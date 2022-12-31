City officials in Kingsport will use 105 thousand dollars of American Rescue Act Funds to pay for a recently announced Lynn Garden Corridor Study for future development in the area. Nashville based consulting firm, Kimley Horn will then conduct the study that will include a site visit, market research and a review of the existing land use along both sides of Lynn Garden Drive. A demographics study will also be conducted to examine household composition, income, education, and tenure. That data will be used to analyze short and long term potential for the Lynn Garden Corridor. The study is expected to be completed this summer.

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO