New Port Richey, FL

pascosheriff.com

Missing Person: Payton Jeanfils

Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Payton Jeanfils, a missing/runaway 17-year-old. Jeanfils is 5’5”, around 170 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. Jeanfils was last seen on Jan. 1 around 11:30 a.m. in the Plathe Rd. area of New Port Richey. If you have any information on Jeanfils’ whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7, or report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
pascosheriff.com

Missing Person: Dennis Roberts

Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Dennis Roberts, a missing/runaway 15-year-old. Roberts is 5’2”, around 140 lbs., with dark blonde hair and blue eyes. Roberts was last seen on Dec. 30 around 7:30 p.m. in the Tonga Ln. area of New Port Richey. Roberts was last seen wearing a gray and black beanie, a red and black plaid jacket and black jeans. Roberts also had three backpacks and a skateboard. If you have any information on Roberts’ whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7, or report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
pascosheriff.com

Missing Person: Samauria Pless

Update: Pless was found and is safe. Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Samauria Pless, a missing/runaway 16-year-old. Pless is 5’8”, around 300 lbs., with brown and red hair and brown eyes. Pless was last seen on Dec. 30 around 5 p.m. in the Bolam Ave. area of New Port Richey. Pless was last seen wearing a pink and black tie-dye shirt, black sweatpants, gray Crocs and a gray backpack. If you have any information on Pless’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7, or report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
pascosheriff.com

Missing Person: Chyann Lisk

Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Chyann Lisk, a missing/runaway 16-year-old. Lisk is 5’2”, around 180 lbs., with dark brown hair and brown eyes. Lisk was last seen on Dec. 27 around 10 a.m. in the 6th St. area of Zephyrhills. Lisk was last seen wearing a light gray Champion brand sweatshirt, black leggings and black & white checkered Vans brand shoes. If you have any information on Lisk’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7, or report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
WFLA

Woman wanted for shooting outside Pasco County bar

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify a woman who allegedly shot a man outside a bar in Land O’ Lakes on New Year’s Eve, wounding him. The shooting occurred at about 2 a.m. Saturday at the White Room Bar & Lounge, 6472 Land O’Lakes Boulevard. The alleged shooter […]
PASCO COUNTY, FL
hernandosun.com

Spring Hill driver injured in three-vehicle incident

A driver from Spring Hill sustained minor injuries in a crash that involved three vehicles at an intersection in Tampa. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Public Affairs Officer (PAO) Sgt. Steve Gaskins said that shortly before 6:15 a.m. on Jan. 2, a van driven by a 54-year-old man from Land O Lakes was traveling southbound in the right lane of Nebraska Avenue just north of Bearss Avenue while a pick-up towing a utility trailer driven by a 36-year-old man from Tampa was stopped in the right turn lane of Nebraska Avenue ahead of the van.
SPRING HILL, FL
pascosheriff.com

Missing Person: Tyler Gillett

Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Tyler Gillett, a missing/runaway 15-year-old. Gillett is 5’11”, around 220 lbs., with dark blonde hair and hazel eyes. Gillett was last seen on Dec. 30 around 3 p.m. in the Pauls Dr. area of Zephyrhills. Gillett was last seen wearing a yellow sweatshirt and gray camo Crocs. If you have any information on Gillett’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7, or report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
iheart.com

Florida Woman Arrested in Carjacking of County Truck

TAMPA - State troopers arrested a woman suspected of hijacking a Hillsborough County truck and injuring a county employee Tuesday. The Hillsborough sheriff's office says a county inspector left his F-150 pickup running Tuesday morning as he looked over a new residence. The sheriff says 22-year-old McKenya Thomas got into the truck and the inspector climbed in to stop her. She sped away and threw the victim from the truck. He was treated for life threatening injuries at Tampa General Hospital and is expected to recocer.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
LkldNow

Mother, 2 Sons Found Dead in Car Submerged in Lake Wire

A 35-year-old woman and her two sons, ages 4 and 9, were found dead inside their car, which was submerged in Lake Wire, early Friday morning. Lakeland’s police chief said detectives are “working to determine why the mother drove into the lake with her two children.”. Lakeland police...
LAKELAND, FL

