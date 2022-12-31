ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

WDBJ7.com

Several waves of showers expected as front moves through

Cold front pushes east; keeping rain chances (isolated storms) Wednesday. After a very warm day of record-setting temperatures for some areas, the mugginess is working to keep a line of showers moving across the region this evening. Localized downpours with gusty win is possible with the evening line of rain. This first wave should taper off after midnight before the next one arrives Wednesday.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Staying mild ahead of our showery mid-week cold front

Another mild afternoon Tuesday (10-15° above average) Tracking our next front to bring rain and even some storms. After another mild January day, we’ll keep our warm temperatures around overnight with lows reading in the 40s and low 50s. Skies remain party cloudy as we await our next cold front set to arrive by midweek.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Girls on the Run registration coming soon

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Girls on the Run is soon opening registration for the Spring season. This research-based program teaches girls of all ages critical life skills, builds confidence, and helps girls learn to adapt to whatever comes their way. Callie Hammer, Program Director for Girls on the Run Central...
VIRGINIA STATE
alxnow.com

Notes: New year will bring cheaper groceries in Virginia

⛅ Today’s weather: Partly cloudy throughout the day. High of 55 and low of 47. ☔ Tomorrow: Rain throughout the day. High of 59 and low of 46. Sunrise at 7:28 am and sunset at 4:56 pm. 🚨 You need to know. It’ll be 2023 when ALXnow returns...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WDBJ7.com

DMV invites car dealerships to participate in contest for a cause

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/DMV Release) - The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is inviting dealerships throughout Virginia to participate in a contest to raise money for organizations through the sale of revenue-sharing license plates. The dealership that sells the most special license plates that support organizations and their causes will...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Mount Hope man facing extradition to Virginia

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Mount Hope man is facing extradition to Virginia after receiving additional charges in Fayette Co. While conducting a traffic stop early Wednesday morning for a minor traffic violation, a vehicle exited Rt. 19 and fled from deputies onto Legends Highway reaching speeds over 70mph traveling back toward Mount Hope.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Kristen Walters

New highly-anticipated eatery now open in Virginia

A new eatery and deli recently opened in Virginia. Read on to learn more. Last week, Bazaaro's Deli, which offers gourmet charcuterie meats, cheeses, sandwiches, burgers, soups, and more, celebrated the grand opening of its new Virginia location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, according to local reports.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
fox5ny.com

Video: Virginia family falls through ‘frozen’ pool on Christmas after dance party on ice

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - Baby, it’s cold outside — especially for one family, after they dared to dance on top of a frozen pool in Virginia on Christmas day. Video shared by Anabel Rojo shows her and her two family members, Javier Martinez and Miguel Sanchez, having fun dancing on top of the icy pool on Dec. 25 before Sanchez slips on the icy surface causing it to break.
VIRGINIA STATE
southarkansassun.com

$500 Stimulus Payments To Arrive In Virginia In February 2023

$500 in stimulus payments will arrive in Virginia this February 2023. These payments are due to ARISE, the state’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program, says Notheis. $500 worth of stimulus payments will arrive for the residents of Alexandria City in Virginia beginning in February 2023. The stimulus payments are due to ARISE or Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity, the state’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program. The stimulus payments will arrive in Alexandria, Virginia every month for two years. However, according to Julie Mullen, ARISE’s coordinator, only 170 recipients will be selected to receive these stimulus payments. If by February and all 170 recipients are not completed yet, there may be delays.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by José Ignacio Pompé on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you also like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Attorney General Miyares launches investigation into northern Va. high school

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has officially launched an investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology. During a press conference on Wednesday, Miyares said his Office of Civil Rights will be investigating Fairfax County Public Schools and the high school’s administration for unlawful discrimination in violation of the Virginia Human Rights Act.
VIRGINIA STATE
13News Now

Meet the first babies of 2023 born in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — What would New Year's Day be without welcoming the first babies of 2023 in Hampton Roads to enter our world during the early morning hours Sunday?. The first so far reported was born at Sentara Leigh Hospital just before 1 a.m., but that family chose to maintain their privacy and declined to release any information about their bundle of joy.
NORFOLK, VA
WSET

$1M New Year raffle ticket sold in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — 2023 will be a very happy new year for five Virginians who each bought a $1 million ticket in the Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, including one person from Danville. Mills Grill & Grocery sold the winning million-dollar ticket in Danville. Seven people...
DANVILLE, VA
R.A. Heim

$750 Payments coming to many residents this holiday season

Money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Mackenzie Marco (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Would a payment of $750 or even $1,500 help you out this holiday season? Well, millions of residents will be receiving just that from the state of Colorado. There is a law in the state of Colorado which requires that revenue collected above the limit for a given fiscal year be refunded in the following fiscal year. It's called TABOR, which stands for the Colorado Taxpayor's Bill Of Rights. (source)
COLORADO STATE

