Connected to American Billionaire's Fortune
New guide of Rome, Naples and their environs (1844)Photo bycommons.wikimedia. Many who argue that America is in decline like to point to a perceived parallel with the decline of Rome, where citizens went from ruling the world to surviving by eating mouse dung and weeds in the streets.
The Jewish Press
Is The Future In Modern Orthodoxy?
A number of essays recently published in The Jewish Press, in particular those written by Avi Ciment and Ben Shapiro, have highlighted some of the challenges Modern Orthodoxy faces. Ciment primarily focused on the shortcomings in Torah observance among Modern Orthodox Jews, while Shapiro primarily focused on the influence of liberalism on the moral ideology of Modern Orthodox Jews and their institutions. Whether or not one agrees entirely with their assessments, both made arguments that deserve attention.
psychologytoday.com
Religious and Spiritual Americans Help Heal a Divided Nation
One-third of Americans over 18 feel politically alienated. A subset is doing something about it. Those who are spiritual or religious are more likely to have taken steps to reach out to people across the political divide. This concurs with other surveys that show greater participation in civic and charitable...
The Jewish Press
Religious Culture Conflict Comes to Israel
At the root of the convulsions over Israel’s new government lies the secular world’s hatred and terror of religion. Put to one side, for now, the question of whether the hysterical predictions of extremism and the end of Israeli democracy are remotely likely to happen. Park the fact...
Agorism: An Anarchist Ideology With American Origins
Agorism is an early strain of market anarchism associated with an anti-statist, anti-crony capitalist mentality in the United States as described on page 227 of the book The Routledge Companion to Social and Political Philosophy. It was created by an American libertarian named Samuel Edward Konkin III and according to him, the goal of Agorism is agora, which is "The society of the open marketplace as near to untainted by theft, assault, and fraud as can be humanly attained is as close to a free society as can be achieved. And a free society is the only one in which each and every one of us can satisfy his or her subjective values without crushing others' values by violence and coercion.".
Opinion: The Dumbing Down of America
“Only two things are infinite, the universe and human stupidity, and I’m not sure about the universe.” Albert Einstein. If you want to know what a child is thinking, watch their face.
The Nri Kingdom: The Longest Lasting Democracy In Recorded History
Democracy was popularized by the West, but plenty of cultures were democratic in other parts of the world long before liberal democracy became popular around our modern world. In fact, one argument some authoritarians give is that there are not too many modern democracies that have lasted as long as some of the longest-lasting authoritarian regimes on the planet, so authoritarianism must be better right? Well, ignoring the fact that many authoritarian regimes have not lasted very long in real-life (like the USSR only lasting 69 years or the Qin Dynasty only lasting 14 years), this statement is kind of wrong. One of the longest-lasting democracies in human history was able to outlast most authoritarian regimes in history without having to regularly repress its population.
washingtonindependentreviewofbooks.com
War by Other Means: The Pacifists of the Greatest Generation Who Revolutionized Resistance
A look at the fighters who refused to take up arms. Eight decades after World War II, storytellers are still mining its infinite catastrophe. Journalist Daniel Akst’s well-written War by Other Means tells the story of U.S. pacifists facing off against the Good War — and how being on the wrong side of 1940s America steeled and trained leaders who used nonviolence decisively in the Civil Rights Movement two decades later.
Opinion: The Need For Another Mahatma Gandhi
Mahatma Gandhi is a well-known historical figure who is widely considered to be one of the greatest leaders of all time. He is remembered for his role in leading India to independence through non-violent civil disobedience, and for his philosophy of satyagraha, or "truth-force," which advocates for non-violent resistance to injustice. Gandhi's philosophy and actions have inspired people around the world and continue to be relevant today.
Social media created a generation of 'weakened kids' threatening American culture and capitalism, NYU business school professor says in WSJ op-ed
Gen Z is "less innovative" and "less inclined to take risks," writer and professor Jonathan Haidt argued.
Opinion: Exploring Wokeness: The History and Implications of Being Woke
The Oxford English Dictionary defines "woke" as "an alert to injustice in society, especially racism." The Merriam-Webster dictionary, on the other hand, defines it as “engaged and active in social justice issues.” So, what does that mean?
