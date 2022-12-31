Read full article on original website
Christmas tree pickup beginning in Ypsilanti. Here’s the schedule
YPSILANTI, MI - In with the new year, out with the evergreen tree in the living room. Tis the season for Christmas tree collection in the Ypsilanti area. For city of Ypsilanti residents, curbside collection begins on Tuesday, Jan. 3, according to a city notice. Tuesday is the scheduled tree...
30 Ann Arbor developments to watch in 2023, including more high-rises
ANN ARBOR, MI — Developments both big and small will continue to change the Ann Arbor landscape in 2023, including new high-rises. Here’s a look at 30 developments around Ann Arbor in various stages of planning or construction to watch. 1. Riverfront redevelopment. Detroit-based Roxbury Group has spent...
Ann Arbor tea shop owner to publish ‘Tea for Dummies’ in March
ANN ARBOR, MI -- An Ann Arbor tea shop owner is such an expert on the subject she literally wrote the book. Lisa McDonald, owner of TeaHaus and one of just a handful of European-trained tea sommeliers in the United States, is set to publish ‘Tea for Dummies’ in mid-2023. The book is part of the For Dummies series and was coauthored by Jill Rheinheimer, who writes the shop’s tea blog. TeaHaus is located at 204 N. Fourth Ave. in Ann Arbor.
Historic farmstead near Ann Arbor could be flipped to new owner with protections in place
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - For sale: historic farmstead with roots in Washtenaw County’s agrarian (and German-speaking) past. Those interested in demolition need not apply. That’s not exactly the kind of ad Scio Township is preparing to issue for a five-acre property it owns West Liberty Road, some five miles outside Ann Arbor, but it might come pretty close.
Here are 15+ Washtenaw County developments to watch in 2023
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - From marijuana dispensaries to solar farms and new affordable housing, 2023 is likely to be busy year for development in Washtenaw County. Here is a non-exhaustive list of roughly 15 projects to keep tabs on in the new year, from developments in the approval pipeline to those that have already broken ground.
Capitol Coney Island In Flint Closing – What You Need To Know
Capitol Coney Island in Flint will be closing its doors for good this month. The popular restaurant, located at the corner of Bristol and Van Slyke Roads will be permanently closing on Monday, January 16, 2023. According to a source, the property has been purchased by General Motors and will eventually be used for offices.
Tech upgrades pave the way for livestreaming of Superior Township board meetings
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - This year, Superior Township board meetings are set to premiere as the latest show on streaming. Thanks to a slew of audiovisual upgrades, the local government meetings are headed online for audience members who can’t make it out to township hall, a several-mile trek from more urban parts of the township near Ypsilanti.
HometownLife.com
Developer plans 1 million square feet of new warehouses in Plymouth Township
A Kansas City-based developer is on track to break ground this spring on a huge warehouse project in Plymouth Township. At a December meeting of the Plymouth Township Board of Trustees, a representative from Jones Development said the company’s plan is to build three warehouses, totaling nearly 1 million square feet, at the southeast corner of Five Mile and Napier roads in the northwest corner of the township.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Funky toppings are key at Peace Love and Little Donuts in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A new Ann Arbor doughnut shop is getting funky. Peace, Love and Little Donuts serves three tiers of doughnuts, ranging from the sugared or powdered “groovy” doughnuts to candy-topped “funkadelic” doughnuts. The shop also offers “far-out” doughnuts, which have frosting but no toppings.
5 great Ann Arbor-area restaurants to try for Veganuary
ANN ARBOR, MI -- The new year is here, bringing with it good intentions and a plethora of resolutions. For adventurous eaters or the climate-focused, this may include Veganuary. Veganuary is a challenge to eat vegan for the month of January as way to try out the lifestyle without a...
PVC plastics now recyclable after breakthrough by Michigan scientists
ANN ARBOR, MI – Polyvinyl chloride or PVC is now a recyclable type of plastic after scientists at the University of Michigan discovered a way to chemically recycle the widely used material. PVC is a heavy-duty type of plastic with a zero percent recycling rate in the United States,...
A list of where and when homicides occurred in Washtenaw County in 2022
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Washtenaw County saw three fewer homicides in 2022 compared to 2021, death records show. The Washtenaw County Medical Examiner’s Office performed autopsy on 11 individuals in 2022 whose deaths were ruled as homicides, according to a Freedom of Information Act request submitted by MLive/The Ann Arbor News.
Ann Arbor UPS driver saves the day for prospective University of Michigan student
ANN ARBOR, MI -- As tears filled Janice Hall’s eyes looking at her broken down car, she saw Ann Arbor UPS driver, Donald Moorer, on his route. What came next was far beyond what she ever expected. Earlier this month, Hall and her nephew, Shaun Zoerner, were in Ann...
Ann Arbor survey shows 93% support for unarmed crisis response
ANN ARBOR, MI — With a recent city survey showing 93% public support for unarmed crisis response in Ann Arbor, city leaders are now weighing next steps. The city is inviting the public to a series of three forums to discuss options for launching a program to divert calls for non-criminal and non-violent incidents — including certain mental health crises — to social workers or other human service professionals, rather than armed police.
Were You Alive When Michigan Experienced its Warmest January?
January is typically the cloudiest and coldest month in the state of Michigan. However, things are looking (and feeling) a little different for the start of 2023. Depending on where in Michigan you live, you could experience record-breaking temps this week. Most of Michigan will see temps in the 40s today with things warming up even more on Wednesday. Yeah, we're talking temps in the mid-50s for some Michiganders. That's very warm for this time of year.
Following 45 years, Metro Detroit staple pizza shop owner retires
WESTLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - New Year's Eve proved to be a busy day for Vasil "Bill" VanGoff.As you walk into Nautilus Sub and Pizza Shop, you can hear customers congratulate VanGoff on his retirement.VanGoff's first day as the owner of Nautilus dates back to May 1977. "I graduated from college and I was going to be a music teacher but there were no jobs and I had experience at my uncle's Little Caesars and I never looked back," VanGoff told us.On his final day, VanGoff's family, including daughters and grandchildren, came behind the counter to help with the influx of...
Hey Michigan Gamblers, Please Stop Doing This at the Casino!
A night out at the casino can be fun yet frustrating at the same time. There is just something about the sounds and the lights that surround you on a visit to the casino that just make you feel excited to be there. Seeing others win big or even hitting big yourself can give you the thrills that you need to keep life interesting.
Jackson park monument vandalized with spray paint
A monument at Ella Sharp Park has been defaced with red spray paint.
Ring in the new year with our 5 favorite Ann Arbor cocktails of 2022
ANN ARBOR, MI - I’ve got a confession as we get ready to close out 2022. I’m a list guy. As someone who’s been assembling year-end lists of my favorite albums for 20 years, let’s just say it didn’t take a lot of arm-twisting to convince me to put together a list of favorite cocktails I’ve sampled in the Ann Arbor-area in 2022.
U.S. Coast Guard gives ‘round of appaws’ for rescue of dog that fell through ice
DETROIT – A U.S. Coast Guard crew rescued a dog that fell through the ice into the Detroit River over the holiday weekend, officials said. USCG Sector Detroit called for a “round of appaws” for Petty Officer Cole Harper and the boat crew that successfully rescued the struggling dog, according to a Facebook post.
