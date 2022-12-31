ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wataugaonline.com

Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Avery County, NC, Wilkes County, NC, Johnson County, TN at 518 pm EST, Jan 3rd 2023

NCZ001-002-018-019-VAZ009-012-015-016-032245- Ashe NC-Wilkes NC-Watauga NC-Alleghany NC-Grayson VA-Wythe VA- …Strong storms will impact portions of Alleghany, central Wilkes,. Watauga and Ashe Counties in northwestern North Carolina,. southeastern Smyth, southern Wythe, northwestern Carroll and Grayson. Counties in southwestern Virginia and the City of Galax through 545. PM EST…. At 516 PM EST,...
AVERY COUNTY, NC
Johnson City Press

Johnson City Schools look back at 2022, plan for 2023

As Johnson City Schools prepare for the return to school, superintendent Dr. Steve Barnett shared some of the district’s accomplishments from 2022 while looking forward to continuing improvements in 2023. Looking back.
993thex.com

Jail staff find four bags of meth while booking Johnson City woman

A Johnson City woman now has additional charges after Washington County deputies found meth in her possession while booking her into jail. A report says Kimberly Smith, 51, is charged with introduction of contraband after she was initially arrested for failure to appear and bond revocation. Upon booking, officers found...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Washington County commissioners prepare for a 'busy' new year

The chairman of the Washington County Commission expects he and his colleagues will have a “busy agenda” in the new year. Commissioner Greg Matherly, who is also longest-serving member of the board, believes dealing with the county’s tight labor force will continue to be a challenge for both government and business leaders alike in 2023.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

JCPD: 19-year-old killed in Monarch Apartments shooting on New Year’s

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police have identified a 19-year-old Kingsport man, Ja’Shon Yates, as the victim in a fatal shooting that occurred early Sunday at Monarch Apartments near East Tennessee State University. Lead investigator Lt. Don Shepard described a chaotic scene when police arrived shortly after 2:30 a.m. at the four-building complex catering mostly […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Harry E. Harman

Harry E. Harman, 81, Johnson City, passed away Saturday, December 31, 2022. Harry was a native and lifelong resident of Johnson City. He was the son of the late Harry Estel and Joyce Smith Harman.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Teenage victim identified in fatal Johnson City shooting

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A 19-year-old man has been identified as the victim in a fatal shooting in Johnson City that occurred early Sunday morning. Ja'Shon Yates, of Kingsport, was killed, according to Johnson City Lt. Don Shepard. Police said the shooting happened at Monarch Apartments and there...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Biggest 2022 crime stories from Washington, Unicoi counties

A murder at a Unicoi County campground, a lawsuit alleging the mishandling of rape cases and a kidnapping were among some of the biggest crime stories from Washington and Unicoi counties in 2022. Man charged with murder following shooting at Unicoi County campground.
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Families celebrate arrival of new year at Kingsport Public Library

KINGSPORT— The Kingsport Public Library held a Noonday celebration featuring games, crafts, a countdown and a balloon drop for families on New Year’s Eve. The event drew a large group of people coming out to celebrate the arrival of the new year. This was the library’s second time hosting the event; the first Noonday celebration was held in 2019.
KINGSPORT, TN
993thex.com

Lynn Garden Corridor Study Paid For With 105 Thousand Dollars Of American Rescue Act Funds

City officials in Kingsport will use 105 thousand dollars of American Rescue Act Funds to pay for a recently announced Lynn Garden Corridor Study for future development in the area. Nashville based consulting firm, Kimley Horn will then conduct the study that will include a site visit, market research and a review of the existing land use along both sides of Lynn Garden Drive. A demographics study will also be conducted to examine household composition, income, education, and tenure. That data will be used to analyze short and long term potential for the Lynn Garden Corridor. The study is expected to be completed this summer.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Fisherman dies in Cherokee Lake boating incident

MORRISTOWN — An East Tennessee fisherman died after falling into Cherokee Lake near Kidwell’s Ridge Access Area, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said. TWRA wildlife officers said that shortly before 8 a.m. on Saturday, Jeremy Gene Keen, 47, of Morristown, and his 14-year-old son were trolling in an aluminum Jon boat when Keen fell into the water.
MORRISTOWN, TN
Kingsport Times-News

New Year's party ends in shooting death at Monarch Apartment

JOHNSON CITY — One man died early New Year's Day when shots were fired during an altercation at a party at the Monarch Apartments complex. Johnson City police responded to the call at 1119 University Parkway. Apt. No. 4205, about 2:30 a.m. A Police Department news release said officers discovered numerous shots had been fired inside the apartment as well as the hallway.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Power restored to most customers after storm-related outages

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Thousands of customers were without power Tuesday evening in Kingsport, Bristol and Johnson City but most had their power restored by Tuesday night, according to providers. The Appalachian Power outage map reported more than 1,500 customers without power in Kingsport as of 11:30 p.m., down from nearly 15,000 outages earlier Tuesday. […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Roundup: Unicoi County gets road win at West Greene

MOSHEIM — Unicoi County had too many weapons in an 82-65 win at West Greene on Tuesday night. Grant Hensley knocked down five shots from 3-point range to lead the Blue Devils with 22 points. Jackson Simmons came through with 15 points, Eli Johnson had 13 and Lucas Slagle ended with 11. Kolby Jones added nine in the victory.
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Man arrested on meth charges after Bluff City traffic stop

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested after a traffic stop by the Bluff City Police Department (BCPD). A release from the BCPD states that on Tuesday, officers conducted a traffic stop on Elizabethton Highway after spotting a “non-working tag light.” Once the vehicle was stopped, a passenger identified later as John Scott […]
BLUFF CITY, TN
WJHL

2022 in Review: Tri-Cities Best Winners

This story is part of Tri-Cities Best, a viewer-vote-driven section of News Channel 11’s community coverage. (WJHL) – Tri-Cities small business owners and staff have been hard at work over the last year, and News Channel 11’s Tri-Cities Best has spotlighted several after our viewers voted them as their favorites. BEST BEER: TENNESSEE HILLS BREWSTILLERY […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy