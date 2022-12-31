Read full article on original website
Related
Somerset County Prosecutor: Ewing woman charged with pocketing ‘monthly rent, security deposits’ at Montgomery Township apartment complex
A 44-year-old Ewing woman has been charged with theft by deception for allegedly pocketing monthly rent and security deposits on the part of an apartment complex in Montgomery Township from 2019 to 2022, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald and Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of County Detectives John W. Fodor and Montgomery Township Police Captain/Director Silvio Bet.
wrnjradio.com
Police searching for missing, endangered Warren County woman
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – Hackettstown police are seeking the public’s assistance with locating a 28-year-old Hackettstown woman. Lesya Gorgal was last heard from on December 31, 2022. She was possibly going to Times Square in New York City, police said. Gorgal is described as a white female,...
wrnjradio.com
Man charged after harassing residents at Warren County motel
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A Warren County man was charged last month after he was allegedly harassing residents at a motel in Washington Township, according to police. On Dec. 11, at around 7:46 p.m., police responded to the Hickory Hill Motel, located at 276 Route 31 in...
wrnjradio.com
Man allegedly kicks, threatens police officer in Hackettstown
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A Warren County man is accused of kicking a cop and then threatened another police officer last month in Hackettstown, according to police. On Dec. 17, at around 2:33 a.m., police responded to the 300 block of Washington Street for a report of man...
wrnjradio.com
AG’s Office investigating fatal police-involved shooting at Morris County motel on New Year’s Eve
PINE BROOK, NJ (Morris County) —The Attorney General’s Office is investigating a fatal police-involved shooting that occurred Saturday in a Morris County motel, authorities said. One male civilian suffered fatal injuries and his identity was not released, authorities said. According to the preliminary information, members of the Morris...
Police shoot fugitive wanted in Elmwood Park, NJ attempted murder
MONTVILLE — A man wanted for attempted murder in Bergen County was shot and killed in a police-involved incident in Morris County that left two officers wounded, the state Attorney General’s Office announced. The firefight unfolded on Saturday after 7 p.m. in a motel along Route 46 in...
Violent Fugitive From Bergen County Captured
A violent fugitive being sought by state authorities forced some schools in northwest Bergen County to shelter in place during a manhunt that ended in his capture early Tuesday, authorities said. Ex-con Justinian Rocco, 26, of Allendale was seized by Waldwick police shortly after 7:30 a.m. Jan. 3 after colleagues...
Hackensack PD: Officers Nab Out-Of-State Burglar In The Act
A business burglar caught in the act by Hackensack police before dawn is suspected in a number of other area break-ins, as well, authorities said. Adebayo Adedoyin, 26, of Staten Island was seized on the premises of the Myer Street business by Officers Michael Scangarella, Aaron Rios, Ben Farhi, and Michael Koenig around 5 a.m. New Year’s Eve, said Capt. Michael Antista, the officer in charge of the department.
wrnjradio.com
Hackettstown police collect 197 pounds of unused, expired medications in 2022
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A total of 197 pounds of unused and expired prescription medications were dropped off at the Hackettstown Police Department’s Medicine Drop Box in 2022, police said. The Project Medicine Drop Box is located at the Hackettstown Police Department located at 215 West Stiger...
Elmwood Park neighbors ‘relieved’ after manhunt ends with death of shooting suspect
The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Morris County Sheriff’s Emergency Response team went into a room at the hotel, where Allandale was said to have started shooting just after 7 p.m. Saturday.
wrnjradio.com
UPDATE: Body of 2nd man who died while ice fishing at Morris County reservoir recovered
KINNELON BOROUGH, NJ (Morris County) – The body of a second man who died while ice fishing at Split Rock Reservoir in Morris County was recovered Sunday, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said Sunday morning. On Dec. 31, at 1:59 p.m., family members reported to police...
hudsoncountyview.com
Hudson County cardiologist named named director at Jersey City Medical Center
Hudson County cardiologist Dr. Raashan Williams has been named the new Medical Director of the Catheterization Laboratory at the Jersey City Medical Center. “Without question, I am proud to welcome Dr. Williams into this role as he has been a strong presence and leader in Hudson County and has shepherded the care of thousands of patients in need of advanced cardiac care,” JCMC President and CEO Michael Prilutsky.
JILTED AND JAILED: Ridgefield Man Charged With Trashing Little Ferry Home, Assaulting Ex-GF
A 19-year-old Ridgefield man was jailed after Little Ferry police said he broke into an ex-girlfriend's apartment, attacked her and a visitor and then trashed the place. Michael Chung broke the locks to get into the 18-year-old victim's River Street home, a Little Ferry police report says. He then grabbed...
Murphy talks school mask mandates as three districts return to forced masking of students
PATERSON, NJ – It was back to 2020 for students in Patterson and Passaic this week as local school districts across the state returned to forced mask mandates for students, staff, and faculty. Paterson’s school district educates 25,000 students, the fourth largest in New Jersey. Camden schools also returned to mask mandates on Tuesday. Paterson and Camden join the Passaic school district, which began requiring face masks on December 21st. There are 6,800 students in Camden. Governor Phil Murphy however said the political environment is preventing a return to a state mask mandate. “We don’t want to mandate things that The post Murphy talks school mask mandates as three districts return to forced masking of students appeared first on Shore News Network.
STABBED TO DEATH: Clifton Man Charged With Killing Cousin
A 25-year-old Clifton man is charged with stabbing his 22-year-old cousin to death on New Year’s Eve. Motasem Ramadan fought with police who arrested him following the fatal stabbing at a home across the street from a city elementary school around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, authorities said. Officers responding to...
Dog rescued from alleged NJ puppy mill reunited with Tennessee family after 2 years
A dog from Tennessee was reunited with her family after being rescued from an alleged New Jersey puppy mill.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Trenton Police ask public for help finding missing 10-year-old
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) The Trenton Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 10-year-old missing child Aziannah Thompson. Thompson was last seen in her Trenton residence at 6pm on January 2, 2023. She is 4’05” tall, weighs approximately 125 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. Aziannah was last seen wearing an oversized pink, yellow, and white hooded sweatshirt, and dark colored pants. If anyone has any information on Aziannah Thompson’s whereabouts, please contact the Trenton Police Department at 609-989-4000.
wrnjradio.com
Lopatcong Police investigating armed robbery at liquor store
LOPATCONG TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – Lopatcong Police are investigating after a man reportedly robbed a liquor store and took off with hundreds of dollars and a bottle of alcohol, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office. On Dec. 28, at around 6:00 p.m., police responded to Parkway...
wrnjradio.com
It’s a Girl! Morristown Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023
MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) –Morristown Medical Center, part of Atlantic Health System welcomed their first birth of 2023. Vinoschandrika Gnanasekaran and Sri Harsha Bokka from Budd Lake welcomed their daughter at 12:31 a.m. on January 1. The baby weighed in at 5 pounds, 12 ounces, and measured 19.5 inches.
wrnjradio.com
Mavis Discount Tire employee accused of stealing store deposit
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Mavis Discount Tire employee has been charged with stealing the store’s deposit, according to police. On Dec. 28, police responded to Mavis Discount Tire in Denville Township for a report of a theft, police said. After a brief investigation, it was...
Comments / 0