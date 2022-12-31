Mega Millions jackpot rises to $785 million; winning $1 million ticket sold

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The estimated Mega Millions jackpot rose again Friday night to $785 million after a drawing with no winner.

The winning numbers were 1,3,6,44,51, and 7.

While nobody managed to get the jackpot, a ticketholder in Ohio managed to win the Match 5, winning a $1 million prize.

According to the Mega Millions website, this is the fourth time the Mega Millions jackpot rose past $700 million. In every previous instance, the jackpot continued to rise past $1 billion.

The highest jackpot ever won in a Mega Millions drawing happened on Oct. 23, 2018, when a South Carolina resident won a prize of $1.537 billion.

This past July, a winner in Illinois won a jackpot of $1.337 billion from a Mega Millions drawing, the third-highest in the game’s history. As it stands, the current prize up for grabs could be the fourth-highest if a winner is found in the next drawing.

Here are the rankings of the largest prizes to date:

Amount Date Winning Tickets $1.537 billion 10/23/2018 1-SC $1.337 billion 7/29/2022 1-IL $1.050 billion 1/22/2021 1-MI $785 million (est) 1/3/2023 ? $656 million 3/30/2012 3-IL, KS, MD $648 million 12/17/2013 2-CA, GA $543 million 7/24/2018 1-CA $536 million 7/8/2016 1-IN $533 million 3/30/2018 1-NJ $522 million 6/7/2019 1-CA

Florida also got some of the wealth after a ticketholder in Fort Myers was one of two jackpot winners for the $502 million prize on Oct. 24.

The next drawing will be held on Jan. 3, 2023.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.