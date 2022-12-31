Set-piece goals often feel as though they are made on the training pitch. When Casemiro volleyed in a Christian Eriksen free kick, it may have come from Carrington, but it was made in midfield, forged in a recruitment strategy that had failed Manchester United in too many previous transfer windows, created by Erik ten Hag.There was a certain symbolism but they did not need to combine for a goal for their impact to be apparent. Ten Hag’s transformation of the club can be seen through the prism of Marcus Rashford’s form, or the way a disciplinarian has raised standards...

50 MINUTES AGO