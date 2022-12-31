A female was struck by a vehicle Monday evening. According to Paintsville Police Chief Danny Smith, he said a call came into Dispatch around 6:34 PM concerning a female, identified as Crystal Maynard of Southside, who was struck by a vehicle along Southbound Rt 321 in Paintsville just past the Days Inn. The driver of the vehicle, whose identity has not been released, told Officers that Maynard walked out in front of their vehicle and they couldn’t stop in time. Maynard was flown out to an area Trauma Center with unknown injuries. The cause of the accident remains under investigation by the Kentucky State Police.

PAINTSVILLE, KY ・ 17 HOURS AGO