The Krewe de Jeanne d'Arc parades in medieval costumes in the French Quarter on its patron saint's birthday. WWOZ director Beth Arroyo Utterback is the Queen, Laura Plantation's Joseph Dunn is King, and Emmeline Meyer rides as Joan. The procession starts at Bienville and N. Peters streets and goes by the St. Louis Cathedral and statue of Joan and ends at Jackson Square. The parade begins at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6. Visit joanofarcparade.org for details.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO