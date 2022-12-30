The Best Red Carpet Moments Of 2022

2022 was a year jam-packed with incredible style moments on the red carpet. After two years of canceled events from the pandemic, the brightest stars and celebs were ready to show off their best couture. 2022 was the year of the ballroom gown, filled with long trains and swaying fabric. We saw celebs like Janet Jackson experiment with hybrid fashion, reimagining essentials like the classic suit and comfy leisure wear. Stars like Erykah Badu and Lizzo showcased their bright personalities with bold colors and patterns.

Silhouettes were also a big theme because, well, who doesn’t love a snatched waist? Cardi B and Doja Cat were a few notable celebs that took a number of style risks this year, and they didn’t hesitate to serve up face and body while doing so.

Some celebs like Summer Walker weren’t afraid to show off a little bit of skin, too! Remember when she wore golden pasties and that short gold chainmail link skirt to the BET Awards in June? Or, when Keke Palmer had her wash-board abs completely exposed at the “Nope” world premiere? Talk about daring.

As 2022 comes to a close, let’s take a look back at all of the memorable fashion highlights that happened throughout the year.

1. Lizzo’s Emmy Awards Gown

Source:Getty

Lizzo stormed the red carpet at the Emmy Awards in a stunning pink tulle Giambattista Valli dress. The bright gown featured a long train that trailed behind the singer as she stopped to pose for photographers. Style architect Jsson Rembert helped the Grammy-award-winner pull together the mesmerizing look.

Lizzo was certainly dressed for the occasion, because she ended up winning an Emmy in the Outstanding Reality-Competition category for her show, Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls .

2. Zendaya’s Casually Elegant Oscars Ensemble

Source:Getty

This year at the Oscars, Zendaya paired a Maison Valentino white satin-button crop top with an elegant silver full-length sequin skirt from the designer. The star tapped her longtime celebrity stylist Law Roach to create the chic ensemble.

Zendaya, 26, accessorized the look with stacks of Bulgari bracelets, a diamond necklace and studded earrings. She wore her hair in a messy updo.

3. Keke Palmer’s Grungy Y2K “Nope” Premiere Outfit

4. Jodie Turner-Smith’s Futuristic London Film Festival Gown

Source:Getty Palmer’s grungy Y2K-inspired gown from Marc Jacobs sizzled on the red carpet at the “Nope” premiere. The unique look elongated Palmer’s chiseled abs and brawny arms. The star paired the stellar piece with long arm-length gloves and a super cool pocket chain. It was giving Goth meets high fashion couture!Source:Getty

It girl Jodie Turner-Smith left no crumbs at the “White Noise” UK premiere in a futuristic gilded Balmain gown. The cinching dress showed off her tiny waist and brawny physique. Turner-Smith’s rich melanin shined against the creme and golden undertones of the unique outfit.

5. Doja Cat Stunned In Schiaparelli

Source:Getty

Doja Cat has become a sartorial icon over the last year. The singer and rapper wore the title proudly while attending the Billboard Music Awards this year. The “Woman” hitmaker wore a stunning Schiaparelli gown from the designer’s Spring 2022 couture collection. Doja rocked the look with gold pasties from Agent Provocateur and giant diamond-encrusted gold earrings.

She jazzed up the look with fun heels and a Saturn-shaped clutch, also courtesy of Schiaparelli. This year, the talented star took home three Billboard Music Awards.

6. Megan Thee Stallion Gave Glamour At The Met Gala

Source:Getty

Megan Thee Stallion shined bright in a gold Moschino dress when she attended The Met Gala in May. The beautiful couture gown, which featured a stunning train, showed off her thick curves and bodacious frame as she smized for paps along the red carpet.

7. Erykah Badu Stormed The Vogue World Fashion Show

Source:Getty

Erykah Badu attended and walked in the Vogue World fashion show during New York Fashion Week. Wearing a red oversized plaid blazer and a matching pair of parachute pants, Badu wasn’t afraid to clash patterns and bright colors. Donning a gigantic rusted pendant and a tall wide-brimmed hat, the soul queen showed off her best strut when she walked down the runway during the event. The star also wore a tan shirt that featured tassels along the seams.

8. Quinta Brunson Shined In Dolce & Gabbana At The Emmys

Source:Getty

Quinta Brunson attended the Emmys wearing a custom copper and bronze gown from Dolce & Gabbana. The stunning ensemble featured a long train that flowed down to the floor, creating an elegant pool around the actress’s feet. Brunson wore her hair down in wavy curls as her beautiful skin shined against the gown’s metallic detailing and liquid-like metallic skirt.

The “Abbott Elementary” star paired the look with Jared Lehr jewels on her ears and fingers.

9. Danai Gurira Left No Crumbs In Robert Wun

Source:Getty

Danai Gurira attended the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever World Premiere in a purple sculptural Robert Wun Humming Rose gown. The stunning piece featured a gigantic ruffled top and an asymmetrical pleated skirt.