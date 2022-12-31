ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Hampton Police investigate after driver shot on Mercury Blvd near I-64 on-ramp

By Anthony Sabella
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
HAMPTON, Va. - Police in Hampton say a man was shot Saturday morning, while driving on West Mercury Boulevard near the I-64 on-ramps.

The call came in at 3:17 a.m. for a walk-in gunshot victim at a local hospital.

Police say the man is expected to survive, adding that investigators learned the man was driving on Mercury Boulevard near I-64, when an unknown vehicle drove alongside him and a person in the vehicle fired a gun.

The man was struck by the gunfire.

Police say the motive and other circumstances around the shooting are under investigaton.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hampton Police Department or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

