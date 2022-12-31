ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seguin, TX

seguintoday.com

MEN’S BASKETBALL — Fornerette Shines as Texas Lutheran Defeats Howard Payne, 77-71

SEGUIN, Texas — Sophomore guard Riley Fornerette (Surprise, Ariz./Dysart) posted a career-high 22 points, his second 20+ point game this season, to pace Texas Lutheran (8-5, 3-1 SCAC) to a 77-71 non-conference home victory against Howard Payne (2-10, 0-5 ASC) in the Bulldogs final game of the 2022 calendar year.Fornerette also set new career-highs in steals (4) and free throws made (10-11) as the guard found a way to get to the line throughout Saturday afternoon’s contest. Senior Mason Green (San Marcos/San Marcos) tallied 14 points, six rebounds and two blocks and junior Xavier Phillips (Austin/Dripping Springs) joined Fornerette and Green in double figures registering 12 points, four assists, and four rebounds in 33 minutes. Sophomore Easton Allen (New Braunfels/Marion) recorded a team-high seven rebounds in addition to nine points. Keiman Capers (Houston/North Shore) matched his career-high with six points, Cesar Reyes (Sabinal/Sabinal) scored a career-high five points, and Isaac Orozco (Helotes/O’Connor) matched his career-high of five steals in addition to three points, five assists, and four rebounds.
SEGUIN, TX
KXAN

Legendary Longhorns baseball coach Cliff Gustafson dies at 91

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Cliff Gustafson, one of the founding fathers of Texas Longhorns baseball, has died at the age of 91. His legendary Longhorns coaching career extended over 29 years and resulted in two national championships (1975 and 1983) and 22 Southwest Conference titles. He finished with an astounding .795 winning percentage with 1,466 wins and 377 losses as Texas’ head coach.
AUSTIN, TX
cbs19.tv

Legendary UT baseball coach dies at 91

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video was published in May 2019. Former University of Texas baseball coach Cliff Gustafson, who was once the all-time winningest college baseball coach, died Monday at age 91. According to KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman, Gustafson died in his sleep...
AUSTIN, TX
KLST/KSAN

XFL Texas in 2023? Here’s what you need to know

The XFL is scheduled to kick off the season on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. This will be the third rendition since the league’s inception in 2001, which ended due to low viewership after its first season. Then, COVID-19 ended the second attempt halfway into its second season in 2020, resulting in the league’s bankruptcy. Eventually, […]
HOUSTON, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio teen follows her dreams, opens barbacoa business

SAN ANTONIO – It’s been a busy holiday season at Sarah’s Barbacoa restaurant off De Zavala Road near Babcock Road on the Northwest side. “For the holidays we are selling tamales and menudo, barbacoa and of course, tortillas as well,” said Sarah Hernandez, CEO of Sarah’s Barbacoa.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Ty D.

Famous Restaurants and Bakeries That Closed Doors in Austin Recently

From bakeries and restaurants to bookstores and breweries, these closures have left a significant impact on the community. Photo by(Jason Leung/Unsplash) Austin, Texas has seen a number of beloved businesses close their doors in recent months and years due to a range of factors including supply chain issues, rising rents, and changing cultural dynamics. In this article, we will explore the stories behind the closures of several iconic Austin businesses and the memories they have left behind.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

8 people involved in two-vehicle crash near Lady Bird Lake

AUSTIN, Texas - Eight people were involved in a two-vehicle crash in the early hours of New Year's Day near Lady Bird Lake. Fire and EMS responded to the scene at E. Riverside Drive and Alameda Drive at 1:16 a.m. Jan. 1 where two vehicles had crashed. Initially five people...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Man shot near Dreamer's shop in NE Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Officials are responding to a call received at 6:55 in the evening about a shooting happening outside a Dreamer's shop. The male has been transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Currently, detectives are still on the scene and investigating the matter.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Two chances of rain in the next 24 hours, plus another front

AUSTIN, Texas - After a sunny and beautiful weekend, the cloudy and dreary skies are back today. It's still going to be warm and humid thanks to a strong southerly wind gusting 15 to 25 mph. Highs nearing the record high of 80 set in 1954. The strong winds are...
AUSTIN, TX

