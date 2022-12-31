Read full article on original website
1 person injured, suspect in custody after Daytona Beach shooting
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach police quickly tracked down the suspect in a shooting Tuesday afternoon. Officers responded to the 200 block of South Lincoln Street shortly before 4 p.m. for reports of shots fired. See a map of the area below:. One person on scene was treated...
fox35orlando.com
Orange County officials: 19-year-old Marisia Burton is not missing
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is releasing more information about a supposed missing person's case that has spread like wildfire on social media, saying she is not missing. Marisia Burton, 19, was reported missing in Orange County on Dec. 25. Shortly thereafter, missing posters began spreading...
WESH
Orange County officials identify husband, wife dead in apparent murder-suicide
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County officials have identified two people killed in a shooting. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the 7500 block of Fordham Creek Lane just after 1 a.m. on Sunday for a shooting call. Deputies found a woman in her 20s...
Florida woman struck, killed by SUV following rollover crash
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 33-year-old Orlando woman who survived a rollover crash Tuesday was struck and killed shortly after by an SUV when she walked into traffic, according to authorities. The Florida Highway Patrol said the woman was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe west on S.R. 520 near Cocoa Water Plant Road when she […]
ormondbeachobserver.com
Ormond Beach man charged with criminal mischief after throwing cell phone at passing car
1:48 p.m. — 100 block of South Nova Road, Ormond Beach. Breach of peace. Police responded to a fight at a local fast food restaurant after a witness spotted a man get out of a car in the drive-thru and start hitting the window of a truck which was also in line.
click orlando
2 found shot in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – Two people were found shot Sunday evening in Orlando, according to police. The Orlando Police Department said officers responded to the area of Raleigh Street and Frazier Avenue, but there was also a large crime scene on Lescot Lane nearby. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
fox35orlando.com
Man suspected of DUI drives through roped off deadly crash investigation scene in Deltona: deputies
DELTONA, Fla. - A man is facing charges after he was reportedly impaired when he drove through a deadly crash investigation scene that was roped off in Deltona Sunday morning, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office. Authorities said Bryan Morales Perez, 30, was arrested on charges of DUI and resisting...
WESH
Deputies: Man stabbed, injured in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at some of the top headlines. The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a stabbing that left a man injured. On New Year's Day, around 5:30 a.m., deputies went to the 5000 block of Edgewater Drive after receiving reports of gunshots being heard.
WESH
Three people shot in overnight shooting in Daytona Beach, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Three people were shot in an overnight shooting in Daytona Beach, according to Chief Jakari Young. Young said on Twitter that the shooting happened in the parking lot of 1184 North Nova. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Young tweeted the information around...
Central Florida man killed in multi-car crash on New Year’s Eve, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said a New Year’s Eve crash at a Deltona intersection took the life of a 24-year-old man. On Saturday, around 11:25 p.m., deputies responded to a crash at Howland Boulevard and Fort Smith Boulevard. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9...
palmcoastobserver.com
FCSO arrests man in connection with Dec. 19 gas station armed robbery
The Flagler County Sheriff's Office has arrested a 21-year-old Volusia County man in connection to the Dec. 19 armed robbery of a Palm Coast gas station. Collin Calvert of Volusia County was arrested on Dec. 29 in connection to the armed robbery of the Mobil gas station on the 200 block of Pine Lakes Parkway in Palm Coast, according to a press release from FCSO. He was initially arrested by the Port Orange Police Department on unrelated charges, but through their investigation, FCSO was able to connect Calvert to the incident, the release said.
fox35orlando.com
ABC Action News
Police investigate suspicious death of couple at Lake County senior living community
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Police in Lake County are investigating the death of a man and woman at a senior living community apartment. As reported by WFTV, officers responded to a report of potentially suspicious activity at Waterman Village in Mount Dora on Dec. 31. When officers arrived, they...
fox35orlando.com
24-year-old man killed in Deltona crash on New Year's Eve: deputies say
DELTONA, Fla. - A 24-year-old man was killed in a crash in Deltona Saturday night after he turned into the path of an oncoming car, the Volusia Sheriff's Office (VSO) said. Shortly before 11:30 p.m. Brandon Michael Morales was driving a Kia wagon southbound on Howland Boulevard, when he tried to make a left turn onto Fort Smith Boulevard and was hit by a Dodge Charger traveling northbound in the area, according to deputies.
WESH
Orlando mayor, police respond to anti-Semitic messages projected on downtown building
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hateful messages targeting the Jewish community were projected onto a building in Downtown Orlando. It happened during New Year's Eve celebrations at the top of a building on West Central Boulevard. One message read, "Honk if you hate the Jews." Leaders across Central Florida's Jewish community...
WESH
Police: 15-year-old arrested after Volusia County shooting injures 3
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting. Chief Jakari Young said the shooting happened in the parking lot of 1184 North Nova Road. According to Young, three victims were transported to Halifax Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries and are in stable condition. The...
villages-news.com
Villager accused of attacking construction worker at site of new homes
A Villager is accused of attacking a construction worker at a site of new homes in Leesburg. Michael Patrick Gilbrook, 62, of the Village of La Zamora, was arrested last week on a warrant charging him with felony strong arm robbery. An affidavit of probable cause from the Leesburg Police...
WESH
Deputies: 13-year-old girl missing in Flagler County
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said a teenager has gone missing. According to deputies, the last time Miracle Hall, 13, was heard from was on Friday night. She was expected to be back at her home in Palm Coast on Sunday. Anyone who knows where...
