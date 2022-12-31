Read full article on original website
Related
West Virginia fire truck crashes on its way to fire
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A fire truck was involved in a crash on its way to a fire in Culloden on Sunday. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton says that the truck was from the Culloden Fire Department. The crash happened on Panther Lick Rd. Eggleton says that no one was injured.
West Virginia police have a person of interests for missing WV woman
West Virginia police say they have a person of interests in the missing person case of Gretchen Fleming. Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board told the Parkersburg News and Sentinel that they identified a man that may have left the My Way Lounge with Fleming on December 3 or December 4. Fleming was reported missing on […]
Metro News
Several West Virginia counties under flood warning into Tuesday night
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The National Weather Service has flood warnings in effect for several counties in West Virginia into Tuesday night while the state Emergency Management Division said it had received reports of flooding in the Northern Panhandle. The warning is in effect until 7:45 p.m. for Marshall, Wetzel,...
Metro News
Bodies recovered from Elk River
DUCK, W.Va. — The bodies of two men were recovered in the Elk River Saturday near the Braxton-Clay county line. The men went into the river Friday afternoon after State Police Clp. F.L. Raynor was trying to arrest one of them on outstanding warrants, according to state police. Raynor...
Rollover crash on I-79 in West Virginia sends at least 1 to hospital
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—At least one person was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in Kanawha County early Sunday morning, according to Kanawha County dispatchers. The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. near the Elkview exit on I-17 southbound. The roadway was shut down for about an hour but has since reopened. There is […]
Metro News
1 dead, 2 injured after weekend crash in Oak Hill
OAK HILL, W.Va. — One person is dead and two others are hospitalized following a five vehicle crash in Fayette County over the weekend. It happened just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday on Route 61 (Jones Avenue) near School Street in Oak Hill. Police said three moving cars and two...
West Virginia mom charged with child neglect after 8yo found in road
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia woman is facing child neglect charges after her 8-year-old was found standing alone in the roadway. According to West Virginia State Police, authorities responded to a call on Greenhills Road in Ravenswood just after noon on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, regarding a child who was found standing […]
Police: Fetal remains found behind Buckhannon building
Remains of a fetus were found behind a Buckhannon building on Monday, according to a release from the Buckhannon Police Department.
Driver loses control of vehicle, crashes into power pole
VALLEY BEND, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Tuesday motor vehicle accident in which a driver lost control of his vehicle resulted in the vehicle striking a power pole. According to reports from Deputy L. Elbon of the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, authorities responded to a single vehicle motor vehicle accident in the Valley Bend area just before Kelly Surveying.
100 grams of fentanyl found in West Virginia traffic stop, 2 arrested
ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Kanawha County. According to a criminal complaint from Kanawha County Magistrate Court, an officer with the St. Albans Police Department said he ran a registration check on a vehicle in the area of B Street and McCorkle Avenue around […]
1 dead, 2 hospitalized in West Virginia crash
OAK HILL, WV (WOWK)—One person is dead, and two others were hospitalized after a crash in Oak Hill on Saturday. According to the Oak Hill Police Department, a five-vehicle crash happened at around 2:32 a.m. on Rt. 61 (Jones Ave.) near School St. Police say that three vehicles were driving on Jones Ave., and two […]
3 lanes of Interstate 64 closed after tractor-trailer jackknifes in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says three lanes of Interstate 64 Westbound are closed after a tractor-trailer crash near Dunbar, West Virginia. Dispatchers say a tractor-trailer jackknifed and hit a car. There are no injuries, according to dispatchers. Dispatchers say the call came in around 3:30 p.m., and the incident happened at approximately […]
West Virginia schools releasing early on Tuesday due to high water
UPDATE: Cameron Elementary School and Cameron High School will be dismissed today, Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 12:30 pm because of flooding. All other public schools in Marshall County will dismiss at 1:00 pm due to flooding throughout the county. Some schools in West Virginia are releasing early due to high waters and forecasted […]
Authorities release names of 2 men found in Elk River in West Virginia
UPDATE (Dec. 31, 2022, 4:19 p.m.): West Virginia State Police (WVSP) released the names of the two men who jumped into the Elk River and were later found dead. WVSP says Cpl. F.L. Raynor saw two men — Derek Lee Smith, 29, and Darrius James Nottingham Jr., 61, both of Duck, West Virginia — walking […]
Metro News
Anmoore business suspected in Elk Creek spill
ANMOORE, W.Va. — An Anmoore company is being investigated in connection with a chemical spill on the Elk Creek on Thursday. The state Department of Environment Protection said in a Tuesday statement that it inspected an outflow structure at Amsted Graphite Material in Anmoore and found additional material leaking.
Beckley Water Company report customers in Odd, Glen Daniels, Fairdale area should have water soon
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley Water Company reported on their Facebook Monday, January 2, 2023, that some of the areas affected by the water issue should have results by this afternoon. Beckley Water Company stated customers in the Odd area should expect their water service to be returned sometime this afternoon. The statement also noted […]
Metro News
Fetal remains discovered in Buckhannon
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — Police in Buckhannon are investigating a report of fetal remains recovered from the back of a business there. Authorities said the remains were found behind a building on Island Avenue along the Buckhannon River at around 8 p.m. Monday. The remains, which were in an unknown...
1 injured after Jackson County, West Virginia, crash
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person has been flown for medical treatment after a crash in Sandyville. According to Jackson County dispatchers, the single-vehicle crash happened around 2:47 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 on Liverpool Road in the Sandyville area. Dispatchers say the crash involved a convertible that rolled over. Dispatch says the patient […]
1 arrested after West Virginia pursuit
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—One person has been arrested after a pursuit in the Cabin Creek area on Monday. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that someone with a mining company in the area reported a suspicious vehicle possibly attempting to break into the facility. KCSO says the pursuit lasted about four minutes on Coal Fork […]
Man arrested after not paying for his meal in Beckley
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man is facing charges after he didn’t pay for the meal he ate. According to Beckley Police, on December 28, 2022, officers responded to the Omelet Shop about a man who left without paying his bill. Police found the suspect, Craig Clacker, in the parking lot of the Little General. Clacker admitted that he ate a meal at the Omelet Shop and advised that he did not pay because he had no money. He also stated that he thought they would give it to him. When police spoke to management, they confirmed that Clacker ate a meal valued at $22.45 and left without paying his bill.
Comments / 0