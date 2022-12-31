ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Lions will wear their throwback uniforms in Week 17

By Jeff Risdon
 3 days ago
The home schedule in Ford Field closes out on Sunday when the Detroit Lions host the Chicago Bears. The home team will look a little different than most weeks.

The Lions are going to don their throwback uniform combination in Week 17.

The throwbacks feature a simple design with no outlines around the numbers on a solid blue jersey. The pants are a solid silver with no stripes or lettering, and are typically worn with long blue socks.

It’s the first time in the 2022 season the Lions will wear the special uniforms. They last wore them in the 2021 finale against the Packers, a game the Lions won.

