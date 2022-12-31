Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Several waves of showers expected as front moves through
Cold front pushes east; keeping rain chances (isolated storms) Wednesday. After a very warm day of record-setting temperatures for some areas, the mugginess is working to keep a line of showers moving across the region this evening. Localized downpours with gusty win is possible with the evening line of rain. This first wave should taper off after midnight before the next one arrives Wednesday.
WDBJ7.com
Staying mild ahead of our showery mid-week cold front
Another mild afternoon Tuesday (10-15° above average) Tracking our next front to bring rain and even some storms. After another mild January day, we’ll keep our warm temperatures around overnight with lows reading in the 40s and low 50s. Skies remain party cloudy as we await our next cold front set to arrive by midweek.
Sunday morning update: How much snow could fall Monday-Tuesday?
A "highly impactful" winter storm remains on track to deliver heavy snow to parts of Minnesota on Monday and Tuesday, and it's looking more and more likely that the heaviest precipitation will be across the southern half of the state. "Heavy snow is most likely from west-central Minnesota through northwest...
The Menace of the Marsh, the invasive Nutria rats, are alleged to be long gone
If you live in the Chesapeake Bay area of Virginia you may be familiar with a critter called "the menace of the marsh." This beaver-like animal is actually a nutria rat AKA a river rat which can grow up to 20 pounds in weight. These aquatic adaptable mammals had become a nuisance and were bad for the echo system so a plan was put in place to eradicate them.
WDBJ7.com
Girls on the Run registration coming soon
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Girls on the Run is soon opening registration for the Spring season. This research-based program teaches girls of all ages critical life skills, builds confidence, and helps girls learn to adapt to whatever comes their way. Callie Hammer, Program Director for Girls on the Run Central...
alxnow.com
Notes: New year will bring cheaper groceries in Virginia
⛅ Today’s weather: Partly cloudy throughout the day. High of 55 and low of 47. ☔ Tomorrow: Rain throughout the day. High of 59 and low of 46. Sunrise at 7:28 am and sunset at 4:56 pm. 🚨 You need to know. It’ll be 2023 when ALXnow returns...
First responders, experts warn residents in Central Virginia to stay away from large bodies of water during winter
Since many residents in Central Virginia live so close to aquatic resources like the James River, they may feel tempted to test out those large bodies of water during the winter. However, first responders and people familiar with the challenges warn that doing so could have someone skating on thin ice -- literally.
WDBJ7.com
DMV invites car dealerships to participate in contest for a cause
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/DMV Release) - The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is inviting dealerships throughout Virginia to participate in a contest to raise money for organizations through the sale of revenue-sharing license plates. The dealership that sells the most special license plates that support organizations and their causes will...
WDBJ7.com
Mount Hope man facing extradition to Virginia
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Mount Hope man is facing extradition to Virginia after receiving additional charges in Fayette Co. While conducting a traffic stop early Wednesday morning for a minor traffic violation, a vehicle exited Rt. 19 and fled from deputies onto Legends Highway reaching speeds over 70mph traveling back toward Mount Hope.
New highly-anticipated eatery now open in Virginia
A new eatery and deli recently opened in Virginia. Read on to learn more. Last week, Bazaaro's Deli, which offers gourmet charcuterie meats, cheeses, sandwiches, burgers, soups, and more, celebrated the grand opening of its new Virginia location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, according to local reports.
fox5ny.com
Video: Virginia family falls through ‘frozen’ pool on Christmas after dance party on ice
MARTINSVILLE, Va. - Baby, it’s cold outside — especially for one family, after they dared to dance on top of a frozen pool in Virginia on Christmas day. Video shared by Anabel Rojo shows her and her two family members, Javier Martinez and Miguel Sanchez, having fun dancing on top of the icy pool on Dec. 25 before Sanchez slips on the icy surface causing it to break.
southarkansassun.com
$500 Stimulus Payments To Arrive In Virginia In February 2023
$500 in stimulus payments will arrive in Virginia this February 2023. These payments are due to ARISE, the state’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program, says Notheis. $500 worth of stimulus payments will arrive for the residents of Alexandria City in Virginia beginning in February 2023. The stimulus payments are due to ARISE or Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity, the state’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program. The stimulus payments will arrive in Alexandria, Virginia every month for two years. However, according to Julie Mullen, ARISE’s coordinator, only 170 recipients will be selected to receive these stimulus payments. If by February and all 170 recipients are not completed yet, there may be delays.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by José Ignacio Pompé on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you also like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WDBJ7.com
Attorney General Miyares launches investigation into northern Va. high school
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has officially launched an investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology. During a press conference on Wednesday, Miyares said his Office of Civil Rights will be investigating Fairfax County Public Schools and the high school’s administration for unlawful discrimination in violation of the Virginia Human Rights Act.
Meet the first babies of 2023 born in Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — What would New Year's Day be without welcoming the first babies of 2023 in Hampton Roads to enter our world during the early morning hours Sunday?. The first so far reported was born at Sentara Leigh Hospital just before 1 a.m., but that family chose to maintain their privacy and declined to release any information about their bundle of joy.
WSET
$1M New Year raffle ticket sold in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — 2023 will be a very happy new year for five Virginians who each bought a $1 million ticket in the Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, including one person from Danville. Mills Grill & Grocery sold the winning million-dollar ticket in Danville. Seven people...
$750 Payments coming to many residents this holiday season
Money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Mackenzie Marco (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Would a payment of $750 or even $1,500 help you out this holiday season? Well, millions of residents will be receiving just that from the state of Colorado. There is a law in the state of Colorado which requires that revenue collected above the limit for a given fiscal year be refunded in the following fiscal year. It's called TABOR, which stands for the Colorado Taxpayor's Bill Of Rights. (source)
WSET
New year, new millionaire? Here's where 5 Va. raffle tickets worth $1M each were sold
WASHINGTON (7News) — Five people will become millionaires in the new year after the results of Virginia's New Year's Millionaire Raffle were announced Sunday, according to the Virginia Lottery. The one million tickets were sold at the following locations:. Ticket #116426 (bought at Wegman’s, 12501 Stone Village Way, Midlothian)...
The best restaurant in Virginia, according to Guy Fieri
Fieri's favorite place to eat in Virginia is located in the city of Richmond's Monroe Ward neighborhood.
Virginia State Police welcomes new troopers
More than 30 members of the Virginia State Police 138th Basic Session received their diplomas during a ceremony on Friday.
