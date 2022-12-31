Read full article on original website
Related
seguintoday.com
MEN’S BASKETBALL — Fornerette Shines as Texas Lutheran Defeats Howard Payne, 77-71
SEGUIN, Texas — Sophomore guard Riley Fornerette (Surprise, Ariz./Dysart) posted a career-high 22 points, his second 20+ point game this season, to pace Texas Lutheran (8-5, 3-1 SCAC) to a 77-71 non-conference home victory against Howard Payne (2-10, 0-5 ASC) in the Bulldogs final game of the 2022 calendar year.Fornerette also set new career-highs in steals (4) and free throws made (10-11) as the guard found a way to get to the line throughout Saturday afternoon’s contest. Senior Mason Green (San Marcos/San Marcos) tallied 14 points, six rebounds and two blocks and junior Xavier Phillips (Austin/Dripping Springs) joined Fornerette and Green in double figures registering 12 points, four assists, and four rebounds in 33 minutes. Sophomore Easton Allen (New Braunfels/Marion) recorded a team-high seven rebounds in addition to nine points. Keiman Capers (Houston/North Shore) matched his career-high with six points, Cesar Reyes (Sabinal/Sabinal) scored a career-high five points, and Isaac Orozco (Helotes/O’Connor) matched his career-high of five steals in addition to three points, five assists, and four rebounds.
KXAN
Legendary Longhorns baseball coach Cliff Gustafson dies at 91
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Cliff Gustafson, one of the founding fathers of Texas Longhorns baseball, has died at the age of 91. His legendary Longhorns coaching career extended over 29 years and resulted in two national championships (1975 and 1983) and 22 Southwest Conference titles. He finished with an astounding .795 winning percentage with 1,466 wins and 377 losses as Texas’ head coach.
San Antonio remembers longtime South San Antonio coach Cliff Gustafson
Gustafson led South San to a dynastic run that has never been quite equaled in Texas high school history again
Ex-Texas baseball coach Cliff Gustafson, 2-time title winner, dies
Former Texas baseball coach Cliff Gustafson, who led the Longhorns to two national championships, died Monday at age 91.
cbs19.tv
Legendary UT baseball coach dies at 91
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video was published in May 2019. Former University of Texas baseball coach Cliff Gustafson, who was once the all-time winningest college baseball coach, died Monday at age 91. According to KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman, Gustafson died in his sleep...
Texas coach Steve Sarkisian made all the difference for elite recruit Tausili Akana
The recruiting battle for Tausili Akana rolled into the final hours ahead of Signing Day. Interestingly enough, in the end, it was longtime front-runner Oklahoma trying to chase down Texas in what turned out to be an unsuccessful attempt. “I kind of knew where I wanted to be in that...
Texas Football: Predicting the Longhorns first transfer addition of 2023
In the next couple of weeks, we will see the activity in the NCAA Transfer Portal increase greatly for head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas football program. Texas has already added two portal players as part of the 2023 transfer class so far this offseason. The two players that...
Longhorns Had 'Real Close' Battle With Texas A&M for DB Malik Muhammad
The battle for the signature of Malik Muhammad was a close one between in-state rivals
Central Texas high school band set to perform in the historic Rose Parade
The Leander ISD school also holds the unique honor of being the only band directly invited by parade organizers to participate. The other 20 schools were selected through an application process.
nomadlawyer.org
12 Fun Things to do in Canyon Lake, Texas for an Unforgettable Vacation
Listen to the sound of water rambling as you paddle through, with a spectacular view of calm azure waters before you. This is one of the many experiences that Canyon Lake offers. Things to do in Canyon Lake: Located in the Lone Star State which experiences scorching hot summers, Canyon...
KSAT 12
Fallen San Antonio first responder to be honored nationally during Rose Parade
Asante Contreras was 20 years old when he was killed by a wrong-way driver in May 2020. Studying to be a paramedic, Contreras’ dream was to help others. His life was cut short, but he has still accomplished his goal by being an organ donor. Contreras will be honored...
XFL Texas in 2023? Here’s what you need to know
The XFL is scheduled to kick off the season on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. This will be the third rendition since the league’s inception in 2001, which ended due to low viewership after its first season. Then, COVID-19 ended the second attempt halfway into its second season in 2020, resulting in the league’s bankruptcy. Eventually, […]
KSAT 12
San Antonio teen follows her dreams, opens barbacoa business
SAN ANTONIO – It’s been a busy holiday season at Sarah’s Barbacoa restaurant off De Zavala Road near Babcock Road on the Northwest side. “For the holidays we are selling tamales and menudo, barbacoa and of course, tortillas as well,” said Sarah Hernandez, CEO of Sarah’s Barbacoa.
Famous Restaurants and Bakeries That Closed Doors in Austin Recently
From bakeries and restaurants to bookstores and breweries, these closures have left a significant impact on the community. Photo by(Jason Leung/Unsplash) Austin, Texas has seen a number of beloved businesses close their doors in recent months and years due to a range of factors including supply chain issues, rising rents, and changing cultural dynamics. In this article, we will explore the stories behind the closures of several iconic Austin businesses and the memories they have left behind.
Missing Texas A&M Student Tanner Hoang’s Body Found In Austin On Christmas Eve
“Tanner was loved by so many,” a spokesperson for 22-year-old Tanner Hoang’s family said after his body was found. A Texas A&M University student who disappeared from campus earlier this month was found dead in Austin on Christmas Eve. The body of Tanner Hoang, 22, was discovered near...
fox7austin.com
8 people involved in two-vehicle crash near Lady Bird Lake
AUSTIN, Texas - Eight people were involved in a two-vehicle crash in the early hours of New Year's Day near Lady Bird Lake. Fire and EMS responded to the scene at E. Riverside Drive and Alameda Drive at 1:16 a.m. Jan. 1 where two vehicles had crashed. Initially five people...
CBS Austin
Man shot near Dreamer's shop in NE Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Officials are responding to a call received at 6:55 in the evening about a shooting happening outside a Dreamer's shop. The male has been transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Currently, detectives are still on the scene and investigating the matter.
fox7austin.com
Two chances of rain in the next 24 hours, plus another front
AUSTIN, Texas - After a sunny and beautiful weekend, the cloudy and dreary skies are back today. It's still going to be warm and humid thanks to a strong southerly wind gusting 15 to 25 mph. Highs nearing the record high of 80 set in 1954. The strong winds are...
fox7austin.com
Another front on the way to start 2023
Another front is expected in Central Texas, and with that brings rain chances. FOX 7 Austin chief meteorologist Scott Fisher has your forecast.
mycanyonlake.com
Canyon Lake Child Molester Pleads Guilty as Comal District Attorney Disposes 361 Cases in November, December
Prosecutors with the Comal County District Attorney’s Office disposed of 361 criminal cases in November and December, including a plea deal from Kaden Sheire, 19 of Canyon Lake. He pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child and was sentenced to 20 years in prison by Judge Stephanie...
Comments / 0