We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. We’re no strangers to mops, vacuums, and floor cleaners of all kinds here at Kitchn. Over the past year, we tested and reviewed the best of the best, bringing you our top recommendations for the most lightweight, easy-to-use machines and all-in-one products that work on all different types of surfaces. In most instances, our editors agree that the simpler the gadget is, the better. And, when it comes to household cleaners in general, it doesn’t get less complicated than the squeegee.

