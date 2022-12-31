Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Buffalo Wild Wings Location Permanently Closing December 23Joel EisenbergLower Paxton Township, PA
Visit This Dazzling Drive-Through Light Show in PennsylvaniaJoe MertensHershey, PA
Major retail chain closing another store in Pennsylvania next monthKristen WaltersHarrisburg, PA
Cookies, Yes Please: Popular Crumbl Opens in York, PA This WeekMelissa FrostYork, PA
Rapidly-expanding food chain opening another Pennsylvania location this weekKristen WaltersYork, PA
abc27.com
Light showers overnight, more rain for Tuesday and Wednesday
Better chance for rain tomorrow morning as it stays mild... TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Mild, PM Shower Possible. Hi 57. Winds: Light. TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Drizzle. Lo 47. Winds: Light. TUESDAY: AM Rain, Esp. North of Harrisburg. Hi 57. Winds: S 5-10 mph. Rainfall Near A Half Inch. A mild...
abc27.com
PA Farm Show parking information for 2023
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show brings people from all over the commonwealth to Harrisburg to see the exhibits and shows highlighting agriculture. But, the one thing that can sometimes be a logistical nightmare is where to park. But, the PA Farm Show has you covered.
abc27.com
Electrical fire displaces 10 in Harrisburg, two dogs dead
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Harrisburg Fire Bureau Chief Brian Enterline, an electrical fire caused serious damage to a rowhome in Harrisburg just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Enterline says the fire started in an extension cord that was on a porch in the 500 block...
abc27.com
Crash closed all Route 34 lanes in Cumberland Co. cleared
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to PennDOT, a crash on Route 34 in both directions is closing all lanes as of 2:51 p.m. on Jan. 3. The crash is between Wertzville Road, Middlesex-Sterretts Gap, and Mountain Road. All lanes are closed in both directions. Get the latest Pennsylvania...
abc27.com
PA Farm Show Complex Events 2023
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The PA Farm Show Complex is known for hosting the annual PA Farm Show, but the complex is used throughout the year for all kinds of events with more than 1 million square feet of indoor floor space. The PA Farm Show Complex has released...
abc27.com
Concerts coming to the Midstate in 2023
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — If your New Year’s resolution is to go to more concerts while staying local, we’ve got you covered. abc27 has compiled a list of concerts occurring this year in and around the Midstate. Allentown Fair:. Sep. 3 – Keith Urban. GIANT CENTER:. Jan....
abc27.com
I-81 north crash in Franklin County cleared, all lanes open
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to 511PA, a crash on I-81 in Franklin County closed all northbound lanes from between 6 p.m. on Jan. 2 and 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 3. The crash was between Exit 20 for PA 997 Scotland and Exit 29 for PA 174 – King Street.
abc27.com
5 injured in Harrisburg fight, shooting early New Year’s Day
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, five people were involved in a fight and a shooting in the early morning hours of Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Police say they responded to the 1500 block of Berryhill Street at around 1:30 a.m. on New Year’s...
abc27.com
Midstate hospitals welcome first babies of 2023
MIDSTATE, Pa. (WHTM) — Some families around Midstate are welcoming 2023 with new bundles of joy! WellSpan Health, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, Penn State Health, and UPMC Harrisburg have announced their first babies of 2023. According to WellSpan, on Jan. 1 at 12:20 a.m., a healthy baby girl...
abc27.com
Lancaster County dog celebrates birthday as ‘oldest dog in the United States’
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — This Hometown Hero is celebrating a remarkable birthday. And no, it isn’t a person. Mary Ho Hughes of Marietta adopted Ladybug, also known as “Buggy,” from a groomer after she was abandoned The 23-year-old dog was adopted from a groomer after she was abandoned there.
abc27.com
Mother charged after young son drowns in Lancaster County
CONOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania woman has been charged after her 5-year-old son drowned in the Susquehanna River in 2021, according to the Susquehanna Regional Police Department. Police said Autumn Lynn Vossler, 29, was charged on Dec. 29, 2022, after a “lengthy investigation” into her son’s drowning....
abc27.com
One person arrested after Dauphin County standoff
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – One person was arrested after a standoff in Dauphin County on Tuesday. According to Lower Paxton Township Police, on Jan. 3 around 9:39 a.m., officers responded to the 2400 block of Kensington Way after a resident called 911 due to an online threat.
abc27.com
One injured in Reading building shooting
READING, Pa. (WHTM) – One person was injured after a shooting in Reading on Monday morning. According to officials with the City of Reading, the shooting happened on the 900 block of Penn Street. A 41-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his leg after a dispute over work...
abc27.com
Who is Mark Rozzi, Pa.’s new speaker of the house?
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Representative Mark Rozzi (D-Berks County) was elected as Pennsylvania’s speaker of the house on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. The speaker of the house seat has been highly contested heading into the new year, and Republicans were unable to utilize their two-seat majority to control the chamber.
abc27.com
Lancaster County residents charged for grocery store burglary
EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — Two people have been charged for their alleged involvement in a burglary that took place at Ebenezer Groceries in Ephrata Borough. According to Ephrata Borough Police, Colby Q. Mummaw and Kayla M. Singley, both from Ephrata, were charged after Mummaw allegedly broke into the business after Singley allegedly provided him information.
abc27.com
We Salute You: Andrew Severt
(WHTM) — Monday’s military hero, Petty Officer 1st Class Andrew Severt, is a nuclear machinist’s mate with the U.S. Navy. He has been serving since 2011 and is currently deployed aboard the USS Nimitz. Severt is a 2005 graduate of New Oxford High School. We salute him...
