Read full article on original website
Related
Charlie Kirk Branded 'Human Garbage' Over Damar Hamlin Remarks
Outgoing Rep. Adam Kinzinger called Kirk's and other's attempts to use Hamlin's collapse to fuel anti-vaccine conspiracy theories as "heartless, cold, evil."
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Joe Burrow Made Classy Locker Room Decision On Monday Night
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made an incredibly classy decision on Monday night. Following Damar Hamlin's terrifying collapse on the field, both the Bills and Bengals went to their respective locker rooms. But on a night like last night, there was no purpose to have both teams ...
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
The Atlanta Falcons can win 11 games next year if the offseason is done right
Rob Tribble, filling in for Jon Chuckery on The Jon Chuckery Show Tuesday night, explained why the Atlanta Falcons can be a playoff team next year if the offseason is handles right by the front office.
Comments / 0