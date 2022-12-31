ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York Post

California woman missing in Mexico, possibly kidnapped while walking dog

A California woman is missing after she was allegedly snatched off the street while taking her dog for a walk in Mexico last week, according to her loved ones. Monica De Leon, 29, of San Mateo, was walking her puppy on Nov. 29 around 5 p.m. when she was allegedly pulled into a van and kidnapped, KTVU reported. She was on her way to a gym called FIT 4 LIFE in Tepatitlan, near Guadalajara, according to a Facebook group “Help Us Find Monica De Leon,” which has amassed over 600 members. Her disappearance was reported to the US State Department for...
SAN MATEO, CA
Anthony James

The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack

When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
LOS ANGELES, CA
Robb Report

Here Are the 5 Most Expensive US Cities to Rent in Right Now

Living in a big city comes at a price, and when you’re a renter, that cost constantly seems to be going up. You think your monthly payments in Miami are high? Just wait until you hear about the rest of the country. According to new findings from online realtor Zumper, there are five US cities where you can expect to encounter sky-high rents next year. The rental platform based its analysis on existing prices for a one-bedroom apartment, in addition to projected demand for 2023. As it turns out, four out of the top five metro areas are on the East Coast, and as for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
24/7 Wall St.

Worcester, MA Ranks Among the Best US Cities for Immigrants

Despite the ongoing national debate about immigration policy, the United States remains one of the world’s biggest magnets for immigrants. Foreign nationals enter the country via numerous ways, but the general motives are the same: they come to the U.S. seeking better opportunities for themselves and their children. Immigrants who come to the U.S. have […]
WORCESTER, MA
KTVZ

Brazilian authorities intend to revive fraud case against George Santos

Law enforcement officials in Brazil will reinstate fraud charges against Rep.-elect George Santos, the Rio de Janeiro prosecutor’s office tells CNN, as the New York Republican officially assumes his role in the US House Tuesday under a cloud of suspicion over his dubious resume. Prosecutors said they will seek...
KTVZ

5 things to know for Jan. 3: Buffalo Bills, Winter storm, House, Times Square, Ukraine

Welcome to the first edition of 5 Things in 2023. Many of us who enjoy setting New Year’s resolutions are still basking in a renewed sense of motivation and brimming with confidence that we’ll soon live healthier, more fruitful lives. Surely, that is very possible, but chances are high that we’ll eventually be pulled by yearnings that could throw us off course. Luckily, behavioral scientists have discovered these proven techniques to help us stick to even our most challenging resolutions.
GEORGIA STATE
KTVZ

Millions are at risk of tornadoes in the South as a winter storm threatens intense snow and dangerously icy conditions in the Midwest

A potent winter storm that turned deadly in California is now threatening powerful tornadoes in the South and heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain in the Midwest. About seven million people are under flood alerts across the Mississippi River Valley as the storm that brought heavy rain California continues to head east. Flood watches spread from the Texas-Louisiana border north along the Mississippi River Valley into southern Indiana and Illinois.
TEXAS STATE
KTVZ

January 3, 2022 Damar Hamlin news

By Jessie Yeung, Aya Elamroussi, Rob Picheta, Seán Federico O’Murchú, Aditi Sangal, Adrienne Vogt and Mike Hayes, CNN. ™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
NBC Washington

Look Back at the Most-Watched Videos of 2022 in DC, Maryland and Virginia

News4 lost a beloved colleague, friend and "our poet laureate" in anchor Wendy Rieger, who died in April after a battle with glioblastoma. Countless stories and memories of Wendy were shared, highlighting her humor, wisdom and gift for words. At a celebration of life ceremony in May, Wendy’s longtime friend,...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS News

Twitter sued for nonpayment of over $136,000 in rent on its San Francisco office

Twitter is being sued for nonpayment of $136,260 in rent on its San Francisco office, according to court papers filed Thursday in San Francisco State Court. The landlord of the building, Columbia Reit - 650 California LLC, alerted the social media giant that it would default on its rent if payment was not received by Dec. 21. Twitter currently occupies the 30th floor of the Hartford Building, a skyscraper located on the edge of San Francisco's Financial District.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Community Policy