154 Migrants Arrived in Philadelphia on New Year’s Eve on the 18th Bus From TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Rowhomes in Port Richmond fall due to gas explosionGodwinPhiladelphia, PA
Department Store Chain Location in Center City Philadelphia to CloseMonica Leigh FrenchPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia welcomed the 15th bus with migrants from TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Extra Trains And Buses Were Added To NYC And Philadelphia For New Year's EveAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin
A Cincinnati-based reporter shared an update Monday night regarding Damar Hamlin. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The 24-year-old... The post Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Giants vs. Eagles prediction and odds for Week 18 (Philly still needs the No. 1 seed)
In August if I told you that the New York Giants had nothing to play for in Week 18, that wouldn’t have been a surprise. The surprising part is that’s because they’re locked into the sixth seed in the NFC with a 9-6-1 record and can rest Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley for the playoffs.
Eagles hear boos from home crowd throughout ugly first-half vs. Saints
To make matters worse, already without Jalen Hurts and Lane Johnson on offense, defensive end Josh Sweat was carted off and transported to a local hospital with a neck injury.
With the Eagles and Cowboys being playoff locks, can the Giants and Commanders secure playoff berths? | FOX NFL Sunday
Things got interesting in the NFC East last week when the Dallas Cowboys defeated the Philadelphia Eagles. Both teams are sure playoff locks. Carson Wentz is back to starting for the Washington Commanders. Will he be ready to lead them to a playoff berth?
Commanders Fall vs. Browns While QB Carson Wentz Loses Fan Support
While many came in understanding why the Washington Commanders made the move, everyone left having seen enough from the team's on-again, off-again starter.
That’s three in a row, Saints ride run game, defense to upset win at Philly
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Marshon Lattimore returned an interception 11 yards for a late New Orleans touchdown, and the Philadelphia Eagles’ bid for the top seed in the NFC took a serious dent with a 20-10 loss to the Saints on Sunday. Philly quarterback Jalen Hurts missed a second straight game with a sprained right shoulder, […]
Former Eagles QB Nick Foles carted off in Colts-Giant game
Nick Foles lay on the artificial surface at MetLife Stadium for several minutes while being treated by medical personnel after the play.
Cowboys Alive in NFC As Eagles Choke
Amazingly, there are still Dallas Cowboys watchers who don't get it. "The Cowboys don't look like a playoff team,'' critics hoot, offering evidence that those hooters never watch other NFL games. How else to explain that negative view coming from anybody who just watched the Philadelphia Eagles lose 20-10 at...
Eagles' Josh Sweat carted off field after suffering neck injury vs. Saints; has movement in all extremities
PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat was carted off the field after suffering a neck injury in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints. Sweat was transported to a local hospital for precautionary reasons only and had movement in all extremities, the Eagles announced.
NFL disputes what Joe Buck said about five minutes to resume Bills-Bengals game
The NFL is disputing what announcer Joe Buck said about plans to resume the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. The league took criticism frm many fans and media personalities for taking so long to officially suspend the game following the Damar Hamlin medical emergency (the league made... The post NFL disputes what Joe Buck said about five minutes to resume Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bills update: Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest vs. Bengals
The Buffalo Bills provided an update regarding the health of defensive back Damar Hamlin in the early hours of Tuesday morning. The team provided this message, stating that Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field at Paycor Stadium against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17:. Damar Hamlin suffered a...
Eagles, 49ers, Vikings and Cowboys NFC playoff scenarios for Week 18
The NFC playoff picture is very exciting entering Week 18 of the season, with plenty of changes to the seedings possible depending on what happens. Entering Week 18, only two teams are locked into their spots: the 8-8 Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the No. 4 spot in the NFC as the NFC South winners. The... The post Eagles, 49ers, Vikings and Cowboys NFC playoff scenarios for Week 18 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Grant scores 36, Blazers rout Pistons in Payton’s debut
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jerami Grant scored 36 points against his former team, Anfernee Simons added 30 and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Detroit Pistons 135-106 on Monday night. Gary Payton II played 14 minutes in his Portland debut, finishing with seven points, four assists and two steals....
Klay Thompson scores 54, 6 off career best, to fuel Warriors' 2OT win
Klay Thompson scored 54 points and Kevon Looney tipped in the game winner as the final buzzer sounded in the second overtime, giving the Warriors a 143-141 win over the Hawks on Monday night.
Giants Open as Big-time Underdogs Against Eagles
The Eagles need this coming weekend's game agains the Giants badly, and the spread reflects that.
