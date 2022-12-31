Read full article on original website
Sea Coast Echo
Miley Cyrus reveals release date for new single
Miley Cyrus will release her new single on January 13. The 30-year-old pop star has been teasing fans on social media in recent weeks that new music is on the way and revealed on Sunday (01.01.23) that new track 'Flowers' will drop in just under a fortnight. Alongside a clip...
James Wan admits The Conjuring 4 could be final film in horror franchise
James Wan has admitted 'The Conjuring 4' could be the last film in the franchise. The fourth movie in the horror series was announced in October with David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick once again writing the script after previously working on 'The Conjuring 2' and 2021's 'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It'.
Kelly Monteith Dies: Comedian & TV Host Known For Self-Titled BBC Series Was 80
Stand-up comic and television personality Kelly Monteith, who was one of the first American comedians to have their own BBC show, has died. The news was announced by The Anglophile Channel, a Los Angeles production company with which he collaborated. No cause of death was cited; Monteith was 80. The comedian made frequent guest appearances on U.S. talk shows in the 1970s, 80s and 90s, including The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, The Merv Griffin Show, The Mike Douglas Show and The Late Show with David Letterman. In 1976, he hosted The Kelly Monteith Show on CBS and later led the...
