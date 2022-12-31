Beloved son of Mickey Reichert and Martin Riggs, Michael Jonathan Riggs was taken to Heaven by his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 4, 2022. A long-time resident of Vero Beach, Michael proudly earned his degree in Criminal Justice and served for several years as a Sheriff’s Deputy for Indian River County. A hard worker with a kind spirit, he was loved by many for his thoughtful attitude towards others and willingness to serve. Having a clever sense of humor, Michael had a keen ability to cheer people up with his quick wit and enormous heart.

VERO BEACH, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO