‘A lack of respect’: Brazil footballers fail to show up to Pelé’s funeral
Some of Brazil’s best-known footballers have faced a furious backlash as fans and pundits questioned why they had failed to attend ceremonies bidding farewell to Pelé. Hundreds of thousands of people waited for hours under a burning sun on Monday to file past the recently deceased soccer legend’s coffin at Santos’ Vila Belmiro ground.
Casemiro and Christian Eriksen alliance forms cornerstone of Manchester United revival
Set-piece goals often feel as though they are made on the training pitch. When Casemiro volleyed in a Christian Eriksen free kick, it may have come from Carrington, but it was made in midfield, forged in a recruitment strategy that had failed Manchester United in too many previous transfer windows, created by Erik ten Hag.There was a certain symbolism but they did not need to combine for a goal for their impact to be apparent. Ten Hag’s transformation of the club can be seen through the prism of Marcus Rashford’s form, or the way a disciplinarian has raised standards...
Assistant referee Bhupinder Singh Gill to make Premier League history
Bhupinder Singh Gill says he hopes to “inspire the next generation” as he prepares to become the first Sikh-Punjabi to serve as an assistant referee at a Premier League match. The 37-year-old, who qualified as a referee at the age of 14, will run the line when Southampton...
