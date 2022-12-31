ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, MO

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kjluradio.com

St. Clair man held with no bond for shooting neighbor in the abdomen

A Franklin County man is arrested for shooting his neighbor. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies were called to the 600 block of Perkins Road in St. Clair, shortly before noon on Monday to investigate a shooting. When they arrived, they found the 47-year-old male victim suffering from gunshot wounds to the abdomen and one arm. The victim identified the shooter as his neighbor, 59-year-old James Lairmore. The victim says the two had been arguing before the shooting occurred.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
edglentoday.com

Man Charged With Second-Degree Murder In Fatal Shooting In St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Sunday, January 1, 2023, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on suspect Darrell Davis, 33 years of age, of the 8800 block of Blewett Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri 63136, for Second Degree Murder and Armed Criminal Action. A booking photo of Davis is attached. Davis is being held on a $250,000 cash only, no 10%, bond.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Sheriff’s office detective bureau investigating area burglaries

(Jefferson County) Jewelry, credit cards and cash was stolen from a residence in the 9500 block of Southern Belle Drive in the Hillsboro area. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Grant Bissell says the burglary occurred sometime between December 20th and 23rd. My MO Info · KJ123022A. Bissell mentions...
HILLSBORO, MO
KMOV

Multiple guns stolen from Fenton store

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Up to 10 guns were stolen Tuesday morning from Denny Dennis Sporting Goods. The store is in Fenton off Gravois near the Meramec River. The St. Louis County Police Department said a white sedan and a black SUV were involved in the theft. The make and model are still unknown.
FENTON, MO
KYTV

Missouri man accused of shooting at state trooper found dead in Flordia

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Missouri man who opened fire at a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper in December 2022, has been found in Florida. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop G, Christopher Storlie was found dead in the Seminole Hard Rock Casino near Hollywood, Florida Friday. According to...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

MSHP Arrest Reports for January 2, 2023

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 58-year-old Jody L. Manuel of Sweet Springs at 6:48 p.m.Sunday in Saline County. He was suspected of driving while intoxicated. Manuel was taken to the Saline County Jail, where he was booked and released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 20-year-old Paul J. Landsberg...
SALINE COUNTY, MO
KSDK

Multiple guns stolen at sporting goods store in St. Louis County

FENTON, Mo. — A family-owned sporting goods store in Fenton was burglarized for the fourth time in four years on Tuesday. Sean Mcnamera, who is the general manager of the Denny Dennis Sporting Goods on Gravois Road, told 5 On Your Side they caught five thieves on their surveillance cameras around 4 a.m. smashing in their front door and getting away with seven guns.
FENTON, MO
5 On Your Side

Man arrested, accused of using gun in road rage incident in Clayton

CLAYTON, Mo. — Detectives from the Clayton Police Department arrested a man Friday morning following an alleged road rage incident involving a gun Thursday afternoon. Clayton detectives identified the suspect as Calvin Reed, 30. He was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, which is a Class B felony. Detectives also seized a handgun used in the crime.
CLAYTON, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Utility trailer, tools stolen in Cedar Hill

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a trailer that was parked in a field behind the Friendship Baptist Church, 8827 Hwy. NN, in Cedar Hill. The black 1993 utility trailer was filled with tools and other equipment when it was stolen, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
CEDAR HILL, MO
kjluradio.com

Elderly Crawford County man seriously injured in fiery crash east of Cuba

An elderly Crawford County man is seriously injured in a fiery crash about twelve miles east of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Alexander Lantos, 82, of Cuba, was driving on I-44 Sunday morning, when he was hit from behind by another driver. Both vehicles ran off the side of the road, overturned, and caught fire.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MO
kentuckytoday.com

Transgender Missouri inmate executed for fatal stabbing

BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri inmate was put to death Tuesday for a 2003 killing, in what is believed to be the first execution of a transgender woman in the U.S. Amber McLaughlin, 49, was convicted of stalking and killing a former girlfriend, then dumping the body near the Mississippi River in St. Louis. McLaughlin’s fate was sealed earlier Tuesday when Republican Gov. Mike Parson declined a clemency request.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

After Passage of Amendment 3, Large Purge of Marijuana Possession Convictions is Ahead for Missouri

(MISSOURINET) – Missouri law enforcement officers and the courts are working through changes following November’s passage of Amendment 3, which legalized recreational marijuana. Randolph County Prosecuting Attorney Stephanie Luntsford says caseloads may change, and not just for drug cases. Luntsford says the provision to clearing marijuana possession convictions...
MISSOURI STATE
Kait 8

Autopsy scheduled in inmate’s death

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KAIT) - An inmate’s death is under investigation in Southeast Missouri. The Pemiscot County Sheriff, Tommy Greenwell, confirmed Ricky Hooper, 45, was found dead Saturday in his bunk while breakfast was being served. Greenwell said there appears to be no foul play; an autopsy is scheduled for...
PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy