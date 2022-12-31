Read full article on original website
WAVY News 10
1 arrested, 1 wanted in Portsmouth armed robbery
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – One man has been arrested and another has been charged in connection to a Nov. 21 armed robbery in the 2600 block of Columbus Avenue, Portsmouth Police said. Michael Walker, 28, has been arrested and charged with robbery, use a firearm by a convicted felon...
Newport News police investigating overnight shootings, domestic assault
Police say an adolescent boy was among three people who were shot in Newport News in the last few hours.
WAVY News 10
VB Police ID victim in fatal New Year’s crash
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police have identified the victim of a fatal New Year’s Day auto-pedestrian crash. The crash took place early Sunday evening at the intersection of Princess Anne Road and Blossom Hill Court just after 6 p.m. Police said the pedestrian involved in the crash, Brian Baker, 41, of Virginia Beach, was pronounced dead by EMS at the scene.
'It's disheartening' | Court records reveal more about the drivers in deadly York County crash
YORK COUNTY, Va. — Three weeks after a party bus collided with a tractor-trailer on I-64, families of the victims are still waiting for answers. The Dec. 16 crash killed 25-year-old Xzavier Raquan Evans of Norfolk, 19-year-old Montia Bouie of Chesapeake, and 21-year-old Jontae Kaalib Russell of Norfolk. The...
Toddler disabled for life after being shot in Norfolk; Suspect trial begins
The trial is now underway for a man accused of shooting several people, including a baby, in Norfolk two years ago.
WAVY News 10
Police: 1 injured in Granby St. crash in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash that took place Tuesday morning on Granby Street. Norfolk Police said the crash took place around 11 a.m. in the 6200 block of Granby Street. Police continue to investigate the incident,...
WAVY News 10
Portsmouth Police looking for ‘person of interest’ in 2020 homicide
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police are looking for 18-year-old Drye’Auntae L. Smith, someone they consider to be a person of interest in the 2020 homicide of Curtis Walton. Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the Portsmouth Police Investigations Bureau at 757-393-8536 or call...
WAVY News 10
Man involved in VB barricade situation taken into custody
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police worked a barricade situation late Monday night near Virginia Wesleyan University. A police spokesperson told WAVY that officers were called to the 700 block of Gourmet Way, off Baker Road. A man with warrants on file was armed and would not leave his residence, police said. No one else was believed to be inside with him at the time of the incident.
WAVY News 10
Norfolk teens chased by men in SUV; bikes stolen
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — For many kids, riding a bike around the neighborhood is a rite of passage. For two Norfolk teens, riding their new bikes for the first time ended with them running for their lives after a man driving an SUV aggressively drove after them in Elmhurst.
Minor shot, seriously hurt in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A minor was shot and seriously hurt in Newport News Monday night. The police department said officers were sent to 36th Street just before 9 p.m., and they found the minor with a gunshot wound. Medics took him to a hospital, they said. Minors have...
WAVY News 10
15-year-old alleged suspect in custody following Gloucester homicide
15-year-old alleged suspect in custody following …. ODU’s Ben Stanley looks to take next step with Monarchs. ODU's Ben Stanley is hoping to make a difference for the Monarchs. Heavy equipment arrives to remove Portsmouth trash …. 10 On Your Side confirmed heavy equipment to make repairs arrived Tuesday.
Virginia Beach courthouse cleared after evacuation due to bomb threat
The Virginia Beach courthouse has been evacuated following a bomb threat Tuesday morning.
WAVY News 10
Court documents reveal new details in deadly York County party bus crash
YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Court documents are shedding new light on a party bus crash in York County that left three dead last month. 21-year-old Jontae Russell, 25-year-old Xzavier Evans and 19-year-old Montia Bouie were killed in the crash when a tractor-trailer hit the bus they were traveling in from behind on eastbound I-64 near mile marker 241. The drivers of both vehicles were injured.
'Adolescent male' shot on 36th street in Newport News: Police
One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Newport News Monday night, police said.
Police respond to Menchville High School in Newport News following online threats
Police are currently on the scene at Menchville High School in Newport News following threats against the school Tuesday morning.
WAVY News 10
Police: 1 injured in shooting on A Avenue in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person was injured following a shooting in the 700 block of A Avenue in Norfolk early Sunday morning, according to Norfolk Police dispatch. Norfolk Police dispatch said the call came in at 1:59 a.m., and the injury was non-life-threatening. No further details were immediately...
Chesapeake police search for woman who hasn't contacted family since Nov. 2
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Police Department said it is looking for a 59-year-old woman who last spoke with her family two months ago. Mary Goetz hasn't been in contact with her family since Nov. 2, 2022. On Nov. 25, her family told police that she left her mother's house and didn't come back.
WAVY News 10
Bullet whizzes through Norfolk family’s home, just misses mother and toddler
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk grandmother is counting her blessings after a bullet whizzed through her home just minutes into the new year. The woman, who asked that we do not share her identity, just closed on her new house in Huntersville on December 15. On New Year’s Day, her daughter and grandson were laying down in their bedroom when a bullet crashed through the window and landed in the wall above their heads.
WAVY News 10
15-year-old shot in area of 36th Street in Newport News, police say
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot Monday night in Newport News. The victim’s injuries appear to be life-threatening, police say. He was found after officers responded to the 800 block of 36th Street, and taken to a local hospital. No suspect information...
Man dies from fatal motorcycle crash in Accomack County: Police
One dead, one injured and facing charges in fatal motorcycle crash in Accomack County: Virginia State Police
