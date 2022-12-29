ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Ravens RB Tyler Badie finds new NFL home

By Kevin Oestreicher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens selected 11 players in the 2022 draft, each of which had the ability to make a true impact with the team. While some of Baltimore’s 2022 rookies have been able to get on the field and play well, others have been buried on the depth chart or practice squad.

The Ravens selected running back Tyler Badie out of Missouri in the sixth-round of the 2022 draft. He was cut following training camp and the preseason, but latched on with the team’s practice squad. Baltimore terminated Badie’s practice squad contract earlier in the week, and swiftly found a new home, signing with the Denver Broncos’ 53-man roster.

