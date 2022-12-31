ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House

A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
Anthony James

The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack

When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Marcos emphasizes economic ties on visit to China

BEIJING (AP) — Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is pushing for closer economic ties on a visit to China that seeks to sidestep territorial disputes in the South China Sea. The countries have both been rocked by economic crises linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, but are looking to recharge...
The Associated Press

Russia says phone use allowed Ukraine to target its troops

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Unauthorized use of cell phones by Russian soldiers led to a deadly Ukrainian rocket attack on the facility where they were stationed, the Russian military said late Tuesday, raising the death toll from the weekend attack to 89. Gen. Lt. Sergei Sevryukov said in a...
CNN

Nuclear weapons expert demonstrates impact a 'dirty bomb' can have

Russia is accusing Ukraine of planning to use a so-called "dirty bomb", an allegation dismissed by Kyiv and its Western allies as a false-flag operation that Moscow could use as a pretext to escalate the Kremlin's war against its neighbor. CNN's Clare Sebastian reports.
Matt O'Hern

Political Analysts Ignore One Major Fact Impacting Trump's 2024 Campaign Outlook

The loss of millions of baby boomers in the U.S. voter population results in a much hazier outlook for Trump's 2024 Election odds.Photo byWes LewisonUnsplash. As political pundits and analysts continue to monitor and discuss the wide array of legal battles faced by former President Donald Trump, they've ignored one major statistic that is morbid but extremely crucial: The largest base of Trump's support is dying-off by thousands each day, while his largest opposing bloc continues to expand.
AFP

Myanmar military trumpets white elephant as sign of right to rule

Though it is a pariah on the world stage and battling fierce domestic opposition to its rule, Myanmar's junta has found grounds for optimism -– the birth of a rare albino elephant. But the birth of the elephant -- more milky-grey than white -- in western Rahkine state last year is being portrayed by junta-controlled media as fortuitous.

