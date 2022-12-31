Read full article on original website
Norma Contestable
3d ago
Why do people travel this weekend? Wait a few weeks or go a few weeks earlier! There are always problems over Christmas!
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather In-Depth: It is an atmospheric river
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – This is weather terminology that is not heard very often here in Rochester. It is called an “atmospheric river.” This is a concentrated, narrow band of high density moisture that is focused off of the Pacific Ocean and can stretch for over a thousand miles. This moisture plume comes into the California area and has been ongoing for several weeks. This atmospheric river has been intensified by a series of storms that helps to drive a lot of that moisture right into California.
WHEC TV-10
Consumer Alert: Better get your gas now
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s a new year – and that means the gas tax holiday is over. But while we all expected prices to go up, instead they’ve gone down. The average price of gas in New York is $3.39. That’s down 2 cents from a week ago. And in Rochester, it’s $3.48: also 2 cents cheaper than last week.
Iconic Home Supply Chain Closing 115 Stores Including 3 In Upstate NY
Chances are you have some of this legendary store's products in your home right now. With progress comes many great things that do make life easier. For example, the convenience of online shopping and huge big box stores like Walmart do make life easier in many ways. That said, with progress, sometimes the businesses we have relied on for years and that served us so well become a casualty of that progress.
13 WHAM
Rain and warmer weather soon
Another powerful storm system will travel West of Rochester the next couple of days. Warmer air surging North of a warm front will result in some soaking rain showers here Tuesday. Generally we expect anywhere between 0.5" and 1.0" of rain to fall by late tomorrow evening. There may even...
13 Frozen Waterfalls You Need to Visit in New York This Winter
There's nothing like frozen falls in the middle of winter. Here are 13 fantastic frozen waterfalls you need to visit during the snowy, colder months. There's nothing like Niagara Falls in any season, never mind the winter. Experience the falls up close and personal at Cave of the Winds, a journey under the Falls. Explore the park on a free pair of snowshoes or lace up the skates at DeVeaux Woods State Park and Reservoir State Park.
After $8,617 bill, RG&E customer wants answers: ‘Like sharks for money’
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — At the 2,300-square-foot home she was about to move into in August, mental health therapy aide Dee Chambers later got a bill for $2,000 dollars from RG&E for the month of August. “And I was like how can the bill be this high when nobody lives there?” said Chambers highlighting that for […]
WHEC TV-10
NEWS10NBC YEAR REVIEW: Stories about adventure
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Happy New Year from News10NBC. Our crew in 2022 took you into the sky in a fighter plane used during D-Day and took you back 30 years when a local attorney was arrested in Russia because they thought he was a spy. We also solved a mystery about a mural at Kodak Park and traveled to Detriot to show you cutting-edge technology that allows you to use the battery of some electric cars to power homes.
A new building with an empowering name
Youth organization Teen Empowerment Rochester’s new $4.3 million headquarters, designed to expand and upgrade services, will be named after Michelle and Barack Obama. Typically, naming rights are big-donation draws for building projects. However, Andy Nahas, president and founder of the Prospect Fund and donor for this development, wanted the name to go to something that would be more impactful to those using Teen Empowerment’s services.
Fire on Fleming St. requires oxygen for dog, RFD says no one is hurt
A home on Fleming St. suffered first floor fire damage Sunday morning after what the Rochester Fire Department declared was a working fire.
Judge declines to dismiss Tyshon Jones lawsuit against City of Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A lawsuit claiming the City of Rochester denied the rights of Tyshon Jones the night a Rochester police officer shot him to death can move forward after a judge denied the city’s request for dismissal. Police body camera footage shows Jones, in the early morning hours of March 10, 2021, approaching […]
WHEC TV-10
Hole near Erie Canal in Brighton is no sinkhole
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – There is a hole in the bottom of the Erie Canal. The hole is next to the Winton Road Bridge in Brighton. It looks like a drainage hole, as opposed to a sinkhole. But, the water running from the west is pouring right into it. One...
A Buffalo man praised for 'heroic actions' after breaking into a school to help dozens shelter from the deadly blizzard
"I had to do it to save everyone and get them shelter and food and a bathroom," Jay Withey wrote in a note apologizing for breaking into the school.
Rochester Brainery to move out of physical location
The business will stay open, and focus on running their classes.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather Update: A new year, but we’re still looking for winter…
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We’ll see plenty of precipitation to start the new year, but this will all be falling in the form of rain, not snow. Several waves of low pressure moving into the Great Lakes and northeast will bring a soaking rain to the area on Tuesday, and another round of off and on rain on Wednesday. The rain develops through Tuesday morning, and the steadiest rain tapers by evening. Most will see about 0.50″ – 0.75″ of rain on Tuesday, and another quarter to half inch of rain on Wednesday. Temperatures both days will top out in the upper 40s near Rochester, cooler north and a little milder south. Thursday dries out nicely. It’ll turn a bit cooler by Friday and into the weekend. In fact, cold enough for a few flurries and snow showers, but at this point, we expect little to no accumulation.
WHEC TV-10
Gas tax holiday in NY set to expire
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Gas prices have been straining consumers’ wallets almost all year, and now the gas tax holiday is set to expire this weekend. State lawmakers could extend the holiday, but there are no clear signs they will, and they’re running out of time. Without an extension, New Yorkers could see a price spike of about 16 cents per gallon.
Disillusioned doctor describes the 'moral injury' of struggling to help people in a broken system
Dr. Christian Archer says his first two years in medicine have him questioning his choice of profession. Archer is disillusioned by the systemic challenges his patients face, which he says keeps him from effectively treating them.
Monroe County Heroin Task Force working to ‘streamline’ overdose tracking
Deputies said that annual trends are showing a slowdown of the fentanyl epidemic is primarily driven by the availability of Narcan.
WHEC TV-10
Roc Cub Scouts looking for new charter after being forced to leave SWAN center
ROCHESTER – “Three weeks ago, SWAN contacted us and said we’re not renewing your charter, and vacate the premises,” Cub Scout 2005 Master Heather Feiman said. The group said it’s being forced to leave the SWAN Montgomery Neighborhood Center. They said they were given a three week notice to leave without an explanation.
WHEC TV-10
Video shows moment stolen SUV crashes into car waiting at red light in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s happened again. Another stolen vehicle, another chase. It started Sunday night near Remington Street. Rochester Police were pursuing an SUV that had been reported stolen earlier the day during a storm arm robbery in Irondequoit. Surveillance video obtained by News10NBC shows the SUV hit...
Victim flown to Albany Med. after hammer attack
An unnamed male victim of an alleged hammer attack was flown to Albany Medical Center on December 30, 2022. Michael Latimore, 40, of Olivebridge was arrested a day later in connection to the attack and faces a number of charges.
Comments / 1