🏈 Police: FHSU student-athlete shot and killed in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY. (AP) — A football player at Fort Hays State University in Kansas was shot and killed outside a bar in Oklahoma City on New Year's Day, police said. Daniel Howard, 22, died and four other people were injured in the shooting at Sunset Patio Lounge early Sunday, Oklahoma City police said.
🏀🎙️ LISTEN - Tiger men look for sweep on mid-Missouri road trip
Radio - KJLS (103.3) Fort Hays State heads to Jefferson City, Mo. on Monday (Jan. 2) for its first of two contests this season with Lincoln University. FHSU enters at 9-3 overall on the season and sits in a tie for third in the MIAA standings at 4-2. Lincoln enters the contest on at three-game win streak, now 7-2 overall and 3-2 in the MIAA.
🏀 Tigers lead wire-to-wire in win over Blue Tigers
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Fort Hays State picked swept its two-game road swing to Missouri in conference play with a 66-53 win at Lincoln on Monday (Jan. 2). The Tigers scored the first basket of the game and led the rest of the way, leading by 15 at the half before the final margin settled at 13. FHSU is now 10-3 overall, 5-2 in the MIAA, while Lincoln moved to 7-3 overall, 3-3 in the MIAA.
🏈HHS’ Salmans and TMP’s Harris named to Shrine Bowl
Hays High’s Bryce Salmans and TMP’s Kade Harris were named to the Kansas Shrine Bowl on Sunday. The two will be joined on the West team by Hays High Head Coach Tony Crough, who will serve as the head coach of the West. Smith Center’s Cauy Haresnape was...
Mowery Clinic welcomes allergist
Mowery Clinic is pleased to welcome Dr. Benjamin Rahoy, allergy and immunology. Rahoy sees both pediatric and adult patients at Mowery Clinic, 737 E. Crawford St in Salina. “When I visited Salina, I was excited by all Salina has to offer. The amenities here are that of a larger city while maintaining a small-town feel. My family and I are excited to explore the trails and green space this spring,” Rahoy said.
NWester: Catholic bookstore owners enjoying downtown location
Jerome Schmeidler’s favorite holiday growing up was Christmas. The 36-year-old Hays native is experiencing one of his most bountiful Christmases in his seventh year as a local businessman. Jerome said he knew from the moment he stepped over the threshold of a building in historic downtown this past spring...
🎙 Preparations underway for Holy Family Elementary Chili Supper, Bazaar
The annual Holy Family Elementary Chili Supper and Bazar is set for the end of January, but while the fundraiser will once again bring the community together to support the school, organizers have made some changes to the annual event. “We're changing from dinner to lunch, so it will be...
67 area organizations granted $424K by Heartland Community Foundation in 2022
As 2022 wraps up, the Hays-based Heartland Community Foundation would like to take a moment to thank donors and supporters and share our fiscal year 2022 granting highlights and a new 15-year grantmaking total. The Heartland Community Foundation proudly granted $424,772 in fiscal year 2022 to 67 organizations for 129...
Driver dies after semi crash on Kansas highway
SALINE COUNTY—One person died in an accident just after 9p.m. Monday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Freightliner semi driven by Deol, Gurmeet S. Deol, 36, Fresno, California, was eastbound on Kansas 143 at Old 81 Highway. The semi traveled off the right edge of...
HPD arrest log, Dec. 18 to 24
All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Oscar Miguel Garcia Ramirez, 21, was arrested at 1:48 a.m. Dec. 18 in Hays on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Ethan Damian Thomas Rodriguez, 23, was arrested at 1:59 a.m. Dec. 18...
State fire marshal to retire; Jorgensen previously served Ellis Co. Sheriff's Dept.
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly recently announced that Kansas State Fire Marshal Doug Jorgensen will retire from the position in January 2023 after serving in the role for 11 years. Jorgensen will temporarily stay with the agency as Deputy Fire Marshal to help the new State Fire Marshal transition into the role.
Goodbye 2022: Take a look back with Hays Post top 10 most read stories
New Year's Eve offers an annual moment to reflect on the past while looking to the future. So as we wrap up 2022, take a look back at the local stories Hays Post readers were talking about the most. . . . No. 10: Victoria man sentenced to life for...
QUINDAY: To be transparent, government must be open
RUSSELL - It doesn't get more open than the local government, the government closest to the people. The fall and winter are stressful times for most folks, with school starting, extra-curricular activities, and the holidays compressed into a few short months. When the economy is in poor shape, it only exacerbates the issues. Whatever metric you choose to use to gauge the economy – GDP, the consumer price index, unemployment, or others – most folks would agree that the current economy is not good with an uncertain outlook.
Hays' refuse/recycling collection changes for New Year holiday
Due to the observance of the New Year’s holiday on Monday, Jan. 2 refuse/recycling route collection schedules in Hays will be altered as follows:. Monday, Jan. 2 and Tuesday, Jan. 3 will be picked up on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Routes collected Wednesday, Jan. 4 - Friday, Jan. 6 will...
Earthquake detected Friday in Russell County
A minor earthquake was detected in Russell County on Friday evening, the Kansas Geological Survey reported. The 2.2-magnitude quake was recorded at 8:47 p.m. Friday in northeast Russell County, just south of the Osborne County line.
Hays Public Library Foundation sets tea party fundraiser
An afternoon of tea, finger sandwiches and pastries awaits you at the Hays Public Library Foundation Afternoon Tea Party from 2 to 4 p.m. on Feb. 5. The tea party will include a variety of teas and other beverages. Several courses of tasty treats that complement the teas, including croissants and tarts donated by Cathy’s Breads, will be served.
Man injured by fall from Hays grain elevator after hours-long standoff
On Friday at 4:20 p.m. the Hays Police Department received a call about a man on the grain elevator downtown. Officers responded and set up a perimeter blocking off streets close to the grain elevator. Attempts to get the man down were made over the police vehicle loudspeaker. Fire fighters...
Tripledemic: Salina urgent care wait times exceed 5 hours
Respiratory syncytial virus, RSV, COVID-19 and the seasonal flu, these three diseases are being commonly referred to as "the tripledemic." Hospitals and health centers all over the country are experiencing this triple threat, and according to Dr. Rob Freelove, chief medical officer for Salina Regional Health Center, RSV cases in Salina are lessening.
Sheriff: Kan. suspects hid 50 pounds of pot in suitcases
PAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug charges after a late night traffic stop. Just after 11p.m. Thursday, a deputy with the Pawnee County Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop on US 56 Highway within Pawnee County for a traffic infraction, according to a media release.
Russell city office, public transportation close in observance of New Year's Day
RUSSELL - The city of Russell will be Closed on Monday. January 2nd, 2023 in observance of New Year's Day. This also includes public transportation and sanitation service. Sanitation routes usually serviced on Monday will be serviced Tuesday along with the regular scheduled route. Please make sure your polycarts are out by 8 a.m., keeping in mind the sanitation trucks have no set time for pickup throughout the day.
