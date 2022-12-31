ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

mocoshow.com

Beginning Today: Montgomery County Recreation Center Membership Passes are Now Free

Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County Recreation Center membership passes will be free for County residents in 2023. Starting Jan. 3, a free pass will provide access to fully equipped fitness rooms, open gym (drop-in) activities and game rooms at any community recreation center during regularly scheduled hours. The free pass does not include access to aquatic centers. For aquatic center pass information and prices, visit Aquatic Passes – Department of Recreation – Montgomery County, Maryland (montgomerycountymd.gov).
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Sentinel

BIPOC Youth Block Roads Around County Government Headquarters Demanding Tenant Protection and Social Housing

About 20 BIPOC high school students stopped traffic on Jefferson Street between the County Executive and Council buildings in the afternoon on Dec. 7. The students, Montgomery County Green New Deal for Social Housing interns, blocked traffic as they marched up Jefferson Street to the County Council offices to deliver a letter they all signed to Valeria Carranza, the Chief of Staff for the new Council President Evan Glass. Before marching up Jefferson Street, the students chanted loudly and marched into the lobby outside the office of County Executive Marc Elrich to deliver the same letter to Debbie Spielberg, Elrich’s Special Assistant.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
wvtf.org

Saving Northern Neck Ginger Ale

The original ginger ale – a sweet, carbonated non-alcoholic beverage – was developed in 1907 by a pharmacist in Canada, and by 1926 it had spread to the lower 48 with many regional variations including one made by the Carver Family in Virginia’s Northern Neck. It has since inspired a cult following with one man turning his ginger ale container into this instrument – the Northern Neck canjo.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

7 displaced, firefighter injured in Va. house fire

BUCKHALL, Va. (DC News Now) — One firefighter was injured after a house fire in Prince William County on the first day of 2023. First responders were dispatched to Yates Ford Road in Buckhall on Sunday morning. When they arrived, the fire had extended through the attic. Officials said that four adults and three children […]
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
theburn.com

New in NoVa: Clean Eatz cafe opening in Centreville

(As part of our reporting on news in Loudoun County and surrounding communities we sometimes come across new restaurant brands and other businesses entering the wider Northern Virginia market. While they may not be in our immediate area, we thought some readers might find this kind of news interesting. With that, we are starting these occasional “New in NoVa” reports.)
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
snntv.com

Common Signs That You Need Furnace Service

Originally Posted On: https://kd-mechanical.com/common-signs-that-you-need-furnace-service/. You aren’t going to be able to survive in a Loudoun or Fairfax County, VA home that doesn’t have heat for very long in the wintertime. Temperatures routinely get down into the 20s and 30s during the winter months, so you’ll need to have a furnace in your house that’s firing on all cylinders to stay warm.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
popville.com

About that Explosion in Navy Yard Last Night

“Shattered a pane of glass and left a big hole in the ice. No one was hurt.” 202 M Street, SE photo by NavyYardParking. Jean asked: “What was the explosion at about 10:35 pm, Sunday, January 1 on Capitol Hill?”. “2nd and M. Boom shook my apartment a...
WASHINGTON, DC
mymcmedia.org

Popular 2022 Video: Washington D.C. Temple Opens Doors to Public

For the first time in nearly 50 years, the Washington D.C. Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Kensington opened its doors to the public. From April 28 through June 11, the public could tour the interior of the temple. The seven-floor temple was renovated and...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

2022’s Top Stories: Cookout Has Officially Opened its First DC Metro Area Location

As 2022 ends, we’re sharing a few of our most-read stories of the year, from November: Back in May 2021, we let you know that fast food chain Cook Out is coming one step closer to MoCo, as a new location was expected to open at 8502 Centreville Road in Manassas Park– the first in the DC Metro area. The location, which was formerly home to a Roy Rogers, is now open according to a social media post by the fast food chain (seen below).
MANASSAS PARK, VA
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Crab Cake Spots in Maryland

MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
MARYLAND STATE
NBC Washington

Air Bags Stolen From Dozens of Cars at Maryland Apartment Complex

Residents of a Maryland apartment complex found their car windows smashed and their air bags missing – a too familiar sight for some. It appears thieves mostly targeted Hondas parked at the complex in the 3600 block of Powder Mill Road in Beltsville. “Went to sleep, then wake up...
BELTSVILLE, MD
