Read full article on original website
Related
Sea Coast Echo
Miley Cyrus reveals release date for new single
Miley Cyrus will release her new single on January 13. The 30-year-old pop star has been teasing fans on social media in recent weeks that new music is on the way and revealed on Sunday (01.01.23) that new track 'Flowers' will drop in just under a fortnight. Alongside a clip...
thebrag.com
Marvel star Jeremy Renner’s ‘tremendous’ injuries revealed
Marvel actor Jeremy Renner was critically injured in a snow ploughing accident in Reno, Nevada on New Year’s Day. The actor’s leg was run over by his snow plough, otherwise known as a snow cat, which caused him to lose a “tremendous” amount of blood. A...
Jeremy Renner bruised and bloodied as he thanks fans in first post-accident selfie
Jeremy Renner has thanked fans for their “kind words” following his snow plough accident but admitted he is “too messed up” to say much at the moment.The Marvel actor shared his first update after the incident on Instagram, posting a selfie showing off his bruised and bloodied face.“Thank you all for your kind words,” he captioned the photo.“I’m too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”Renner shared the selfie on the same day that police found the actor was run over in a “tragic accident”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Jeremy Renner run over by unmanned Snowcat ‘in tragic accident’, sheriff saysJeremy Renner ‘critical but stable’ after undergoing surgery for snowplough accidentJeremy Renner in 'critical but stable' condition after 'weather-related' accident
Kelly Monteith Dies: Comedian & TV Host Known For Self-Titled BBC Series Was 80
Stand-up comic and television personality Kelly Monteith, who was one of the first American comedians to have their own BBC show, has died. The news was announced by The Anglophile Channel, a Los Angeles production company with which he collaborated. No cause of death was cited; Monteith was 80. The comedian made frequent guest appearances on U.S. talk shows in the 1970s, 80s and 90s, including The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, The Merv Griffin Show, The Mike Douglas Show and The Late Show with David Letterman. In 1976, he hosted The Kelly Monteith Show on CBS and later led the...
Sea Coast Echo
'I'm sober and I'm loving life...' The stars who are proud to be teetotal
Whilst most people promise to abstain from alcohol at the beginning of the year as part of Dry January in a bid to curb bad habits, others have long seen the benefits of ditching the booze for good. Find out which reformed party animals now proudly lead a life of...
Sea Coast Echo
Logic's wife pregnant
Logic is to be a father for the second time. The 32-year-old rapper - whose real name is Sir Robert Bryson Hall - marked New Year's Day (01.01.23) by excitedly telling his fans that he and wife Brittney Noell are expecting a sibling for their two-year-old son Bobby. Logic shared...
Sea Coast Echo
Prince Harry to appear on 60 Minutes
Prince Harry has filmed an interview with Anderson Cooper. The Duke of Sussex - who stepped down as a senior royal in 2020 and now lives in California with wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and their children Archie, three, and 18-month-old Lili - will make his first US television appearance to discuss his "explosive" upcoming memoir 'Spare' when he appears on CBS' '60 Minutes' next Sunday (08.01.23), two days before the release of his book.
Comments / 0