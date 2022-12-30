Read full article on original website
pascosheriff.com
Missing Person: Payton Jeanfils
Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Payton Jeanfils, a missing/runaway 17-year-old. Jeanfils is 5’5”, around 170 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. Jeanfils was last seen on Jan. 1 around 11:30 a.m. in the Plathe Rd. area of New Port Richey. If you have any information on Jeanfils’ whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7, or report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.
pascosheriff.com
Missing Person: Dennis Roberts
Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Dennis Roberts, a missing/runaway 15-year-old. Roberts is 5’2”, around 140 lbs., with dark blonde hair and blue eyes. Roberts was last seen on Dec. 30 around 7:30 p.m. in the Tonga Ln. area of New Port Richey. Roberts was last seen wearing a gray and black beanie, a red and black plaid jacket and black jeans. Roberts also had three backpacks and a skateboard. If you have any information on Roberts’ whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7, or report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.
pascosheriff.com
Missing Person: Samauria Pless
Update: Pless was found and is safe. Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Samauria Pless, a missing/runaway 16-year-old. Pless is 5’8”, around 300 lbs., with brown and red hair and brown eyes. Pless was last seen on Dec. 30 around 5 p.m. in the Bolam Ave. area of New Port Richey. Pless was last seen wearing a pink and black tie-dye shirt, black sweatpants, gray Crocs and a gray backpack. If you have any information on Pless’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7, or report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.
pascosheriff.com
Missing Person: Chyann Lisk
Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Chyann Lisk, a missing/runaway 16-year-old. Lisk is 5’2”, around 180 lbs., with dark brown hair and brown eyes. Lisk was last seen on Dec. 27 around 10 a.m. in the 6th St. area of Zephyrhills. Lisk was last seen wearing a light gray Champion brand sweatshirt, black leggings and black & white checkered Vans brand shoes. If you have any information on Lisk’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7, or report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.
Pasco deputies search for missing, endangered man last seen on New Year’s Day
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 41-year-old man who is missing and considered endangered. Deputies said Michael Russell was last seen around 7 p.m. on Jan. 1 in the Villa Drive area of Hudson. Russell is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs […]
Woman wanted for shooting outside Pasco County bar
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify a woman who allegedly shot a man outside a bar in Land O’ Lakes on New Year’s Eve, wounding him. The shooting occurred at about 2 a.m. Saturday at the White Room Bar & Lounge, 6472 Land O’Lakes Boulevard. The alleged shooter […]
hernandosun.com
Spring Hill driver injured in three-vehicle incident
A driver from Spring Hill sustained minor injuries in a crash that involved three vehicles at an intersection in Tampa. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Public Affairs Officer (PAO) Sgt. Steve Gaskins said that shortly before 6:15 a.m. on Jan. 2, a van driven by a 54-year-old man from Land O Lakes was traveling southbound in the right lane of Nebraska Avenue just north of Bearss Avenue while a pick-up towing a utility trailer driven by a 36-year-old man from Tampa was stopped in the right turn lane of Nebraska Avenue ahead of the van.
Hit-and-run driver wanted after hitting pedestrian in Hillsborough County, troopers say
The Florida Highway Patrol said it is investigating a hit-and-run that left a Plant City man critically injured Sunday night.
St. Petersburg Man Killed On Tricycle When Struck By Publix Semi-Truck
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A 29-year-old St. Petersburg man has died after being struck by a Publix semi-truck on Saturday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. On Saturday, at 6:15 p.m., James Joseph Christiano II, 29, of St. Petersburg, was riding an adult tricycle from the
pascosheriff.com
Missing Person: Tyler Gillett
Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Tyler Gillett, a missing/runaway 15-year-old. Gillett is 5’11”, around 220 lbs., with dark blonde hair and hazel eyes. Gillett was last seen on Dec. 30 around 3 p.m. in the Pauls Dr. area of Zephyrhills. Gillett was last seen wearing a yellow sweatshirt and gray camo Crocs. If you have any information on Gillett’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7, or report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.
fox13news.com
Thief steals Apollo Beach dance studio's trailer filled with $10,000 worth of recital equipment, owner says
APOLLO BEACH, Fla. - It's a tough start to 2023 for a Hillsborough County dance studio for children. The owners said thieves took off with their trailer, which was filled with dance and recital equipment. The 6x10 silver trailer has the heart and soul of Armetta’s Grand Jete Studio of...
1 killed in 3-vehicle wreck in Tampa, FHP says
A Land O'Lakes man was killed in a crash at the intersection of Bearss Avenue and Nebraska Avenue in Tampa, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.
Police: Man riding adult tricycle hit, killed by semi-truck in St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man on an adult tricycle was killed after being hit by a Publix semi-truck Saturday in St. Petersburg, according to a news release. St. Petersburg Police Department said they received a call at 6:15 p.m. about the incident, which happened on 66th Street North at 5th Avenue North.
Deputies searching for missing Hillsborough County man with dementia
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a man who went missing on Sunday.
iheart.com
Florida Woman Arrested in Carjacking of County Truck
TAMPA - State troopers arrested a woman suspected of hijacking a Hillsborough County truck and injuring a county employee Tuesday. The Hillsborough sheriff's office says a county inspector left his F-150 pickup running Tuesday morning as he looked over a new residence. The sheriff says 22-year-old McKenya Thomas got into the truck and the inspector climbed in to stop her. She sped away and threw the victim from the truck. He was treated for life threatening injuries at Tampa General Hospital and is expected to recocer.
Hernando Man Killed In Citrus County Motorcycle Crash Friday
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – A 50-year-old Hernando man was killed in a crash that happened around 7:00 pm on Friday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say a 75-year-old Beverly Hills woman was traveling northbound in an SUV on North Fatima Avenue, stopped for a
7-year-old killed, 3-year-old seriously hurt in Pasco County crash
ODESSA, Fla. — A 7-year-old girl is dead and a 3-year-old is seriously injured after four cars collided on Thursday in Pasco County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of State Road 54 and Lakepointe Parkway. Troopers said a 26-year-old...
Mother, 2 Sons Found Dead in Car Submerged in Lake Wire
A 35-year-old woman and her two sons, ages 4 and 9, were found dead inside their car, which was submerged in Lake Wire, early Friday morning. Lakeland’s police chief said detectives are “working to determine why the mother drove into the lake with her two children.”. Lakeland police...
Driver slams into FHP car during traffic stop on Veterans Expressway
Four people were hurt after a driver hit a Florida Highway Patrol car during a traffic stop on Sunday.
Officer 'grazed' by bullet, standoff with armed man in Clearwater ends
CLEARWATER, Fla. — An officer was "grazed" by a bullet as the Clearwater Police Department worked to safely remove an armed man from a home on Sunday evening. The officer, who hasn't been identified by the department, is expected to be OK. The man who barricaded himself inside a...
