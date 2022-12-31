Read full article on original website
cbs12.com
Warm and sunny start to the week, cooler weekend ahead
West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — MONDAY EVENING UPDATE. Mainly clear and warm this evening with overnight lows in the middle and upper 60s by Tuesday morning. Mostly sunny and breezy on Tuesday with winds out of the east at 10 to 15 mph. We will remain unseasonably warm...
WPTV
Warm start to the week, tracking a cold front for Friday
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — High pressure is keeping us mainly dry with unseasonably warm temps through Thursday. Daytime highs will be in the low 80s with lows around 70 degrees. Enjoy the warmth, because there will be some changes coming by late week. Radar | Alerts | 7-Day...
cw34.com
Woman found dead in pool in Palm City
PALM CITY, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities are investigating after a woman drowned in the deep end of a pool in Palm City. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said that on Jan. 2 around 7:12 a.m., deputies arrived at 1345 SW Estates Place after receiving calls of a drowning. Once...
What recession? Southeast Florida will be just fine, developer says
Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. So, it's 2023 and if you thought 2022 was a ride, get ready because we got a potential recession on the horizon, a loopy housing market looking for footing and a triple-dip La Niña to contend with. How does the triple-dip La Niña fit in with real estate and business? I'm not sure! But it's fun saying triple dip.
West Palm Beach rings in new year with downtown block party
Thousands are estimated to have packed Clematis Street for a New Year's Eve celebration, courtesy of the Subculture Group.
west-palm-beach-news.com
Police: Driver by accident backs into pool at West Palm Seashore resort – WSVN 7News | Miami Information, Climate, Sports activities
WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) – No injuries were reported after a car ended up at the bottom of a hotel pool in West Palm Beach. According to West Palm Beach Police, the driver accidentally put the vehicle in reverse and backed through a fence before going into the pool at a Holiday Inn.
wqcs.org
Port St. Lucie - Upcoming Floresta Drive Closure for Bridge Construction Over the Elkcam Waterway
Port St. Lucie - Tuesday January 3, 2022: Floresta Drive will be closed at the Elkcam Waterway starting January 16, 2023 through August 4, 2023 for the construction of a new bridge as part of the Floresta Drive Phase 2 Improvement Project. The Floresta Drive closure will start at Port...
melbourneflorida.org
Forbes Ranks Melbourne One of the Top 10 Places to Live in Florida
The City of Melbourne has been ranked number 7 on the 2022 Forbes Advisor Best Places to Live in Florida list. The City of Tampa was ranked number 1. Forbes Advisor analyzed cities by pulling recent data on key lifestyle factors, such as the area’s median home price, personal income per capita, and the unemployment and crime rate. Forbes recommends the metro areas on its top 10 list are great places for young professionals, families and retirees moving to Florida.
luxury-houses.net
This $6.8 Million Modern Home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida Gives You the Most Privacy and Utmost Luxury Space
5812 Lady Luck Road Home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida for Sale. 5812 Lady Luck Road, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, is the finest modern new construction that is available in Steeplechase, one of the most desirable neighborhoods. This wonderful home in South Florida features the crispest modern interior and modern technology, such as the solar roof and Icynene foam insulation. This Home in Palm Beach Gardens offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,7 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5812 Lady Luck Road, please contact Nicole Ammerman-Kretz (Phone: 201-870-3344) & Benjamin Beers (Phone: 561-247-0330) at LPT Realty for full support and perfect service.
veronews.com
In Memory: Jan. 3
Beloved son of Mickey Reichert and Martin Riggs, Michael Jonathan Riggs was taken to Heaven by his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 4, 2022. A long-time resident of Vero Beach, Michael proudly earned his degree in Criminal Justice and served for several years as a Sheriff’s Deputy for Indian River County. A hard worker with a kind spirit, he was loved by many for his thoughtful attitude towards others and willingness to serve. Having a clever sense of humor, Michael had a keen ability to cheer people up with his quick wit and enormous heart.
Two killed in fiery New Year’s Eve crash in West Palm, police say
Two people were killed in a fiery crash after their car drove into an oncoming traffic lane then hit a cement wall near the West Palm Beach waterfront on New Year’s Eve, police said. West Palm Beach police and fire rescue arrived the scene shortly before midnight on Dec. 31 after multiple 911 calls about a crash, according to the West Palm Beach Police Department. Upon arrival, first ...
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida hospitals welcome first babies of 2023
What better way to ring in the New Year than with new life? A couple of Central Florida hospitals welcomed in New Year's babies shortly after the clock struck 12. Orlando Health welcomed in baby girl Olivia who was born at 12:23 a.m. weighing seven pounds, six ounces and measuring 18 inches long. Pictured below are parents Jen and Brenton.
JetBlue-Spirit merger would raise fares at two major Florida airports, lawsuit says
The JetBlue-Spirit Airlines merger, already under scrutiny by federal regulators, is the target of a lawsuit that seeks to kill the planned transaction. The merger, which would eliminate Spirit, will hurt air travel throughout the country, the lawsuit alleges, and especially at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood and Orlando international airports, where both airlines vigorously compete. Nineteen routes overlap in Fort Lauderdale and 12 in Orlando.
cw34.com
Residents hope fatal crash on New Year's Eve is a wake-up call
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The New Year got off to a tragic start for relatives of two people killed in a single car crash in West Palm Beach. Police say a man and his passenger — in an electric car — were speeding when he slammed into a wall on South Flagler Drive.
click orlando
1 dies after vehicle hits tree in Melbourne
MELBOURNE, Fla. – One person is dead after a vehicle hit a tree in Melbourne Friday, according to police. Police said the crash happened Friday around 4 p.m. in the area of Post Road west of Wickham Road. [TRENDING: Antisemitic words projected onto downtown Orlando building on New Year’s...
WPBF News 25
Two people killed in New Year's Eve crash in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police say two people were killed in a crash near Downtown West Palm Beach on New Year's Eve. Officials say the crash happened on the 2300 block of South Flagler Drive just before midnight. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
cw34.com
Number of flights into Florida delayed due to air traffic computer issue, per report
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Travelers and families can expect delays to flights coming into Palm Beach International Airport on Monday. According to a report from CNN, there is a problem with an air traffic computer in Miami. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told CNN the issue is with the ERAM system at the Miami Air Route Traffic Control Center, which monitors Florida's airspace.
WPBF News 25
Woman found dead during welfare check at home in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Investigators with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office say deputies found a woman's body following a welfare check. She was located around 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, at the Blu Atlantic Apartment Homes on Nespa Way in Delray Beach. Investigators believe she was the victim...
Gardens man, 61, dies in two-vehicle crash at city intersection
PALM BEACH GARDENS — A 61-year-old Palm Beach Gardens man was killed in a two-vehicle collision Saturday afternoon at a city intersection, police said. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Stephen Baruch of Palm Beach Gardens was traveling west on Donald Ross Road shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday, approaching the Parkside Drive intersection at the Palm Beach Gardens-Jupiter border. When he got to the intersection, for unknown reasons he veered his 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV directly into the path of an eastbound 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck driven by Daniel Hudnet, 51, of Jupiter.
