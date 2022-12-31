ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Larry Brown Sports

Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin

A Cincinnati-based reporter shared an update Monday night regarding Damar Hamlin. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The 24-year-old... The post Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Cowboys Alive in NFC As Eagles Choke

Amazingly, there are still Dallas Cowboys watchers who don't get it. "The Cowboys don't look like a playoff team,'' critics hoot, offering evidence that those hooters never watch other NFL games. How else to explain that negative view coming from anybody who just watched the Philadelphia Eagles lose 20-10 at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

NFL disputes what Joe Buck said about five minutes to resume Bills-Bengals game

The NFL is disputing what announcer Joe Buck said about plans to resume the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. The league took criticism frm many fans and media personalities for taking so long to officially suspend the game following the Damar Hamlin medical emergency (the league made... The post NFL disputes what Joe Buck said about five minutes to resume Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Eagles, 49ers, Vikings and Cowboys NFC playoff scenarios for Week 18

The NFC playoff picture is very exciting entering Week 18 of the season, with plenty of changes to the seedings possible depending on what happens. Entering Week 18, only two teams are locked into their spots: the 8-8 Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the No. 4 spot in the NFC as the NFC South winners. The... The post Eagles, 49ers, Vikings and Cowboys NFC playoff scenarios for Week 18 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Philadelphia, PA

