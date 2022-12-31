Read full article on original website
Oil, insurance, traffic, pot – Louisiana's congressional delegation takes aim at 2023
WASHINGTON – Battling higher flood insurance premiums, reviving offshore drilling, decriminalizing marijuana and reinstating troops who refused COVID shots are among the various goals for. Louisiana's. senators and representatives in. Congress. going into 2023. The state's one Democratic and seven Republican members are taking on more power come. Jan....
Floridian who scammed Oklahomans out of pandemic unemployment funds imprisoned, fined
Daily Oklahoman (Oklahoma City) A Florida man accused of working with others to steal and use the identities of dozens of Oklahomans to fraudulently obtain unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic will spend two years in prison after pleading guilty in. Oklahoma City. federal court this week to a related...
‘Hope’ won’t fix Florida’s property insurance crisis
The new year will bring enhanced savings options for those looking ahead. Democratic and Republican members of. get a lot of grief for not working together, an attitude reflected by their low public-approval ratings. There is merit to the claim that partisanship too often prevents progress — or at least what passes for it. But that charge is not altogether true, as demonstrated by a financial Christmas gift for Joe and Jane Sixpack that is soon expected to become law. The measure will encourage Americans to save more, allow their retirement savings to accumulate longer, give late-starters a chance to enhance their savings and allow more financial flexibility for Americans facing a costly emergency. The concept behind the proposal is that too many people are not prepared for the financial challenges of their retirement years. Given the clear trend away from private-sector pension plans, people need to do more than rely on.
New Florida law requires watercraft operators to be insured and permitted to hit the waters
Islander News, The (Key Biscayne, FL) With the arrival of the new year and starting Sunday, January 1 , it will be a little more difficult to rent a boat or jet ski as a new state law goes into effect requiring watercraft renters to carry insurance and obtain a permit before legally hitting the waters.
Insurance companies asked to extend coverage for Marshall fire victims
Coloradopolitics.com (CO) Insurance companies with clients who lost homes in the Marshall fire had until Friday, the one-year anniversary of. know if they're going to extend coverage of those clients' additional living expenses to 24 months. Commissioner. sent the companies notice in early December. Superior. family moves into rebuilt home...
Report: $300,000 paid out to fraudulent COVID unemployment claims in Louisiana
LWC Secretary Ava Cates said that no level of fraud is acceptable, but noted that state workforce commissions were dealt a difficult hand. This article is available to Insider Pro subscribers only. Sign in or register to be an Insider Pro and access ALL LOCKED articles.
Mutual Insurance Company of Arizona Announces Executive Leadership Changes
(GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Mutual Insurance Company of Arizona. ® (MICA) announced the following leadership changes in anticipation of retirements at key positions. joins MICA as its Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. was most recently at PLICO, a. MedPro Group/Berkshire Hathaway Company. that specializes in medical professional...
CENTENE'S HEALTH NET ISSUED NEW MEDI-CAL DIRECT CONTRACTS BY CALIFORNIA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH CARE SERVICES
PRNewswire/ -- (NYSE: CNC) announced today the. counties, increasing the number of direct county contracts by DHCS to 10. "We are pleased that DHCS selected us to continue serving. Medi-Cal members in 10 counties across the state, including as prime carrier in. Los Angeles County. ," said. , Chief Executive...
Palomar Holdings, Inc. Announces Successful Completion of Select California Earthquake Reinsurance Programs
LA JOLLA, Calif. , Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLMR) (“Palomar” or the “Company”) today announced the successful completion of certain reinsurance programs covering. California. earthquake risk. The Company renewed its California Commercial Earthquake quota share program, increasing the cession percentage,...
State commission suggests mental health policy changes
DES MOINES — The Iowa Mental Health and Disability Services Commission. published a 20-page report in December, detailing the state's mental health capabilities, needs and requests. The document was drafted by representatives from 19 communities around the state, including. Washington. ,. Muscatine. and. Wayland. . The report comes around...
MagMutual Completes Acquisition of MDAdvantage Insurance Company
the nation's largest mutual insurer of physicians, has completed its acquisition of. . The transaction received final corporate approval and regulatory approval by the. "We are very excited to welcome MDAdvantage physicians into the MagMutual family," said. , MD, JD, MagMutual Executive Chairperson. "Both companies are deeply committed to...
After Jan. 6 Committee findings, Sidney Powell is trying to save her law license
As the House Jan. 6 committee wrapped up its final report, , onetime lawyer for former President. , doubled down on her claims of election fraud in court documents filed in the. State Bar of Texas'. sanctions case against her. Despite the committee's findings that Trump led a "multi-part" conspiracy...
Being pregnant in Texas should not be this dangerous
Austin American-Statesman (TX) Texas' Maternal Mortality and Morbidity Review Committee recently released its report on deaths that occurred during the time from pregnancy through 12 months after pregnancy. The report showed that more than 50 Texans – an unacceptably high number – died for reasons directly related to pregnancy in 2019. Many others experienced severe pregnancy complications that, while not fatal, can lead to long-term maternal health consequences.
Judicial Council of California Issues Opinion in First American Title Insurance Vs. Arkesh Ventures and Kaushik Banerjee Case
In the Court of Appeal of the State of California ,. , Plaintiff and Respondent, v. et al., Defendants and Appellants. Plaintiff First American Title Insurance Company, Inc. (First American) obtained a default judgment against defendants. Kaushik Banerjee. and. Arkesh Ventures, Inc. (collectively, defendants) in an action to enforce a...
Numerous Facts Omitted From Recent Wall Street Journal Article On Greg Lindberg’s North Carolina Insurance Companies
A spokesperson for says that the Wall Street Journal’s recent article on Greg Lindberg’s insurance companies omitted numerous facts. 's insurance companies omitted numerous facts." -- Spokesperson for. DURHAM, N.C. , US,. December 31, 2022. /EINPresswire.com/ -- A spokesperson for. says the Wall Street Journal’s recent article on...
Individual and small business health insurance plans must cover abortion care in N.J., new rules state [The Philadelphia Inquirer]
Philadelphia Inquirer (PA) Dec. 31—New Jersey will require individual and small business health insurance plans to cover abortion care starting. The new rules will take effect for large businesses later in 2023, state officials said in a news release. New Jersey. is already among the states with the strongest...
CORRECTING and REPLACING Former Apple CEO John Sculley Bets on eternalHealth, a Medicare Health Plan in Boston, and Joins as the Chairman of the Board [Business Wire India]
Please replace the release dated December 29, 2022. with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions to the second paragraph. FORMER APPLE CEO JOHN SCULLEY BETS ON ETERNALHEALTH, A MEDICARE HEALTH PLAN IN. BOSTON. , AND JOINS AS THE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD. eternalHealth, the first Medicare Advantage Health...
YMI: NJ Department of Banking and Insurance Announces Abortion Coverage Requirements for 2023 Plan Year
Following votes by the boards of both the Individual Health Coverage Program and the Small Employer Health Benefits Program, the. today announced that requirements for comprehensive abortion coverage among insurers in the individual and small employer markets will take effect for the start of the 2023 plan year on. January...
1 of 2 lawsuits claiming harassment by Delaware's insurance commissioner is settled
The state has paid-out to settle a lawsuit claiming harassment and retaliation by top officials in the Delaware Department of Insurance. This article is available to Insider Pro subscribers only. Sign in or register to be an Insider Pro and access ALL LOCKED articles.
