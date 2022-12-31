Who should play Sam Bankman-Fried, Caroline Ellison, and his parents when the FTX implosion gets made into a movie or TV show

The saga of Sam Bankman-Fried and his crypto firm FTX will likely be made into a film or TV series. Jabin Botsford/Getty Images

Sam Bankman-Fried has reportedly met with "The Big Short" author Michael Lewis.

And Apple is already reportedly closing in on a deal for the rights to adapt that book on screen.

We thought of our dream casting for the inevitable movie or TV series.

Sam Bankman-Fried

Michael Lewis, author of "The Big Short" and "Moneyball," has reportedly interviewed disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried multiple times for an upcoming book.

The Hollywood trade The Ankler reported in November that Lewis had been interviewing Bankman-Fried for six months, and the New York Post followed up on Tuesday, reporting that Lewis met with Bankman-Fried for "several hours" soon after the latter was put under house arrest at his parents' home in Palo Alto.

Bankman-Fried was released on bail last week from a New York federal court after being extradited to the US from the Bahamas. He's facing several fraud-related charges after the implosion of FTX, the cryptocurrency firm he founded and of which he was formerly CEO.

Sam Bankman-Fried

Last month, Apple was reportedly closing in on a deal for the rights to Lewis' book, meaning a movie or TV adaption could be on the way.

Deadline reported last month that Apple was closing in on a deal for the rights to Lewis' eventual book on the fall of Bankman-Fried and his bankrupt crypto firm FTX, with plans to turn it into a film.

An Apple TV+ representative did not immediately return a request for comment.

Amanda Seyfried in "The Dropout."

Recent Silicon Valley fiascos have been getting the TV and film treatment.

They include Hulu's "The Dropout," about the fall of Theranos and Elizabeth Holmes; Showtime's "Super Pumped," about Uber; and Apple's "WeCrashed," about the implosion of WeWork. "The Big Short" and "Don't Look Up" director Adam McKay is making a movie about Theranos based on the book "Bad Blood."

So it's not too surprising that Hollywood is already itching to bring Bankman-Fried and the FTX drama to the screen.

Harry Melling

We have some ideas about who should play the key characters in the inevitable movie or TV series about the FTX implosion, starting with Harry Melling as Bankman-Fried.

Bankman-Fried typically appears disheveled, with his curly hair looking like he just rolled out of bed. So the curls are essential for nailing the look.

I had that in mind when thinking about which actor could play Bankman-Fried. Such names like Timothée Chalamet and Alex Wolff popped up, but they didn't quite fit the mold.

I'm picking Harry Melling, who, at a young age, nailed being a terrible person as Dudley Dursley in the "Harry Potter" movies. More recently he's made appearances in "The Queen's Gambit" and the new Netflix movie "The Pale Blue Eye."

He'd have to hide the English accent, but I have confidence that he could channel SBF's often awkward energy.

Caroline Ellison

Next up: Caroline Ellison, the mysterious former CEO of FTX's crypto trading arm, Alameda Research, and Bankman-Fried's ex-girlfriend.

There aren't many photos of or details about Ellison, and her social media accounts were scrubbed soon after FTX's implosion.

We know that she is a 28-year-old math whiz and "Harry Potter" super fan who grew up in the Boston suburbs.

Like Bankman-Fried, she was released on bail in New York last week after pleading guilty on seven counts related to the FTX collapse. She's been portrayed as Bankman-Fried's right-hand person.

Kaitlyn Dever

Kaitlyn Dever, who gained stardom with 2019's "Booksmart," is my pick to play Ellison.

With so few photos and videos of Ellison available, it might be difficult for an actress to nail her down. I thought of Joey King, who showed in "Bullet Train" she can pull off a villainous vibe. Elsie Fisher was suggested to me, and she has that nerdy appeal.

But Dever is one of the most talented young actresses under 30 working today. She's showed her chops in roles like Netflix's "Unbelievable" and Hulu's "Dopesick," the latter of which got her an Emmy nomination.

At 26, she's the perfect age to play the young Ellison, who, along with Bankman-Fried, seemed to be in over her head.

Barbara Fried

Lastly, we have to cast Bankman-Fried's parents, Barbara Fried and Joseph Bankman.

Fried and Bankman were both law professors at Stanford University (Fried recently retired from teaching), and the two have been in the spotlight since their son's arrest and his company's meltdown.

In November, Fried resigned from the Democratic super-PAC Mind and Gap that she cofounded, The New York Times reported. A tax-policy class Bankman was set to teach this winter was canceled and moved to the spring, according to The Wall Street Journal .

With Melling and Dever lacking the kind of star power of more veteran actors, let's get some big names for Bankman-Fried's parents.

Jamie Lee Curtis

This movie needs some star power. I dig Jamie Lee Curtis as Bankman-Fried's mom, Barbara Fried.

Jamie Lee Curtis never went away, so it's unfair to call her recent years a "comeback." But, at 64, she has been noticeably more active lately, with memorable turns in "Knives Out" (2019) and this year's "Everything Everywhere All at Once," as well as her return to the "Halloween" franchise. Let's continue the hot streak with an FTX movie.

Steve Carell

And for Joseph Bankman: what the heck, why not Steve Carell?

Steve Carell has the silver-hair-and-glasses look of a law professor, but would have to perfect Bankman's cartoonish and nasally voice.

It would be fun to see him and Curtis on screen together, embroiled in their son's chaos. Carell also starred in the movie adaptation of Lewis' "The Big Short," and Hollywood loves connections like that.