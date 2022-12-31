SEGUIN, Texas — Sophomore guard Riley Fornerette (Surprise, Ariz./Dysart) posted a career-high 22 points, his second 20+ point game this season, to pace Texas Lutheran (8-5, 3-1 SCAC) to a 77-71 non-conference home victory against Howard Payne (2-10, 0-5 ASC) in the Bulldogs final game of the 2022 calendar year.Fornerette also set new career-highs in steals (4) and free throws made (10-11) as the guard found a way to get to the line throughout Saturday afternoon’s contest. Senior Mason Green (San Marcos/San Marcos) tallied 14 points, six rebounds and two blocks and junior Xavier Phillips (Austin/Dripping Springs) joined Fornerette and Green in double figures registering 12 points, four assists, and four rebounds in 33 minutes. Sophomore Easton Allen (New Braunfels/Marion) recorded a team-high seven rebounds in addition to nine points. Keiman Capers (Houston/North Shore) matched his career-high with six points, Cesar Reyes (Sabinal/Sabinal) scored a career-high five points, and Isaac Orozco (Helotes/O’Connor) matched his career-high of five steals in addition to three points, five assists, and four rebounds.

SEGUIN, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO