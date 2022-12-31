ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bunker Hill, KS

🏈 Police: FHSU student-athlete shot and killed in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY. (AP) — A football player at Fort Hays State University in Kansas was shot and killed outside a bar in Oklahoma City on New Year's Day, police said. Daniel Howard, 22, died and four other people were injured in the shooting at Sunset Patio Lounge early Sunday, Oklahoma City police said.
HAYS, KS
🏀🎙️ LISTEN - Tiger men look for sweep on mid-Missouri road trip

Radio - KJLS (103.3) Fort Hays State heads to Jefferson City, Mo. on Monday (Jan. 2) for its first of two contests this season with Lincoln University. FHSU enters at 9-3 overall on the season and sits in a tie for third in the MIAA standings at 4-2. Lincoln enters the contest on at three-game win streak, now 7-2 overall and 3-2 in the MIAA.
HAYS, KS
🏀 Tigers lead wire-to-wire in win over Blue Tigers

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Fort Hays State picked swept its two-game road swing to Missouri in conference play with a 66-53 win at Lincoln on Monday (Jan. 2). The Tigers scored the first basket of the game and led the rest of the way, leading by 15 at the half before the final margin settled at 13. FHSU is now 10-3 overall, 5-2 in the MIAA, while Lincoln moved to 7-3 overall, 3-3 in the MIAA.
HAYS, KS
Mowery Clinic welcomes allergist

Mowery Clinic is pleased to welcome Dr. Benjamin Rahoy, allergy and immunology. Rahoy sees both pediatric and adult patients at Mowery Clinic, 737 E. Crawford St in Salina. “When I visited Salina, I was excited by all Salina has to offer. The amenities here are that of a larger city while maintaining a small-town feel. My family and I are excited to explore the trails and green space this spring,” Rahoy said.
SALINA, KS
NWester: Catholic bookstore owners enjoying downtown location

Jerome Schmeidler’s favorite holiday growing up was Christmas. The 36-year-old Hays native is experiencing one of his most bountiful Christmases in his seventh year as a local businessman. Jerome said he knew from the moment he stepped over the threshold of a building in historic downtown this past spring...
SALINA, KS
Driver dies after semi crash on Kansas highway

SALINE COUNTY—One person died in an accident just after 9p.m. Monday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Freightliner semi driven by Deol, Gurmeet S. Deol, 36, Fresno, California, was eastbound on Kansas 143 at Old 81 Highway. The semi traveled off the right edge of...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
HPD arrest log, Dec. 18 to 24

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Oscar Miguel Garcia Ramirez, 21, was arrested at 1:48 a.m. Dec. 18 in Hays on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Ethan Damian Thomas Rodriguez, 23, was arrested at 1:59 a.m. Dec. 18...
HAYS, KS
QUINDAY: To be transparent, government must be open

RUSSELL - It doesn't get more open than the local government, the government closest to the people. The fall and winter are stressful times for most folks, with school starting, extra-curricular activities, and the holidays compressed into a few short months. When the economy is in poor shape, it only exacerbates the issues. Whatever metric you choose to use to gauge the economy – GDP, the consumer price index, unemployment, or others – most folks would agree that the current economy is not good with an uncertain outlook.
RUSSELL, KS
Hays Public Library Foundation sets tea party fundraiser

An afternoon of tea, finger sandwiches and pastries awaits you at the Hays Public Library Foundation Afternoon Tea Party from 2 to 4 p.m. on Feb. 5. The tea party will include a variety of teas and other beverages. Several courses of tasty treats that complement the teas, including croissants and tarts donated by Cathy’s Breads, will be served.
HAYS, KS
Tripledemic: Salina urgent care wait times exceed 5 hours

Respiratory syncytial virus, RSV, COVID-19 and the seasonal flu, these three diseases are being commonly referred to as "the tripledemic." Hospitals and health centers all over the country are experiencing this triple threat, and according to Dr. Rob Freelove, chief medical officer for Salina Regional Health Center, RSV cases in Salina are lessening.
SALINA, KS
Sheriff: Kan. suspects hid 50 pounds of pot in suitcases

PAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug charges after a late night traffic stop. Just after 11p.m. Thursday, a deputy with the Pawnee County Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop on US 56 Highway within Pawnee County for a traffic infraction, according to a media release.
PAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Russell city office, public transportation close in observance of New Year's Day

RUSSELL - The city of Russell will be Closed on Monday. January 2nd, 2023 in observance of New Year's Day. This also includes public transportation and sanitation service. Sanitation routes usually serviced on Monday will be serviced Tuesday along with the regular scheduled route. Please make sure your polycarts are out by 8 a.m., keeping in mind the sanitation trucks have no set time for pickup throughout the day.
RUSSELL, KS
