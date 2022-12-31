Read full article on original website
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
In 1999, a 14-year-old girl skipped school to meet an older man. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Leanne Hausberg?Fatim HemrajBrooklyn, NY
First Indoor Amusement Park In New York State Opens In BrooklynAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Rents as low as $0 in Bronx affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBronx, NY
Family Searching For Autistic Woman Who Vanished After Queens Hospital Released Her The Day Before ChristmasThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBrooklyn, NY
Texas Bussed Migrants to New York City and Expects a $6 Billion Bill
New York City Mayor Adams and Texas migrantsPhoto byYouTube and Twitter. El Paso Texas was giving free bus rides to migrants who wanted to go to Chicago and New York City. So, this week more migrants left Texas on Monday and are expected to arrive in New York.
California woman missing in Mexico, possibly kidnapped while walking dog
A California woman is missing after she was allegedly snatched off the street while taking her dog for a walk in Mexico last week, according to her loved ones. Monica De Leon, 29, of San Mateo, was walking her puppy on Nov. 29 around 5 p.m. when she was allegedly pulled into a van and kidnapped, KTVU reported. She was on her way to a gym called FIT 4 LIFE in Tepatitlan, near Guadalajara, according to a Facebook group “Help Us Find Monica De Leon,” which has amassed over 600 members. Her disappearance was reported to the US State Department for...
Migrants ‘went through hell’ on latest set of buses to arrive in Philadelphia from Texas
Three buses with migrants aboard arrived in Philadelphia Wednesday morning from Texas. Their arrival comes as the effort to lift the pandemic-era restrictions on asylum seekers at the U.S.-Mexico border is on hold.
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack
When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
Denver 'not able to sustain' arriving migrants much longer, city officials say
Denver has spent more than $1.5 million on all aspects of sheltering arriving migrants since December and is on track to spend $3 million, according to city leaders.
Here Are the 5 Most Expensive US Cities to Rent in Right Now
Living in a big city comes at a price, and when you’re a renter, that cost constantly seems to be going up. You think your monthly payments in Miami are high? Just wait until you hear about the rest of the country. According to new findings from online realtor Zumper, there are five US cities where you can expect to encounter sky-high rents next year. The rental platform based its analysis on existing prices for a one-bedroom apartment, in addition to projected demand for 2023. As it turns out, four out of the top five metro areas are on the East Coast, and as for...
Chicago Welcomes 26 Migrants Days Before Christmas and Needs Your Help
Chicago Mayor Lightfoot and volunteers supporting migrantsPhoto byTwitter. Texas sent another bus of migrants this week so they will spend Christmas in Chicago. Governor Greg Abbott sent 26 migrants to the Windy City.
Worcester, MA Ranks Among the Best US Cities for Immigrants
Despite the ongoing national debate about immigration policy, the United States remains one of the world’s biggest magnets for immigrants. Foreign nationals enter the country via numerous ways, but the general motives are the same: they come to the U.S. seeking better opportunities for themselves and their children. Immigrants who come to the U.S. have […]
KTVZ
Suspect in Times Square machete attack on New Year’s Eve arrested and faces attempted murder charges
The 19-year-old suspect accused of attacking New York police officers with a machete near Times Square on New Year’s Eve has been arrested and faces charges of attempted murder of a police officer. Police are recommending the suspect, Trevor Bickford, be charged with two counts of attempted murder of...
KTVZ
Brazilian authorities intend to revive fraud case against George Santos
Law enforcement officials in Brazil will reinstate fraud charges against Rep.-elect George Santos, the Rio de Janeiro prosecutor’s office tells CNN, as the New York Republican officially assumes his role in the US House Tuesday under a cloud of suspicion over his dubious resume. Prosecutors said they will seek...
KTVZ
5 things to know for Jan. 3: Buffalo Bills, Winter storm, House, Times Square, Ukraine
Welcome to the first edition of 5 Things in 2023. Many of us who enjoy setting New Year’s resolutions are still basking in a renewed sense of motivation and brimming with confidence that we’ll soon live healthier, more fruitful lives. Surely, that is very possible, but chances are high that we’ll eventually be pulled by yearnings that could throw us off course. Luckily, behavioral scientists have discovered these proven techniques to help us stick to even our most challenging resolutions.
KTVZ
Millions are at risk of tornadoes in the South as a winter storm threatens intense snow and dangerously icy conditions in the Midwest
A potent winter storm that turned deadly in California is now threatening powerful tornadoes in the South and heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain in the Midwest. About seven million people are under flood alerts across the Mississippi River Valley as the storm that brought heavy rain California continues to head east. Flood watches spread from the Texas-Louisiana border north along the Mississippi River Valley into southern Indiana and Illinois.
KTVZ
Flight disruptions: Florida hit by air traffic control issue; Denver by freezing fog
Two far-apart states are seeing fresh air travel problems on Monday. Air traffic control issues triggered hours-long flight delays to Florida airports, the Federal Aviation Administration told CNN. And the main airport in Denver, Colorado, is seeing substantial cancellations and delays because of a fresh round of winter weather. Late...
KTVZ
January 3, 2022 Damar Hamlin news
By Jessie Yeung, Aya Elamroussi, Rob Picheta, Seán Federico O’Murchú, Aditi Sangal, Adrienne Vogt and Mike Hayes, CNN. ™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
NBC Washington
Look Back at the Most-Watched Videos of 2022 in DC, Maryland and Virginia
News4 lost a beloved colleague, friend and "our poet laureate" in anchor Wendy Rieger, who died in April after a battle with glioblastoma. Countless stories and memories of Wendy were shared, highlighting her humor, wisdom and gift for words. At a celebration of life ceremony in May, Wendy’s longtime friend,...
Man Wanted For American University Professor’s 2010 Murder Captured In Mexico
Jorge Rueda Landeros was charged with the beating and strangulation death of professor Sue Marcum more than a decade ago, but has been working as a yoga instructor under a fake name for much of the time since then. Students of a yoga instructor in Mexico went to report him...
What U.S. Federal Holidays Are There in 2023?
The U.S. federal government recognizes 11 holidays, on which federal workers are all paid, and which apply to all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
Twitter sued for nonpayment of over $136,000 in rent on its San Francisco office
Twitter is being sued for nonpayment of $136,260 in rent on its San Francisco office, according to court papers filed Thursday in San Francisco State Court. The landlord of the building, Columbia Reit - 650 California LLC, alerted the social media giant that it would default on its rent if payment was not received by Dec. 21. Twitter currently occupies the 30th floor of the Hartford Building, a skyscraper located on the edge of San Francisco's Financial District.
