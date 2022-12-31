ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braxton County, WV

WOWK 13 News

West Virginia fire truck crashes on its way to fire

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A fire truck was involved in a crash on its way to a fire in Culloden on Sunday. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton says that the truck was from the Culloden Fire Department. The crash happened on Panther Lick Rd. Eggleton says that no one was injured.
CULLODEN, WV
Metro News

Several West Virginia counties under flood warning into Tuesday night

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The National Weather Service has flood warnings in effect for several counties in West Virginia into Tuesday night while the state Emergency Management Division said it had received reports of flooding in the Northern Panhandle. The warning is in effect until 7:45 p.m. for Marshall, Wetzel,...
WIRT COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Bodies recovered from Elk River

DUCK, W.Va. — The bodies of two men were recovered in the Elk River Saturday near the Braxton-Clay county line. The men went into the river Friday afternoon after State Police Clp. F.L. Raynor was trying to arrest one of them on outstanding warrants, according to state police. Raynor...
DUCK, WV
Metro News

1 dead, 2 injured after weekend crash in Oak Hill

OAK HILL, W.Va. — One person is dead and two others are hospitalized following a five vehicle crash in Fayette County over the weekend. It happened just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday on Route 61 (Jones Avenue) near School Street in Oak Hill. Police said three moving cars and two...
OAK HILL, WV
Lootpress

Driver loses control of vehicle, crashes into power pole

VALLEY BEND, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Tuesday motor vehicle accident in which a driver lost control of his vehicle resulted in the vehicle striking a power pole. According to reports from Deputy L. Elbon of the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, authorities responded to a single vehicle motor vehicle accident in the Valley Bend area just before Kelly Surveying.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 dead, 2 hospitalized in West Virginia crash

OAK HILL, WV (WOWK)—One person is dead, and two others were hospitalized after a crash in Oak Hill on Saturday. According to the Oak Hill Police Department, a five-vehicle crash happened at around 2:32 a.m. on Rt. 61 (Jones Ave.) near School St. Police say that three vehicles were driving on Jones Ave., and two […]
OAK HILL, WV
Metro News

Anmoore business suspected in Elk Creek spill

ANMOORE, W.Va. — An Anmoore company is being investigated in connection with a chemical spill on the Elk Creek on Thursday. The state Department of Environment Protection said in a Tuesday statement that it inspected an outflow structure at Amsted Graphite Material in Anmoore and found additional material leaking.
ANMOORE, WV
Metro News

Fetal remains discovered in Buckhannon

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — Police in Buckhannon are investigating a report of fetal remains recovered from the back of a business there. Authorities said the remains were found behind a building on Island Avenue along the Buckhannon River at around 8 p.m. Monday. The remains, which were in an unknown...
BUCKHANNON, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 injured after Jackson County, West Virginia, crash

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person has been flown for medical treatment after a crash in Sandyville. According to Jackson County dispatchers, the single-vehicle crash happened around 2:47 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 on Liverpool Road in the Sandyville area. Dispatchers say the crash involved a convertible that rolled over. Dispatch says the patient […]
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 arrested after West Virginia pursuit

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—One person has been arrested after a pursuit in the Cabin Creek area on Monday. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that someone with a mining company in the area reported a suspicious vehicle possibly attempting to break into the facility. KCSO says the pursuit lasted about four minutes on Coal Fork […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Man arrested after not paying for his meal in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man is facing charges after he didn’t pay for the meal he ate. According to Beckley Police, on December 28, 2022, officers responded to the Omelet Shop about a man who left without paying his bill. Police found the suspect, Craig Clacker, in the parking lot of the Little General. Clacker admitted that he ate a meal at the Omelet Shop and advised that he did not pay because he had no money. He also stated that he thought they would give it to him. When police spoke to management, they confirmed that Clacker ate a meal valued at $22.45 and left without paying his bill.
BECKLEY, WV

