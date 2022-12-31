BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man is facing charges after he didn’t pay for the meal he ate. According to Beckley Police, on December 28, 2022, officers responded to the Omelet Shop about a man who left without paying his bill. Police found the suspect, Craig Clacker, in the parking lot of the Little General. Clacker admitted that he ate a meal at the Omelet Shop and advised that he did not pay because he had no money. He also stated that he thought they would give it to him. When police spoke to management, they confirmed that Clacker ate a meal valued at $22.45 and left without paying his bill.

BECKLEY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO