Louisiana State

Oil, insurance, traffic, pot – Louisiana's congressional delegation takes aim at 2023

WASHINGTON – Battling higher flood insurance premiums, reviving offshore drilling, decriminalizing marijuana and reinstating troops who refused COVID shots are among the various goals for. Louisiana's. senators and representatives in. Congress. going into 2023. The state's one Democratic and seven Republican members are taking on more power come. Jan....
‘Hope’ won’t fix Florida’s property insurance crisis

The new year will bring enhanced savings options for those looking ahead. Democratic and Republican members of. get a lot of grief for not working together, an attitude reflected by their low public-approval ratings. There is merit to the claim that partisanship too often prevents progress — or at least what passes for it. But that charge is not altogether true, as demonstrated by a financial Christmas gift for Joe and Jane Sixpack that is soon expected to become law. The measure will encourage Americans to save more, allow their retirement savings to accumulate longer, give late-starters a chance to enhance their savings and allow more financial flexibility for Americans facing a costly emergency. The concept behind the proposal is that too many people are not prepared for the financial challenges of their retirement years. Given the clear trend away from private-sector pension plans, people need to do more than rely on.
Palomar Holdings, Inc. Announces Successful Completion of Select California Earthquake Reinsurance Programs

LA JOLLA, Calif. , Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLMR) (“Palomar” or the “Company”) today announced the successful completion of certain reinsurance programs covering. California. earthquake risk. The Company renewed its California Commercial Earthquake quota share program, increasing the cession percentage,...
State commission suggests mental health policy changes

DES MOINES — The Iowa Mental Health and Disability Services Commission. published a 20-page report in December, detailing the state's mental health capabilities, needs and requests. The document was drafted by representatives from 19 communities around the state, including. Washington. ,. Muscatine. and. Wayland. . The report comes around...
MagMutual Completes Acquisition of MDAdvantage Insurance Company

the nation's largest mutual insurer of physicians, has completed its acquisition of. . The transaction received final corporate approval and regulatory approval by the. "We are very excited to welcome MDAdvantage physicians into the MagMutual family," said. , MD, JD, MagMutual Executive Chairperson. "Both companies are deeply committed to...
Being pregnant in Texas should not be this dangerous

Austin American-Statesman (TX) Texas' Maternal Mortality and Morbidity Review Committee recently released its report on deaths that occurred during the time from pregnancy through 12 months after pregnancy. The report showed that more than 50 Texans – an unacceptably high number – died for reasons directly related to pregnancy in 2019. Many others experienced severe pregnancy complications that, while not fatal, can lead to long-term maternal health consequences.
Judicial Council of California Issues Opinion in First American Title Insurance Vs. Arkesh Ventures and Kaushik Banerjee Case

In the Court of Appeal of the State of California ,. , Plaintiff and Respondent, v. et al., Defendants and Appellants. Plaintiff First American Title Insurance Company, Inc. (First American) obtained a default judgment against defendants. Kaushik Banerjee. and. Arkesh Ventures, Inc. (collectively, defendants) in an action to enforce a...
Numerous Facts Omitted From Recent Wall Street Journal Article On Greg Lindberg’s North Carolina Insurance Companies

A spokesperson for says that the Wall Street Journal’s recent article on Greg Lindberg’s insurance companies omitted numerous facts. 's insurance companies omitted numerous facts." -- Spokesperson for. DURHAM, N.C. , US,. December 31, 2022. /EINPresswire.com/ -- A spokesperson for. says the Wall Street Journal’s recent article on...
Individual and small business health insurance plans must cover abortion care in N.J., new rules state [The Philadelphia Inquirer]

Philadelphia Inquirer (PA) Dec. 31—New Jersey will require individual and small business health insurance plans to cover abortion care starting. The new rules will take effect for large businesses later in 2023, state officials said in a news release. New Jersey. is already among the states with the strongest...
CORRECTING and REPLACING Former Apple CEO John Sculley Bets on eternalHealth, a Medicare Health Plan in Boston, and Joins as the Chairman of the Board [Business Wire India]

Please replace the release dated December 29, 2022. with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions to the second paragraph. FORMER APPLE CEO JOHN SCULLEY BETS ON ETERNALHEALTH, A MEDICARE HEALTH PLAN IN. BOSTON. , AND JOINS AS THE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD. eternalHealth, the first Medicare Advantage Health...
