Washington State

Patricia Heaton reflects on New Year’s resolution to read the entire Bible in one year

By Heather Hamilton
 3 days ago

A ctress Patricia Heaton said she fulfilled her 2022 New Year’s resolution to read the entire Bible in one year.

Heaton shared her delight with fans in a video posted to Twitter, saying, “You know, some days were just revelatory. I saw things I’d never seen before.”

The actress also noted that completing her goal was not always easy.


“Some days were kind of a slog,” Heaton added . “You know, just going through it and pushing through and just feeling like ‘I don’t even know what any of this is about.’ Mostly, Old Testament stuff.”

Heaton admitted that she did not give up, however. She said she enjoyed identifying all the “names for God in the Bible,” sharing she found and wrote down “provider, healer, banner, shepherd, righteousness, sovereign, the beginning, the end,” among others.

“It’s a great way to start your day,” Heaton encouraged those watching her video. “There were times that I didn’t do it for a few days and then I had to do a big catch-up. But it was always the best to just plow through every day. Set that time aside and set some time aside to meditate on it and pray.”

Heaton said she plans to read through the Bible again in 2023.

“I highly recommend it,” the actress said before closing out her video message.

