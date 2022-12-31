ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faribault, MN

Buyer wanted: Fleckenstein Building is on the market

By By JOSH MCGOVERN
Faribault Daily News
Faribault Daily News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aP97K_0jzVgQ5q00

With its bricks and a dark green trim, the Fleckenstein Building is hard to miss on downtown Faribault’s Central Avenue.

Built in 1884, the building was once owned by Frederick Fleckenstein, a relative to the prominent onetime local brewer, according to Dalby Database. The Fleckenstein Building was a mercantile shop that sold dry goods.

The building is now for sale. It went on the market last month, with an asking price of $679,000.

The Fleckenstein Building is currently owned by and was renovated by Rick Thomas, who owns Restoration Services.

Realtor Suzanne Terry eyes the potential of this building.

Tenants in the building currently include Health Balance Psychology, New Creation Midwifery, R&R Decorations, Beltone, and Mary Clare Stroh, Stroh & Co. Films.

In previous years the Fleckenstein building has been host to beauty/barber shops, business services, event spaces, offices, and professional services.

Terry says the over 12,000 finished square feet — not including the basement — is a great investment opportunity.

“99% of the building is completed and renovated with only one unfinished space,” Terry said. “There’s an option to turn the upper level into one unit of living space for a condo or apartment.”

The building retained its original interior designs, including the tin ceilings, exposed brick and beamed ceilings. Mechanical systems have all been updated and modernized. The building has multiple skylights and two public restrooms on each of the two floors. Behind the building is space for parking.

“It’s in excellent shape,” Terry said.

After posting the building for sale on Facebook, Terry says she received positive reactions that made her optimistic a buyer soon will be found.

The impending sale comes off the heels of major changes to the downtown Faribault area.

In October, the Village Family Theater also was put up for sale.

Thirteen mostly vacant and deteriorating buildings were purchased by a group of investors who plan to rehab and resell or lease them.

Several buildings near the Rice County Sheriff’s Office and jail were torn down, including a former Faribault Woolen Mill storefront that had a highly visible mural.

Comments / 0

Related
visitshakopee.org

Shakopee Business Profile: Shakopee House

Local history, delicious eats, craft cocktails, and entertainment: located in the former Dangerfield’s Restaurant, Shakopee House is a modern supper club that combines the best elements of the past and present. Shakopee’s newest restaurant is the latest project from Eyes Wide Hospitality, a local restaurant group that specializes in...
SHAKOPEE, MN
Bring Me The News

Motorists use shovels to free car stuck on Twin Cities on-ramp

A driver who became stuck on a snow-covered highway in the Twin Cities was rescued by a cadre of very Minnesota Minnesotans equipped with emergency shovels. The scene captured on MnDOT traffic cameras unfolded on the ramp from south Excelsior Boulevard to southbound Hwy. 100 in St. Louis Park, with a team of Good Samaritans coming to the rescue by shoveling the ramp clear after a driver stalled out.
SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis clears encampment near Quarry shopping center

MINNEAPOLIS -- The city of Minneapolis cleared an encampment near the Quarry shopping center on Friday morning.Six unsheltered people were at the encampment at the time, the city said. The camp sits on city property. Minneapolis officials said they posted notices on Dec. 21 and again on Dec. 26 that the encampment would be closed. Officials said the closure was initially planned for Wednesday morning, but it was postponed after they learned that there was an "intention to have a violent confrontation with City staff."Outreach workers had been visiting the encampment since May, but as of Tuesday, all residents declined shelter and storage...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

City clears homeless encampment near Quarry shopping center

MINNEAPOLIS — A homeless encampment near the Quarry shopping center in northeast Minneapolis was shut down on Friday. The encampment was originally scheduled to close on Wednesday, but a city spokesperson said in a statement Wednesday that officials postponed its closure over a potential "violent confrontation" between advocates and city staff.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Surplus gives Legislature a chance to help people with disabilities

The legislative session begins this week, and the state has a $17.6 billon budget surplus. This is a great opportunity to help some of the most needy by improving services that will make their lives easier. Yes, there will be a lot of groups asking for money, but those living with disabilities — and the […] The post Surplus gives Legislature a chance to help people with disabilities appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Mayo Health System, Mankato, welcomes first baby of the new year

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Just a few hours after midnight, the Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato welcomed a newborn to the new year!. Whitley Jane Dauer was born at 2:23 a.m. on Sunday, new year’s day. She’s 21 inches long and weighs 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Whitley’s...
MANKATO, MN
KIMT

First Mayo Clinic baby born in 2023!

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The first baby born at Mayo Clinic in 2023 was a seven-pound two-ounce baby girl named Alice. Alice was born to Amanda and Jerome Johnson of Albert Lea at 1:42 this morning and is just over a foot and a half long. She was made a hat...
ALBERT LEA, MN
willmarradio.com

Minneapolis Police clear homeless encampment

(Minneapolis, MN) -- A homeless encampment in northeast Minneapolis has been shut down. City officials cleared the camp near the Quarry shopping center this morning, despite backlash from advocates who argued people living there need more time to figure out their next move. In a statement on Wednesday, a city spokesperson said all residents were offered support and shelter and given a weeks notice to relocate.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota Man Hurt in Hwy. 52 Crash North of Rochester

Pine Island, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash on an icy Hwy. 52 north of Rochester sent a Mazeppa man to a hospital Tuesday morning. The State Patrol crash report says 23-year-old Maccoy Huepenbecker was traveling south on Hwy. 52 when he lost control of his vehicle and struck a guardrail north of Pine Island shortly after 8 a.m. He was brought to St. Mary’s Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Structure deemed a total loss after SE Rochester fire

(ABC 6 News) – A southeastern Rochester structure is deemed a total loss after a fire early Friday morning. The Rochester Fire Department (RFD) was dispatched to a reported structure fire at 233 County Road 16 SE in High Forest Township at 2:09 a.m. A person at a residence about 1 mile north of the property saw the fire and called it in.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Homeowner on the hook for thousands after county contractor destroys sewer line

ROSEVILLE, Minn. – A road project turned costly for a Roseville mom. When crews struck a sewer pipe in her yard, she got stuck with the bill. The homeowner turned to WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle to help her hold someone accountable.Sandy Hanson takes pride in her home."My roots are Roseville, and I love it here and I love my home," Sandy said.Last summer, she learned Ramsey County would widen her road and make other safety upgrades. She knew it would be an inconvenience, but didn't know it would cost her."And all summer it was messy," she said.But she says she didn't...
ROSEVILLE, MN
kvrr.com

Moorhead murder suspect booked for fatal shooting in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (KVRR) – A Rochester, Minn. man charged with 1st Degree pre-meditated murder in Moorhead in 2021 has been arrested in connection with a recent homicide in Minneapolis. According to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, Idris Abdillahi Haji-Mohamed was taken into custody following a fatal shooting in the early...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Faribault Daily News

Faribault Daily News

Rice County, MN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
195K+
Views
ABOUT

Faribault Daily News has been serving Rice County since 1914 and publishes Tuesday - Thursday and Saturday and online at southernminn.com/faribault_daily_news/.

 https://www.southernminn.com/faribault_daily_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy