Buyer wanted: Fleckenstein Building is on the market

With its bricks and a dark green trim, the Fleckenstein Building is hard to miss on downtown Faribault’s Central Avenue.

Built in 1884, the building was once owned by Frederick Fleckenstein, a relative to the prominent onetime local brewer, according to Dalby Database. The Fleckenstein Building was a mercantile shop that sold dry goods.

The building is now for sale. It went on the market last month, with an asking price of $679,000.

The Fleckenstein Building is currently owned by and was renovated by Rick Thomas, who owns Restoration Services.

Realtor Suzanne Terry eyes the potential of this building.

Tenants in the building currently include Health Balance Psychology, New Creation Midwifery, R&R Decorations, Beltone, and Mary Clare Stroh, Stroh & Co. Films.

In previous years the Fleckenstein building has been host to beauty/barber shops, business services, event spaces, offices, and professional services.

Terry says the over 12,000 finished square feet — not including the basement — is a great investment opportunity.

“99% of the building is completed and renovated with only one unfinished space,” Terry said. “There’s an option to turn the upper level into one unit of living space for a condo or apartment.”

The building retained its original interior designs, including the tin ceilings, exposed brick and beamed ceilings. Mechanical systems have all been updated and modernized. The building has multiple skylights and two public restrooms on each of the two floors. Behind the building is space for parking.

“It’s in excellent shape,” Terry said.

After posting the building for sale on Facebook, Terry says she received positive reactions that made her optimistic a buyer soon will be found.

The impending sale comes off the heels of major changes to the downtown Faribault area.

In October, the Village Family Theater also was put up for sale.

Thirteen mostly vacant and deteriorating buildings were purchased by a group of investors who plan to rehab and resell or lease them.

Several buildings near the Rice County Sheriff’s Office and jail were torn down, including a former Faribault Woolen Mill storefront that had a highly visible mural.