Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Dennis Roberts, a missing/runaway 15-year-old. Roberts is 5’2”, around 140 lbs., with dark blonde hair and blue eyes. Roberts was last seen on Dec. 30 around 7:30 p.m. in the Tonga Ln. area of New Port Richey. Roberts was last seen wearing a gray and black beanie, a red and black plaid jacket and black jeans. Roberts also had three backpacks and a skateboard. If you have any information on Roberts’ whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7, or report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.

NEW PORT RICHEY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO