FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Utility Companies Continue Struggle to Keep Services Going Amid Changing ConditionsJohn M. DabbsWashington County, VA
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Kingsport, Tennessee After "Sprinkler Water Main Break"Bryan DijkhuizenKingsport, TN
South Fork Utility Merger Likely According to State Utility Management Review BoardJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Martial Arts Facility to Offer Marital Arts for Fundraiser in JanuaryJohn M. DabbsBlountville, TN
Water Woes Continue to Plague Region Almost a Week After Winter Storm on ChristmasJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Avery County, NC, Wilkes County, NC, Johnson County, TN at 518 pm EST, Jan 3rd 2023
NCZ001-002-018-019-VAZ009-012-015-016-032245- Ashe NC-Wilkes NC-Watauga NC-Alleghany NC-Grayson VA-Wythe VA- …Strong storms will impact portions of Alleghany, central Wilkes,. Watauga and Ashe Counties in northwestern North Carolina,. southeastern Smyth, southern Wythe, northwestern Carroll and Grayson. Counties in southwestern Virginia and the City of Galax through 545. PM EST…. At 516 PM EST,...
Johnson City Press
Johnson City Schools look back at 2022, plan for 2023
As Johnson City Schools prepare for the return to school, superintendent Dr. Steve Barnett shared some of the district’s accomplishments from 2022 while looking forward to continuing improvements in 2023. Looking back.
993thex.com
Jail staff find four bags of meth while booking Johnson City woman
A Johnson City woman now has additional charges after Washington County deputies found meth in her possession while booking her into jail. A report says Kimberly Smith, 51, is charged with introduction of contraband after she was initially arrested for failure to appear and bond revocation. Upon booking, officers found...
Johnson City Press
Washington County commissioners prepare for a 'busy' new year
The chairman of the Washington County Commission expects he and his colleagues will have a “busy agenda” in the new year. Commissioner Greg Matherly, who is also longest-serving member of the board, believes dealing with the county’s tight labor force will continue to be a challenge for both government and business leaders alike in 2023.
JCPD: 19-year-old killed in Monarch Apartments shooting on New Year’s
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police have identified a 19-year-old Kingsport man, Ja’Shon Yates, as the victim in a fatal shooting that occurred early Sunday at Monarch Apartments near East Tennessee State University. Lead investigator Lt. Don Shepard described a chaotic scene when police arrived shortly after 2:30 a.m. at the four-building complex catering mostly […]
Johnson City Press
Harry E. Harman
Harry E. Harman, 81, Johnson City, passed away Saturday, December 31, 2022. Harry was a native and lifelong resident of Johnson City. He was the son of the late Harry Estel and Joyce Smith Harman.
wcyb.com
Teenage victim identified in fatal Johnson City shooting
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A 19-year-old man has been identified as the victim in a fatal shooting in Johnson City that occurred early Sunday morning. Ja'Shon Yates, of Kingsport, was killed, according to Johnson City Lt. Don Shepard. Police said the shooting happened at Monarch Apartments and there...
Johnson City Press
Biggest 2022 crime stories from Washington, Unicoi counties
A murder at a Unicoi County campground, a lawsuit alleging the mishandling of rape cases and a kidnapping were among some of the biggest crime stories from Washington and Unicoi counties in 2022. Man charged with murder following shooting at Unicoi County campground.
Kingsport Times-News
Families celebrate arrival of new year at Kingsport Public Library
KINGSPORT— The Kingsport Public Library held a Noonday celebration featuring games, crafts, a countdown and a balloon drop for families on New Year’s Eve. The event drew a large group of people coming out to celebrate the arrival of the new year. This was the library’s second time hosting the event; the first Noonday celebration was held in 2019.
Head of TN council: Tens of millions for drug abatement programs will change lives
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dr. Stephen Loyd was in danger of losing it all to an opioid addiction when he got the best help money could buy 18 years ago. The former East Tennessee State University (ETSU) faculty member hopes opioid lawsuit settlement dollars can create an “ecosystem” that gives ordinary Tennesseans the same […]
Veterans Voices: 120 years of US history revealed at Mountain Home National Cemetery
The following is the final in a series of Veterans Voices reports on the Mountain Home National Cemetery in Johnson City, Tennessee. JOHNSON CITY, Tenn (WJHL) — Before there was the Mountain Home National Cemetery, there was a United States congressman with a dream. “Preston Brownlow, who was the first district Congressman, wanted to have […]
993thex.com
Lynn Garden Corridor Study Paid For With 105 Thousand Dollars Of American Rescue Act Funds
City officials in Kingsport will use 105 thousand dollars of American Rescue Act Funds to pay for a recently announced Lynn Garden Corridor Study for future development in the area. Nashville based consulting firm, Kimley Horn will then conduct the study that will include a site visit, market research and a review of the existing land use along both sides of Lynn Garden Drive. A demographics study will also be conducted to examine household composition, income, education, and tenure. That data will be used to analyze short and long term potential for the Lynn Garden Corridor. The study is expected to be completed this summer.
Monarch apartments scene of multiple assaults, shootings — police say owners haven’t reached out
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Courtney Harvey says she knew of Monarch 815’s reputation as a party haven when she and two friends took an apartment there in May 2022, but the adjunct East Tennessee State University (ETSU) faculty member said other factors played into her decision. “I definitely knew about its reputation before I […]
Johnson City Press
Fisherman dies in Cherokee Lake boating incident
MORRISTOWN — An East Tennessee fisherman died after falling into Cherokee Lake near Kidwell’s Ridge Access Area, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said. TWRA wildlife officers said that shortly before 8 a.m. on Saturday, Jeremy Gene Keen, 47, of Morristown, and his 14-year-old son were trolling in an aluminum Jon boat when Keen fell into the water.
Kingsport Times-News
New Year's party ends in shooting death at Monarch Apartment
JOHNSON CITY — One man died early New Year's Day when shots were fired during an altercation at a party at the Monarch Apartments complex. Johnson City police responded to the call at 1119 University Parkway. Apt. No. 4205, about 2:30 a.m. A Police Department news release said officers discovered numerous shots had been fired inside the apartment as well as the hallway.
Power restored to most customers after storm-related outages
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Thousands of customers were without power Tuesday evening in Kingsport, Bristol and Johnson City but most had their power restored by Tuesday night, according to providers. The Appalachian Power outage map reported more than 1,500 customers without power in Kingsport as of 11:30 p.m., down from nearly 15,000 outages earlier Tuesday. […]
Johnson City Press
Roundup: Unicoi County gets road win at West Greene
MOSHEIM — Unicoi County had too many weapons in an 82-65 win at West Greene on Tuesday night. Grant Hensley knocked down five shots from 3-point range to lead the Blue Devils with 22 points. Jackson Simmons came through with 15 points, Eli Johnson had 13 and Lucas Slagle ended with 11. Kolby Jones added nine in the victory.
Man arrested on meth charges after Bluff City traffic stop
BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested after a traffic stop by the Bluff City Police Department (BCPD). A release from the BCPD states that on Tuesday, officers conducted a traffic stop on Elizabethton Highway after spotting a “non-working tag light.” Once the vehicle was stopped, a passenger identified later as John Scott […]
2022 in Review: Tri-Cities Best Winners
This story is part of Tri-Cities Best, a viewer-vote-driven section of News Channel 11’s community coverage. (WJHL) – Tri-Cities small business owners and staff have been hard at work over the last year, and News Channel 11’s Tri-Cities Best has spotlighted several after our viewers voted them as their favorites. BEST BEER: TENNESSEE HILLS BREWSTILLERY […]
Johnson City Press
State asking residents and small business owners to provide input on accuracy of federal broadband map
ELIZABETHTON — Some problems are so big and complex that it is good to go beyond the experts and obtain as much input as possible from the people most affected. That is why decision makers in Nashville want to get local input in showing local internet availability. But the...
