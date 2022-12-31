Read full article on original website
The various methods of buying an NFT on Binance NFT marketplace
The Binance NFT marketplace has been updated to boost the convenience of NFT assets and offer a range of non-fungible tokens to choose from. Users can explore and purchase NFTs from the marketplace, thanks to the enhanced filters, leaderboards, price analysis charts and third-party platform integration that present the in-demand collections.
A look into creating an account on Binance NFT marketplace
The Binance NFT marketplace enables users to create and trade NFTs. Not only can they mint the non-fungible tokens on Ethereum as well as BNB Smart Chain but also transfer between both of these blockchains. Other than creators, the marketplace is great for collectors too, as they can purchase NFTs via auctions or a fixed price.
ArenaVerse by Maruti Suzuki has entered Metaverse
For its chain of Arena showrooms, Maruti Suzuki India has introduced ArenaVerse, a virtual world platform. For clients to explore the ArenaVerse, the business has equipped over 700 Arena major outlets distributed in India with virtual reality (VR) equipment. The site will also provide access to the internet version via internet browsers.
Reddit users identify specific risks associated with unlicensed smart contracts
In 2023, after the worst year ever for cryptocurrency thefts and attacks, the cryptocurrency industry offered advice to new investors. In light of these developments, it is essential to regularly check one’s intelligent contract permissions and remote access. The user suggested to the community via a Reddit post that because uncontrolled smart contracts may pose problems, approvals should be routinely withdrawn.
Over 10 million transactions recorded on OpenSea Seaport
OpenSea Seaport hit 10 million exchanges. On Seaport, there were nearly 8 million Ethereum exchanges. Polygon had 2,040,676 exchanges on OpenSea Seaport. WU Blockchain reported the total number of transactions on OpenSea via a tweet on January 1, 2023. The entire trading volume of OpenSea, built on the free software NFT system Seaport, has surpassed 10 million, hitting 10,026,913 exchanges, of which 7,986,237 were on Eth and 2,040,676 were on Polygon.
ENS reaches 2.2 Million Registered Users in 2022
ENS Blockchain has 2.2 million users. The ENS program can search for, buy, and manage ENS addresses. ENS said the year 2022 was incredible for them. On January 2, Ethereum Name Service (ENS) announced it had acquired more than 2.2 million users. In 2022, people registered almost 2.2 million ENS domain names, 80% of all ENS web addresses. ENS, as a result of the “NFT hype effect,” is now an essential motivating force for consumers to proactively register web addresses.
