ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox35orlando.com

Arrest made in Daytona Beach after 1 injured in shooting

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - One person was transported to the hospital following a shooting in Daytona Beach on Tuesday afternoon. Officers responded to the 200 Block of S. Lincoln Street late Tuesday afternoon where they discovered the victim had sustained non-life-threatening injuries. There was a large police presence in Daytona Beach's Paris Park neighborhood for several hours before a suspect was taken into custody.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

Orange County officials: 19-year-old Marisia Burton is not missing

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is releasing more information about a supposed missing person's case that has spread like wildfire on social media, saying she is not missing. Marisia Burton, 19, was reported missing in Orange County on Dec. 25. Shortly thereafter, missing posters began spreading...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Florida woman struck, killed by SUV following rollover crash

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 33-year-old Orlando woman who survived a rollover crash Tuesday was struck and killed shortly after by an SUV when she walked into traffic, according to authorities. The Florida Highway Patrol said the woman was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe west on S.R. 520 near Cocoa Water Plant Road when she […]
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

2 found shot in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two people were found shot Sunday evening in Orlando, according to police. The Orlando Police Department said officers responded to the area of Raleigh Street and Frazier Avenue, but there was also a large crime scene on Lescot Lane nearby. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Deputies: Man stabbed, injured in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at some of the top headlines. The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a stabbing that left a man injured. On New Year's Day, around 5:30 a.m., deputies went to the 5000 block of Edgewater Drive after receiving reports of gunshots being heard.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

OCSO investigating early morning shooting deaths

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting that left two dead and one person injured early Sunday morning. According to the OCSO, deputies were called to the 7500 block of Fordham Creek Lane just after 1 a.m. for a shooting call. Deputies located a woman in her 20s who had been shot when they arrived on scene. The woman was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

FCSO arrests man in connection with Dec. 19 gas station armed robbery

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office has arrested a 21-year-old Volusia County man in connection to the Dec. 19 armed robbery of a Palm Coast gas station. Collin Calvert of Volusia County was arrested on Dec. 29 in connection to the armed robbery of the Mobil gas station on the 200 block of Pine Lakes Parkway in Palm Coast, according to a press release from FCSO. He was initially arrested by the Port Orange Police Department on unrelated charges, but through their investigation, FCSO was able to connect Calvert to the incident, the release said.
PALM COAST, FL
fox35orlando.com

2 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at Orange County home, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two people are dead, and one person is hurt after a shooting at an Orange County home early Sunday, according to deputies. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said it happened shortly after 1 a.m. at a home on Fordham Creek Lane. Inside the home, deputies found...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

24-year-old man killed in Deltona crash on New Year's Eve: deputies say

DELTONA, Fla. - A 24-year-old man was killed in a crash in Deltona Saturday night after he turned into the path of an oncoming car, the Volusia Sheriff's Office (VSO) said. Shortly before 11:30 p.m. Brandon Michael Morales was driving a Kia wagon southbound on Howland Boulevard, when he tried to make a left turn onto Fort Smith Boulevard and was hit by a Dodge Charger traveling northbound in the area, according to deputies.
DELTONA, FL
WESH

Police: 15-year-old arrested after Volusia County shooting injures 3

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting. Chief Jakari Young said the shooting happened in the parking lot of 1184 North Nova Road. According to Young, three victims were transported to Halifax Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries and are in stable condition. The...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
villages-news.com

Villager accused of attacking construction worker at site of new homes

A Villager is accused of attacking a construction worker at a site of new homes in Leesburg. Michael Patrick Gilbrook, 62, of the Village of La Zamora, was arrested last week on a warrant charging him with felony strong arm robbery. An affidavit of probable cause from the Leesburg Police...
LEESBURG, FL
WESH

Deputies: 13-year-old girl missing in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said a teenager has gone missing. According to deputies, the last time Miracle Hall, 13, was heard from was on Friday night. She was expected to be back at her home in Palm Coast on Sunday. Anyone who knows where...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy