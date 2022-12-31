ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Mary Hardesty
3d ago

yeah they need to put that cop in jail I heard that he was drinking and driving off duty and wouldn't wait at red light and was going 75mph when he hit her is what I heard so cop or not he needs to be in jail

WSAZ

Crash sends car into creek, one to the hospital

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A rollover crash Tuesday afternoon along Enslow Boulevard landed a car in Fourpole Creek and sent one person to the hospital, according to Huntington Police at the scene and Cabell County 911 dispatchers. The accident was reported just before 4:10 p.m. in the 1200 block of...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia deputy fatally strikes girl with patrol car

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—New information has been released about an accident that killed a 13-year-old girl in Huntington. West Virginia State Police are investigating an incident during which a Cabell County deputy sheriff hit and killed Jacquline “Laney” Hudson with a cruiser. Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle identified the deputy driving the cruiser as Jeffrey Racer. […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
wklw.com

Pedestrian Hit by Vehicle on Rt 321 in Paintsville

A female was struck by a vehicle Monday evening. According to Paintsville Police Chief Danny Smith, he said a call came into Dispatch around 6:34 PM concerning a female, identified as Crystal Maynard of Southside, who was struck by a vehicle along Southbound Rt 321 in Paintsville just past the Days Inn. The driver of the vehicle, whose identity has not been released, told Officers that Maynard walked out in front of their vehicle and they couldn’t stop in time. Maynard was flown out to an area Trauma Center with unknown injuries. The cause of the accident remains under investigation by the Kentucky State Police.
PAINTSVILLE, KY
WSAZ

One injured in stabbing incident

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman was injured Friday following a stabbing on West 27th Street, according to Huntington Police. Officers they are looking for the suspect as the victim recovers from a stab wound to the arm. Further information has not been released. Keep checking the WSAZ app for...
WSAZ

Woman riding bicycle struck overnight

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A woman who was riding a bicycle has been hit by a car early Tuesday morning. That’s according to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers. The call came in just before 1:14 a.m. Tuesday. It happened along East Dupont Avenue at the Chelyan Bridge in...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

2 dead after head-on crash in Greenup County, Kentucky

UPDATE (10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023): Officials say Industrial Parkway has reopened. GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — Two people are dead after a head-on crash between Brush Creek and I-64 on Industrial Parkway in Greenup County, Kentucky, according to the Kentucky State Police. Troopers say this happened around 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday. They […]
GREENUP COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Troopers release new details in teen death investigation

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police released new information after a teenager was hit and killed Friday night in Huntington. Troopers say the 13-year-old girl was hit and killed by a marked cruiser driven by an off-duty Cabell County Sheriff’s deputy. The family identified the victim as...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia fire truck crashes on its way to fire

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A fire truck was involved in a crash on its way to a fire in Culloden on Sunday. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton says that the truck was from the Culloden Fire Department. The crash happened on Panther Lick Rd. Eggleton says that no one was injured.
CULLODEN, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man facing drug charge after West Virginia police pursuit

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing multiple charges, including a drug charge, after fleeing from a traffic stop. According to the Milton Police Department, an officer attempted to stop a vehicle for allegedly speeding, however the vehicle did not stop. Police say the vehicle continued on I-64 before exiting near the Huntington […]
MILTON, WV
NBC4 Columbus

Body of woman found in Ohio River identified

IRONTON, OH (WOWK)—The remains of a woman found on the bank of the Ohio River in Ironton have been identified. According to the Ironton Police Department, the body found on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, was identified as Alicia Livingston Saul. She was reported missing on Dec. 14, 2022. Ironton...
IRONTON, OH
WSAZ

Deputies: Driver hits tree, goes on to hit porch

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Emergency crews are at the scene of a car crash Friday morning. The crash was reported just before 5 a.m. along the 3700 block of Sissonville Drive in Sissonville. Deputies on scene say a man was driving south on Sissonville Drive when he hit a tree.
SISSONVILLE, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Multiples bullets fired at moving car in Pike Co.

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Deputies were called to investigate an alleged shooting in the 6000 block of Morgan Fork Road this evening. The call came in shortly before 10 p.m. According to the 9-1-1 caller, the individual exited their vehicle along the county back road when a reported gunman opened fire on their vehicle.
PIKE COUNTY, OH

