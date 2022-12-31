Read full article on original website
Wyoming man dies in rollover crash on BLM land west of Buffalo
CASPER, Wyo. — A Wyoming man died in a single-vehicle rollover late last month on federal land in the foothills of the Bighorn Mountains, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol report. A Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling south on Mosier Gulch Road when the vehicle failed to negotiate a...
Wyoming family faces long road to recovery following Billings crash
The father of the family, Kurt Layher, explained that while they are all alive, they have a long road ahead of them.
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Monday, January 2, 2023
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by John Arambel off the back porch of his home near Prairie Dog Creek outside of Sheridan, Wyoming. To submit your Wyoming sunrise photo, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version...
Reata Cook To Begin Her Role As Miss Rodeo Wyoming 2023
Now that the title of Miss Rodeo Wyoming is officially hers, a Sheridan County Cowgirl isn’t waiting long to represent the Cowboy State. As of this past Sunday (January 1st), Reata Cook now holds the title of Miss Rodeo Wyoming 2023. Part of her duties will be to represent...
More Sheridan Area And Wyoming News From 2022
A murder case involving 3 Sheridan residents, extreme weather conditions, and rodeo royalty were some of the headlines of 2022 in both Sheridan County and Wyoming. Click on the various links to see more of the various stories. We didn’t have to wait long for the first big story of...
Parents Of Sheridan Area Family Recovering In Hospital From Vehicle Collision In Billings
A Sheridan area husband and wife are recovering at medical facilities in Billings, Montana after the vehicle they were in was T-boned by a teenage driver who had no insurance. The Billings Police Department says at around 6:30pm Tuesday (December 27th), Kurt Layher, his wife and their 2 teenaged children had just left the Pizza Ranch in the Billings Heights area, which is on the northeast side of Billings, when their vehicle they were in, was hit by another vehicle that witnesses say was going at around 60-70 miles per hour.
Buffalo Council Welcomes New Members, Approves Mayor’s Appointments
Buffalo’s City Council had their first meeting of the year Tuesday evening, where they welcomed two new members, Mike Madden and Myra Camino, and then approved Mayor Shane Schrader’s Appointment recommendations. After Madden, Camino, and Schrader were sworn into office, the mayor’s appointments were then sworn. The...
Big Horn HS Football Coach Kirk McLaughlin Named North Head Coach For 2023 Shrine Bowl
For the second year in a row a Sheridan County High School Football Coach, will work with some of the best high school football seniors. Kirk McLaughlin, who is the coach of the 2A State Champion Big Horn Rams, has been named the Head Coach for the North team in 2023 Wyoming Shrine Bowl Football Game.
Sheridan Commission Discharges Personal Property Taxes
At their last meeting, Sheridan County’s Commissioners voted to approve the discharge of personal property taxes, as requested by County Treasurer Carol Grandahl. Before the motion to approve, Commissioner Tom Ringley made an announcement concerning Grandahl. According to documents provided by the county, the total amount of personal property...
Swearing-In of New Council Members
The Sheridan City Council will welcome three new members at their regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday night. Andrew Patceg, Terry Weitzel and Greg Luhman will be sworn-in, replacing outgoing councilors Aaron Linden, Clint Beaver and Jacob Martin. Sheridan Mayor Rich Bridger. The one item under new business will be consideration of...
Sheridan County Recruiting for New Administrative Director
Sheridan County will be getting a new Administrative Director to replace the current administrator who will be retiring this year. The County Commission has initiated the recruiting process for an Administrative Director, and has formally retained the Sheridan Firm Peak Consulting, to conduct a regional search. In a release from...
