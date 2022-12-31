ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Shane Beamer Reflects On 2022 Season

By Andrew Lyon
Gamecock Digest
Gamecock Digest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K5MDt_0jzVbA2P00

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer spoke to the media after a heartbreaking Gator Bowl loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

After witnessing the Gamecocks slowly but surely lose grip of the lead they held for most of the game, an emotional Shane Beamer spoke to the media in attendance afterward and had a lot to say about the game and the season .

Beamer stated in his opening remarks that the team had multiple opportunities to win against the Irish and that while he wasn't going to use a lack of bodies as an excuse, he noted that 12 Gamecock players who didn't play against Clemson took snaps tonight in Jacksonville.

From late in the second quarter onward, the offense became quite stagnant, and Beamer plainly stated that they didn't execute well enough, particularly on the perimeter.

Senior analyst Freddie Kitchens and graduate assistant Nick Coleman put together the initial offensive game plan. Once the coaches all returned, it was a collective effort from that moment onward.

Beamer said that it was difficult for the run game to get going having only one tight end in Nate Atkins. However, he acknowledged they missed opportunities to pop some big ones, and Atkins exiting with injury compounded the issues.

When asked what he'll remember most when looking back on the 2022 season, Beamer pointed to the work ethic of this team and said that no matter what the result was from the previous game, the players never complained and sought to get better continuously.

In terms of the program's progress this season, one specific phrase from his answer summarized Beamer's overall thoughts.

"I hope it's extremely evident with what we did this year."

